Dream Fulfillment New Voice Choir
【◎Written by Cai Mi-ci ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】
The Dream Fulfillment New Voice Choir（圓夢新聲合唱團）from Kaohsiung Municipal Yuanfu Junior High School in Cishan District（高雄市旗山區圓富國中）sings Southeast Asian songs that are less commonly heard in Taiwan and showcase the harmonious beauty of cultural integration.
At least 40% of the school's students have at least one immigrant parent. Six years ago, the school established the Dream Fulfillment New Voice Choir to help these children learn about their immigrant parents' cultures. Most of the immigrant parents come from Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Myanmar. The choir's role goes beyond singing; it fosters dialogue and understanding within families as the students become familiar with their immigrant parents' languages through the songs they perform. Immigrant parents have deeply appreciated this unique approach.
The choir director, Syu Yuan-sin（徐苑馨）, recalls that when the choir was first established, students often forgot the lyrics, and at one point the entire group wanted to quit. They then brought in language teachers to teach the songs word by word and wrote the lyrics on the sheet music using Mandarin Chinese phonetic symbols and English transliterations, which helped the children overcome the challenges of remembering the lyrics. The teachers also took turns driving the students to rehearsals, ensuring that those who lived further away would be able to attend. Her dedication and perseverance have been instrumental in the choir's success.
Li Pei-jie（力佩婕）, a child of a Vietnamese immigrant, said that Mandarin and Taiwanese are mainly spoken at home, making it challenging to learn her mother's native language, but she was willing to try.
Choir conductor Chen Jyun-jhih（陳俊志）sees limitless potential in this group of pure-hearted children. These performances not only broaden the children's perspectives but also foster empathy while spending time with senior citizens. Beyond competitions, the choir performs at various locations, including senior daycare centers and nursing homes. Through their folk songs, they share the culture of new immigrants, becoming an important bridge that connects the community and families, thereby demonstrating the broader impact of their performances.
Read more Love Kaohsiung articles
延伸閱讀
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言