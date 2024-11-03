快訊

【ALIEN Art Centre Exemplifies Green Low-Carbon Aesthetics

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Cindy Lee
Photo by Cindy Lee

◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Cindy Lee】

Located near the Port of Kaohsiung, at the foot of Mount Shou, the ALIEN Art Centre（金馬賓館當代美術館）was once a temporary stop for soldiers before deployment to Taiwan's outlying islands. Transformed into an art hub, it has re-entered the daily lives of the city's residents.

Photo by Cindy Lee
Photo by Cindy Lee
The ALIEN Art Centre is a symbol of postwar architecture in Taiwan. Its renovation was guided by the principle of “restoring the building's historical significance.” Master craftsmen were hired to use traditional construction techniques, restoring the textures of the terrazzo and pebble wash surfaces. Special efforts were also made to source discontinued white ceramic tiles to recreate the original appearance of the building's corridors.

Photos by Cindy Lee
Photos by Cindy Lee
After its renovation, its concrete gray textures blend seamlessly with the surrounding forest landscape. Large floor-to-ceiling windows in the exhibition spaces invite natural light, allowing visitors to experience the changing play of light throughout the day. The architecture exudes a quiet elegance, while the exhibitions are interdisciplinary and diverse. History, art, and the natural environment blend seamlessly with one another, creating a serene utopia.

Photos by Cindy Lee
Photos by Cindy Lee
Responding to the global trend to reduce carbon emissions, the art center uses green or recycled building materials. The ALIEN All-Day Lounge on the second floor features locally sourced ingredients to reduce food miles, utilizes recycled construction materials to create plates, and practices green procurement, earning it certification as an eco-friendly restaurant. Until the end of this year, visitors can enjoy a discounted exhibition ticket price of NT$50 by taking Kaohsiung's Circular Light Rail to Shoushan Park Station and checking in on Facebook or Instagram at the ticket booth. We invite you to experience a low-carbon cultural journey.

Photos by Cindy Lee
Photos by Cindy Lee

Love Kaohsiung

Take the Metro to Gangshan for a Culinary Journey

　Gangshan Station (RK1) on the Kaohsiung Metro’s Red Line is now officially open. Travelers can conveniently reach Gangshan’s downtown and indulge in a culinary feast by taking the metro and then transferring to a YouBike or bus.

Experience an Urban Oasis: The Newly Renovated Niaosong Wetland Park and Chengcing Lake

Niaosong Wetland Park（鳥松濕地公園）and Chengcing Lake Scenic Area（澄清湖園區）offer picturesque retreats for those who enjoy natural surroundings and seek tranquility, away from the daily hustle and bustle of the city.

Dream Fulfillment New Voice Choir

The Dream Fulfillment New Voice Choir（圓夢新聲合唱團）from Kaohsiung Municipal Yuanfu Junior High School in Cishan District（高雄市旗山區圓富國中）sings Southeast Asian songs that are less commonly heard in Taiwan and showcase the harmonious beauty of cultural integration.

100 Years of the Good City: The Centennial of Kaohsiung's City Status

In 1920,Takao was renamed Kaohsiung, and in 1924, what had been known as “Kaohsiung Street” was officially given city status. Over the past century, Kaohsiung has been transformed from a small coastal town into a bustling industrial metropolis. Today, Kaohsiung thrives as an international tourist destination and a sustainable cultural city.

金馬賓館現代美術館で叶う エコでグリーンな芸術体験

寿山のふもとにある「永添芸術・金馬賓館現代美術館」は、高雄港にも近く、かつては離島へ派遣される軍人たちの出立の地だった。現在は芸術の発信地として生まれ変わり、高雄市民の生活に溶け込んでいる

