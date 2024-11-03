快訊

00878再配0.55「股息縮水」疑慮消除！ 艾蜜莉：未來恐還是要面臨配息減少情況

看到座位就坐下？旅遊專家曝使用機場貴賓室絕不會做的5件事

密集甲動只為給賴清德看 綠委疲於奔命嘆「我在幹嘛」

Take the Metro to Gangshan for a Culinary Journey

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

　Gangshan Station (RK1) on the Kaohsiung Metro’s Red Line is now officially open. Travelers can conveniently reach Gangshan’s downtown and indulge in a culinary feast by taking the metro and then transferring to a YouBike or bus.

◎Temperature Studio（溫度劑）

　Located on Gangshan Street, late-night private kitchen Temperature Studio has been included in the latest Michelin Guide. It offers a no-menu dining experience with just six counter seats. Chef Li You-jyun (Alen)（李宥均）, who developed a love for cooking in junior high school, gained his fine-dining experience in Taipei. He selects fresh ingredients daily, often incorporating local Gangshan specialties such as longan honey and fermented bean paste into his dishes, serving refined home-style cuisine. He says, “I want everyone to experience different cooking techniques in a way that feels approachable and not overly luxurious.” This has attracted gourmet visitors from as far afield as Taipei who make day-trips to Gangshan just to dine here.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

◎Dechang Mutton Hotpot（德昌羊肉）

　Established in 1944, Dechang Mutton Hotpot has been a pioneer in the Gangshan lamb trend, nourishing generations of area residents. Fourth-generation owner Syu Ding-lian（許鼎濂）returned to help run the family business during his first year of college. After countless failures and training, he has mastered a wok technique to stir-fry tender lamb with shacha sauce, bringing out the unique nutty aroma of the shacha powder, making it irresistible to eat. Another popular dish is lamb ribs marinated with traditional Chinese medicine. The meat is soft and tender, but due to high demand it is only available in limited quantities.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

◎Long Ji Meat Pie（龍記餡餅）

　Long Ji offers only pork-flavored meat pies, a snack that many people in Gangshan have enjoyed since childhood. The dough is rolled and filled on-site, then half shallow-fried before being half pan-fried in oil. The filling is fresh, sweet, and full, mixed with the aroma of green onions. The golden, crispy crust is chewy with a nice bite. In addition to being highly affordable, it is delicious even when eaten without the dipping sauce.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

Love Kaohsiung

追蹤

延伸閱讀

新宿東口的UNIQLO全球旗艦店新宿本店即將盛大開幕！還有紀念禮物和新宿店獨家款式

台科大攜手高職生推生命教育 深入菲國探索社會責任

台科大與三重商工合作 深入菲律賓倡導生命教育

澳洲最強釘子戶！被房屋包圍變「孤島」 開出10億天價也不賣

相關新聞

【ALIEN Art Centre Exemplifies Green Low-Carbon Aesthetics

Located near the Port of Kaohsiung, at the foot of Mount Shou, the ALIEN Art Centre（金馬賓館當代美術館）was once a temporary stop for soldiers before deployment to Taiwan's outlying islands. Transformed into an art hub, it has re-entered the daily lives of the city's residents.

Take the Metro to Gangshan for a Culinary Journey

　Gangshan Station (RK1) on the Kaohsiung Metro’s Red Line is now officially open. Travelers can conveniently reach Gangshan’s downtown and indulge in a culinary feast by taking the metro and then transferring to a YouBike or bus.

Experience an Urban Oasis: The Newly Renovated Niaosong Wetland Park and Chengcing Lake

Niaosong Wetland Park（鳥松濕地公園）and Chengcing Lake Scenic Area（澄清湖園區）offer picturesque retreats for those who enjoy natural surroundings and seek tranquility, away from the daily hustle and bustle of the city.

Dream Fulfillment New Voice Choir

The Dream Fulfillment New Voice Choir（圓夢新聲合唱團）from Kaohsiung Municipal Yuanfu Junior High School in Cishan District（高雄市旗山區圓富國中）sings Southeast Asian songs that are less commonly heard in Taiwan and showcase the harmonious beauty of cultural integration.

100 Years of the Good City: The Centennial of Kaohsiung's City Status

In 1920,Takao was renamed Kaohsiung, and in 1924, what had been known as “Kaohsiung Street” was officially given city status. Over the past century, Kaohsiung has been transformed from a small coastal town into a bustling industrial metropolis. Today, Kaohsiung thrives as an international tourist destination and a sustainable cultural city.

金馬賓館現代美術館で叶う エコでグリーンな芸術体験

寿山のふもとにある「永添芸術・金馬賓館現代美術館」は、高雄港にも近く、かつては離島へ派遣される軍人たちの出立の地だった。現在は芸術の発信地として生まれ変わり、高雄市民の生活に溶け込んでいる

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。