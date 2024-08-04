Fitness and Well-being for All Ages

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Li Guei-sian ◎Photo courtesy of Fongshan Daycare Center's Senior Fitness Center】

Kaohsiung is currently promoting a sports-friendly environment for everyone, from young children to seniors. Eight sports centers have been opened, and six more are under construction. Efforts are also being made to optimize idle spaces by establishing senior fitness clubs and smart fitness centers. The goal is to encourage citizens to play sports and participate in more fitness activities.

Photo by Li Guei-sian Among them is the Zuoying Sports Center（左營運動中心）, located next to the Kaohsiung National Stadium（世運主場館）. It offers various facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, and sports programs for a variety of age groups, ranging from children's swimming classes to aerobics for adults to specialized fitness courses for seniors. The center integrates green and ecological spaces, which enriches the center's health and fitness ambiance.

If seniors want to exercise closer to home, they can join the senior fitness clubs or the community gyms. These facilities provide a comfortable exercise environment with smart equipment, such as the "Smart Circular Fitness System," which ensures proper exercise techniques and safety while using the equipment.

Photo by Li Guei-sian At the Chang-sheng Comprehensive Senior Fitness Club（長生全方位銀髮健身俱樂部）in Central Park, certified instructors run a variety of fun fitness activities that prevent age-related challenges. These include rope ladder training to maintain good reaction times and battle ropes to increase muscle endurance.

Photo courtesy of Fongshan Daycare Center's Senior Fitness Center Located near Zihciang Park, the Fongshan Daycare Center's（鳳山日照中心）smart gym recently installed four circular exercise machines and one full-body vertical vibration machine. Exercise classes are offered on Tuesdays from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The center provides high-quality, affordable classes that encourage regular physical activity and promote healthy aging.

Kaohsiung Zuoying Sports Center

高雄市左營運動中心

No. 100, Shiyun Blvd., Zuoying Dist., Kaohsiung City

Chang-sheng Comprehensive Senior Fitness Club

長生全方位銀髮健身俱樂部

No. 30, Jhonghua 3rd Rd., Cianjin Dist., Kaohsiung City

Taiwan Kuan-Lin Caring Association

台灣寬霖關懷協會

1F, No. 67, Shengguo St., Fongshan Dist., Kaohsiung City