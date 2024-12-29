快訊

分析再押可能性「不高」...柯文哲重開羈押庭 綠議員憂串供之虞

三重洗車行開幕 警方取締門口違停…赫見員工竟是通緝犯「當場帶走」

濟州航空班機墜毀…其中1個黑盒子被尋獲 將協助釐清失事謎團

Enjoy a Nostalgic and Artsy Tour in Cishan

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photos by Carter
Photos by Carter

【◎Written by Winnie ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

　Cishan is Kaohsiung's “Banana Capital,” a town where you can embark on a nostalgic journey that blends retro charm and cultural creativity. At the town's only hand-carved seal shop, you can craft your own handmade stamp. Afterward, savor desserts in a historic house that embodies the allure of revitalized heritage architecture.

Sinying Seal Shop (Photo by Carter)
Sinying Seal Shop (Photo by Carter)
　Sinying Seal Shop（心影印房）is a century-old, family-run business specializing in hand-carved seals. The third-generation owner, Mr. Huang Ze-siang（黃澤祥）, carries on the legacy of his grandfather and father by preserving the art of pure hand engraving. All three generations joined Cifong Poetry Society（旗峰詩社）, where poetry writing and carving go hand in hand.

　Mr. Huang explains that mastering this craft requires proficiency in various calligraphy styles, with reverse lettering being the most challenging. Each seal is meticulously carved with a file, stroke by stroke. While machines have gradually taken over, the uniqueness of handmade engravings remains irreplaceable.

Wind Rises Hotel (Photos by Carter)
Wind Rises Hotel (Photos by Carter)
　Located near the old street, the Wind Rises Hotel（風起文旅民宿）occupies what was once the Dongyang Inn（東洋旅社）. It stands very close to the site of the now-demolished Siantang Theater（仙堂戲院）, a cultural hub in Cishan that hosted countless performance troupes and celebrities in the 1950s. To revive its former glory, the guesthouse owner initiated a restoration project. The blend of modern design with original elements like old tiles, terrazzo flooring, and vintage photos on the walls tells a story of bygone days.

Wu's Traditional Tofu Pudding (Photos by Carter)
Wu's Traditional Tofu Pudding (Photos by Carter)
　After exploring, head to Wu's Traditional Tofu Pudding（吳厝傳統豆花）for a delightful treat of sweet tofu pudding with adorable pig-shaped glutinous rice balls. Located in a red-brick ancestral home full of nostalgic charm, Wu's is the original home of Cishan's prestigious Wu family. Walking through its arched corridors feels like stepping into a time tunnel. It is a must-visit spot where architecture enthusiasts can admire the beauty of old structures while enjoying traditional desserts.

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

Love Kaohsiung

追蹤

延伸閱讀

每天只喝一罐可樂並不多？他量化出「駭人糖份」曝恐怖後果

《劍星》體模申才恩Cosplay伊芙「賽車服」！遊戲將獲聖誕節新服裝

Where to Have a Good Night Out: In a City that Never Sleeps, Options Are Aplenty

周杰倫大巨蛋彩排「老婆視角」曝 昆凌喊：這男孩是誰？

相關新聞

Master Artist Su Rong-ren: Preserving the Art of Traditional Temple Painting

　Traditional temples, often constructed from wood, are susceptible to moisture, decay, and weathering, which shortens their lifespan. Decorative paintings not only protect these structures, but also enhance their aesthetic appeal. Su Rong-ren（蘇榮仁）, a master artist recognized by Kaohsiung City Government as a preserver of Traditional Painting, takes us on a journey into the artistic beauty of temple murals.

Fengpitou Archeology Education Center: A Journey through Millennia of Culture

　What were the lives of people in Kaohsiung like 5,000 years ago? If you've ever wondered about prehistoric Kaohsiung, a visit to Fengpitou Archeology Education Center（鳳鼻頭考古教育館）might answer your questions. Nestled at the foot of Fengpitou Archaeological Site（鳳鼻頭遺址）, the center's simple and bright design was achieved using freight containers. It serves as both a preservation hub for Fengpitou's cultural heritage and an educational center for archaeological knowledge.

Enjoy a Nostalgic and Artsy Tour in Cishan

　Cishan is Kaohsiung's “Banana Capital,” a town where you can embark on a nostalgic journey that blends retro charm and cultural creativity. At the town's only hand-carved seal shop, you can craft your own handmade stamp. Afterward, savor desserts in a historic house that embodies the allure of revitalized heritage architecture.

Exploring Kaohsiung Through Illustrations

　Illustrators Huang Siang and Chiaos bring Kaohsiung to life with their vibrant colors and distinct artistic styles.

A Dreamy Coastal Sunset Journey

　As 2024 draws to a close, leave your worries behind and welcome the new year with stunning coastal views at Hongmaogang（紅毛港）, Cijin（旗津）, or Mituo（彌陀）. These remarkable destinations offer the perfect start to a new year, with a blend of tranquility and natural beauty set against stunning coastal landscapes.

宗廟の伝統美を守る彩色画絵師 蘇栄仁さん

　伝統的な寺院や廟は木造であるため、湿気や乾燥により痛みやすい。実は、絵画装飾は見た目が美しいだけではなく、建築物を保護する効果があり、美観と実用を兼ね備えているのだ。今回私たちは、高雄市の認定する伝統工芸「伝統彩色画」の保存者である彩色画絵師蘇栄仁さんの案内のもと、伝統建築における彩色画の特色や美しさについて学んだ。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。