100 Years of the Good City: The Centennial of Kaohsiung's City Status

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Chang Chien Cheng-en　Photo courtesy of Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government
【◎Written by Su Yu-ling　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Chang Chien Cheng-en　◎Photos courtesy of Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government, Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts】

In 1920,Takao was renamed Kaohsiung, and in 1924, what had been known as “Kaohsiung Street” was officially given city status. Over the past century, Kaohsiung has been transformed from a small coastal town into a bustling industrial metropolis. Today, Kaohsiung thrives as an international tourist destination and a sustainable cultural city.

Photo by Chang Chien Cheng-en　Photo courtesy of Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government
Kaohsiung City Government's “100 Years of the Good City”（百年好市）celebration is a series of electrifying activities to mark the city's century-long transformation and achievements. The “Good City Tour”（好市遶境）features four main themes — industry, sea, railways, and history — organized into 13 routes. These guided tours showcase the natural beauty of the mountains and the sea, as well as local industries. Highlights include visiting yacht builders, exploring Wanshan indigenous village（萬山部落）with a hunter as a guide, and touring the Cijin and Gushan areas from the perspective of John Thomson（約翰·湯姆生）, a renowned photographer who traveled through Kaohsiung in the late 19th century.

Top photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts; bottom photo courtesy of Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government
In addition to the featured tours, the “Focus Venues” series invites the public to explore Kaohsiung's cultural heritage sites. In October, the Confucius Temple in Zuoying District（左營孔子廟）hosted performances of intangible cultural assets such as Hakka Ba-Yin, Nanguan, and the Liangsan troupe. The British Consulate at Takow（打狗英國領事館）featured an interactive archaeological theater for families. To celebrate both the 84th anniversary of Shoyoen（逍遙園）and the 4th anniversary of its restoration, this colonial-era relic recreated the “Shoyoen Banquet” originally hosted by its owner, Ōtani Kōzui（大谷光瑞）. This unique fusion dining experience featured local ingredients, floral arrangements, tea ceremonies, and music, blending Japanese and Western culinary traditions.

Over the past century, Kaohsiung has embraced heritage and innovation. The “100 Years of the Good City” events, running from now until December, are showcasing the charm of the city and inviting you to explore the growth and transformation of Kaohsiung.

Love Kaohsiung

追蹤

【ALIEN Art Centre Exemplifies Green Low-Carbon Aesthetics

Located near the Port of Kaohsiung, at the foot of Mount Shou, the ALIEN Art Centre（金馬賓館當代美術館）was once a temporary stop for soldiers before deployment to Taiwan's outlying islands. Transformed into an art hub, it has re-entered the daily lives of the city's residents.

Take the Metro to Gangshan for a Culinary Journey

　Gangshan Station (RK1) on the Kaohsiung Metro’s Red Line is now officially open. Travelers can conveniently reach Gangshan’s downtown and indulge in a culinary feast by taking the metro and then transferring to a YouBike or bus.

Experience an Urban Oasis: The Newly Renovated Niaosong Wetland Park and Chengcing Lake

Niaosong Wetland Park（鳥松濕地公園）and Chengcing Lake Scenic Area（澄清湖園區）offer picturesque retreats for those who enjoy natural surroundings and seek tranquility, away from the daily hustle and bustle of the city.

Dream Fulfillment New Voice Choir

The Dream Fulfillment New Voice Choir（圓夢新聲合唱團）from Kaohsiung Municipal Yuanfu Junior High School in Cishan District（高雄市旗山區圓富國中）sings Southeast Asian songs that are less commonly heard in Taiwan and showcase the harmonious beauty of cultural integration.

100 Years of the Good City: The Centennial of Kaohsiung's City Status

In 1920,Takao was renamed Kaohsiung, and in 1924, what had been known as “Kaohsiung Street” was officially given city status. Over the past century, Kaohsiung has been transformed from a small coastal town into a bustling industrial metropolis. Today, Kaohsiung thrives as an international tourist destination and a sustainable cultural city.

金馬賓館現代美術館で叶う エコでグリーンな芸術体験

寿山のふもとにある「永添芸術・金馬賓館現代美術館」は、高雄港にも近く、かつては離島へ派遣される軍人たちの出立の地だった。現在は芸術の発信地として生まれ変わり、高雄市民の生活に溶け込んでいる

