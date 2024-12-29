Master Artist Su Rong-ren: Preserving the Art of Traditional Temple Painting
【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Cindy Lee ◎Photos courtesy of Su Rong-ren】
Traditional temples, often constructed from wood, are susceptible to moisture, decay, and weathering, which shortens their lifespan. Decorative paintings not only protect these structures, but also enhance their aesthetic appeal. Su Rong-ren（蘇榮仁）, a master artist recognized by Kaohsiung City Government as a preserver of Traditional Painting, takes us on a journey into the artistic beauty of temple murals.
Lifelike door gods, which visitors can view up close, demand the highest level of artistry, showcasing the painter's true skills. Meanwhile, intricate panel paintings on the beam, often themed around the main deity's life or historical narratives, convey rich stories. Su explains: “The most challenging aspect is painting historical figures. It requires a deep understanding of history, proficiency in calligraphy, familiarity with poetry, and the ability to achieve balanced compositions.”
In his work, Su frequently integrates local history and cultural elements. For example, at the Liuyang Wang San Sheng Ancestral Hall（榴陽王三聖始祖公館）in Kaohsiung's Cieding District（茄萣區）, coastal scenes of Cieding and Singda Harbor（興達港）come to life in his hanging scrolls.
Su has learned from various artists specializing in ink painting, sketching, and floral and bird motifs, drawing inspiration from both Eastern and Western art traditions. As a result, his works feature depth, vibrant yet tasteful colors, and striking perspectives. He adheres to the principle of “restoring as it was,” striving to preserve the essence and techniques of traditional craftsmanship. Along with his team, he has restored numerous centuries-old temples. “For me, presenting traditional temple paintings infused with religious significance is a mission. I hope to raise awareness and appreciation for the cultural value of traditional painting,” Su says.
