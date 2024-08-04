快訊

奧運羽球／退大陸組合跨屆12連勝 麟洋配二連霸創紀錄

Fitness and Well-being for All Ages

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Li Guei-sian
Photo by Li Guei-sian

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Li Guei-sian ◎Photo courtesy of Fongshan Daycare Center's Senior Fitness Center】

　Kaohsiung is currently promoting a sports-friendly environment for everyone, from young children to seniors. Eight sports centers have been opened, and six more are under construction. Efforts are also being made to optimize idle spaces by establishing senior fitness clubs and smart fitness centers. The goal is to encourage citizens to play sports and participate in more fitness activities.

Photo by Li Guei-sian
Photo by Li Guei-sian
　Among them is the Zuoying Sports Center（左營運動中心）, located next to the Kaohsiung National Stadium（世運主場館）. It offers various facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, and sports programs for a variety of age groups, ranging from children's swimming classes to aerobics for adults to specialized fitness courses for seniors. The center integrates green and ecological spaces, which enriches the center's health and fitness ambiance.

　If seniors want to exercise closer to home, they can join the senior fitness clubs or the community gyms. These facilities provide a comfortable exercise environment with smart equipment, such as the "Smart Circular Fitness System," which ensures proper exercise techniques and safety while using the equipment.

Photo by Li Guei-sian
Photo by Li Guei-sian
　At the Chang-sheng Comprehensive Senior Fitness Club（長生全方位銀髮健身俱樂部）in Central Park, certified instructors run a variety of fun fitness activities that prevent age-related challenges. These include rope ladder training to maintain good reaction times and battle ropes to increase muscle endurance.

Photo courtesy of Fongshan Daycare Center's Senior Fitness Center
Photo courtesy of Fongshan Daycare Center's Senior Fitness Center
　Located near Zihciang Park, the Fongshan Daycare Center's（鳳山日照中心）smart gym recently installed four circular exercise machines and one full-body vertical vibration machine. Exercise classes are offered on Tuesdays from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The center provides high-quality, affordable classes that encourage regular physical activity and promote healthy aging.

Kaohsiung Zuoying Sports Center

高雄市左營運動中心

No. 100, Shiyun Blvd., Zuoying Dist., Kaohsiung City

Chang-sheng Comprehensive Senior Fitness Club

長生全方位銀髮健身俱樂部

No. 30, Jhonghua 3rd Rd., Cianjin Dist., Kaohsiung City

Taiwan Kuan-Lin Caring Association

台灣寬霖關懷協會

1F, No. 67, Shengguo St., Fongshan Dist., Kaohsiung City

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

延伸閱讀

TPBL／和球星一起飆汗！攻城獅健身聚樂部開幕

北流音樂育才計畫 日高校「we are SNEAKER AGES」交流

為何走路不足以稱為運動？專家教你如何讓步行變成運動一部分

遺憾沒吃「有肉丸的麵線」 KEY下月登高雄加碼挑戰臭豆腐

相關新聞

Fitness and Well-being for All Ages

　Kaohsiung is currently promoting a sports-friendly environment for everyone, from young children to seniors. Eight sports centers have been opened, and six more are under construction. Efforts are also being made to optimize idle spaces by establishing senior fitness clubs and smart fitness centers. The goal is to encourage citizens to play sports and participate in more fitness activities.

Enjoy Exciting Water Sports in Summer

　Thanks to its seaside location, Lotus Pond, and Love River, Kaohsiung offers a diverse range of water activities! 　The Lotus Pond Water Sports Center（蓮池潭水域運動中心）, in collaboration with Fun Outdoor Adventure School（瘋戶外冒險學校）, offers various non-motorized water activities, including SUP, dragon boat

Weightlifter Hsieh Meng-en and Mixed Martial Artist Yu Kai-wen’s Secrets to Success: Confidence and Pragmatism

　Weightlifter Hsieh Meng-en（謝孟恩）, from Kaohsiung’s Taoyuan District, achieved personal bests this year at the 2024 IWF World Weightlifting Championships（IWF世界舉重錦標賽）in Phuket, Thailand, by lifting 155 kg in the snatch and 200 kg in the clean and jerk. Seen as one of Taiwan’s rising stars, he is currently competing in various events to earn points, aiming to advance to the 2026 Nagoya Asian Games（名古屋亞運）and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics（洛杉磯奧運）.

Chuang Chih-yuan and Kao Cheng-jui: A master and his apprentice compete in the Paris Olympics together!

　Taiwan's Table Tennis champion Chuang Chih-yuan（莊智淵）has made it into his sixth Olympics and is leading the Taiwanese table tennis team to compete against the world's best players. His apprentice, Kao Cheng-jui（高承睿）, will also be competing in the men's singles. For him, it is symbolic of passing the torch on to the next generation.

Tai Tzu-ying and Wu Chia-ying: Olympic Athletes from Kaohsiung

　National athletes Tai Tzu-ying（戴資穎）and Wu Chia-ying（吳佳穎）, hailing from Kaohsiung, will be competing in this year’s Paris 2024 Olympics（巴黎奧運）. In the previous Tokyo Olympics, Tai Tzu-ying won a silver medal in the women’s singles badminton, while Wu Jia-ying advanced to the finals in the women’s 25m pistol shooting event.

夏の高雄はウォータースポーツ真っ盛り

　蓮池潭、愛河、海岸など、水辺のエリアが豊富な高雄市では、さまざまなウォータースポーツが楽しめる！

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。