Exploring Kaohsiung Through Illustrations

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo courtesy of Huang Siang
Photo courtesy of Huang Siang

【◎Written by Su Yu-ling ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos courtesy of Huang Siang, Chiaos Chiaos】

　Illustrators Huang Siang and Chiaos bring Kaohsiung to life with their vibrant colors and distinct artistic styles.

Photo courtesy of Huang Siang
Photo courtesy of Huang Siang

Huang Siang（黃湘）

　Christmas is Huang Siang's favorite holiday. In 2023, she designed the key visual that featured in Kaohsiung's Christmas and New Year's Eve Carnival. This year, her creative illustrations captured the joyful atmosphere of Kaohsiung Main Station （高雄車站）, the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts（Weiwuying）（衛武營）, and the Dream Mall（夢時代）.

　The station is her favorite place to go when she wants to explore the city. She shared, "You don't have to meet up with friends; just being here alone immerses you in the festive vibe." She views the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) and Dream Mall as spacious and welcoming venues that are perfect for enjoying winter festivities and celebrating Christmas in Kaohsiung.

Photo courtesy of Chiaos Chiaos
Photo courtesy of Chiaos Chiaos

Chiaos（角斯）

　Chiaos' illustrations specialize in depictions of Taiwanese folklore creatures and deities. He has practiced this unique artistic form since 2012. His publications include Taiwan Monsters（台灣妖怪地誌）and THE TALES from TAIWAN（妖怪画誌）. While researching inspiration for his work, he has uncovered many local stories.

Photo courtesy of Chiaos Chiaos
Photo courtesy of Chiaos Chiaos

Photo courtesy of Chiaos Chiaos
Photo courtesy of Chiaos Chiaos
While working on the creation of the Tiger God（虎爺）, he discovered two tiger statues (one large and one small) under the altar of Baosheng Dadi (the Chinese god of medicine 保生大帝 at Cihji Temple慈濟宮) near Lotus Pond in Kaohsiung. The statues resembled a parent and child, with adorable tilted heads. He also illustrated Jhang Yao（麞妖）, a legendary creature said to inhabit Banping Mountain, known for wailing during fires as if he is warning people of imminent danger. Through his art, Chiaos preserves and brings to life the cherished local folklore.

Love Kaohsiung

追蹤

　伝統的な寺院や廟は木造であるため、湿気や乾燥により痛みやすい。実は、絵画装飾は見た目が美しいだけではなく、建築物を保護する効果があり、美観と実用を兼ね備えているのだ。今回私たちは、高雄市の認定する伝統工芸「伝統彩色画」の保存者である彩色画絵師蘇栄仁さんの案内のもと、伝統建築における彩色画の特色や美しさについて学んだ。

