【◎Written by Cai Mi-ci ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

The Dream Fulfillment New Voice Choir（圓夢新聲合唱團）from Kaohsiung Municipal Yuanfu Junior High School in Cishan District（高雄市旗山區圓富國中）sings Southeast Asian songs that are less commonly heard in Taiwan and showcase the harmonious beauty of cultural integration.

Photo by Carter At least 40% of the school's students have at least one immigrant parent. Six years ago, the school established the Dream Fulfillment New Voice Choir to help these children learn about their immigrant parents' cultures. Most of the immigrant parents come from Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Myanmar. The choir's role goes beyond singing; it fosters dialogue and understanding within families as the students become familiar with their immigrant parents' languages through the songs they perform. Immigrant parents have deeply appreciated this unique approach.

Photo by Carter The choir director, Syu Yuan-sin（徐苑馨）, recalls that when the choir was first established, students often forgot the lyrics, and at one point the entire group wanted to quit. They then brought in language teachers to teach the songs word by word and wrote the lyrics on the sheet music using Mandarin Chinese phonetic symbols and English transliterations, which helped the children overcome the challenges of remembering the lyrics. The teachers also took turns driving the students to rehearsals, ensuring that those who lived further away would be able to attend. Her dedication and perseverance have been instrumental in the choir's success.

Li Pei-jie（力佩婕）, a child of a Vietnamese immigrant, said that Mandarin and Taiwanese are mainly spoken at home, making it challenging to learn her mother's native language, but she was willing to try.

Photo by Carter Choir conductor Chen Jyun-jhih（陳俊志）sees limitless potential in this group of pure-hearted children. These performances not only broaden the children's perspectives but also foster empathy while spending time with senior citizens. Beyond competitions, the choir performs at various locations, including senior daycare centers and nursing homes. Through their folk songs, they share the culture of new immigrants, becoming an important bridge that connects the community and families, thereby demonstrating the broader impact of their performances.