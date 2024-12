海辺の夕日 幻想的な旅

What were the lives of people in Kaohsiung like 5,000 years ago? If you've ever wondered about prehistoric Kaohsiung, a visit to Fengpitou Archeology Education Center(鳳鼻頭考古教育館)might answer your questions. Nestled at the foot of Fengpitou Archaeological Site(鳳鼻頭遺址), the center's simple and bright design was achieved using freight containers. It serves as both a preservation hub for Fengpitou's cultural heritage and an educational center for archaeological knowledge.

2024-12-29 09:12