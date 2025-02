大切な人との集まりに 高雄のこだわりレストラン

During those weeks when warmth comes briefly but the chill still lingers, spring quietly arrives in Baoshan, nestled in Kaohsiung's Taoyuan District. By the middle of January, cherry blossoms begin to decorate Baoshan Erjituan Cherry Blossom Park(二集團櫻花公園), situated at an altitude of nearly 1,500 meters.

2025-02-23 10:15