快訊

奧運羽球／退大陸組合跨屆12連勝 麟洋配二連霸創紀錄

Enjoy Exciting Water Sports in Summer

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Cindy Lee
Photo by Cindy Lee

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Cindy Lee, Carter ◎Photos courtesy of Kaohsiung City Underwater Federation, Sports Development Bureau, Kaohsiung City Government】

　Thanks to its seaside location, Lotus Pond, and Love River, Kaohsiung offers a diverse range of water activities!

　The Lotus Pond Water Sports Center（蓮池潭水域運動中心）, in collaboration with Fun Outdoor Adventure School（瘋戶外冒險學校）, offers various non-motorized water activities, including SUP, dragon boat boards, canoes, and OP sailboats, along with professional training courses. If playing on the water is not enough, there are also challenging land-based adventure activities such as treetop walks and tree climbing. On both water and land, professional coaches lead group competitions to make these activities more fun. Even those who are afraid of water can experience the joy of canoeing!

Photo courtesy of Sports Development Bureau, Kaohsiung City Government
Photo courtesy of Sports Development Bureau, Kaohsiung City Government
　Love River meanders through the heart of Kaohsiung, and its calm waters are suitable for various types of hand-paddled boats and non-motorized water activities. Currently, Kaohsiung City Government has established launch points and floating docks at several locations, including the Heart of Love River（愛河之心）, the Vision Bridge（願景橋）, the Love River Water Recreation Center（愛河水上遊憩中心）, and the Love River Bay（愛河灣）. During these facilities’ opening hours, enthusiasts can bring their own flotation devices, put on life jackets, scan a QR code for safety instructions, and then complete real-name registration before enjoying water activities.

Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung City Underwater Federation
Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung City Underwater Federation
　We recommend starting from the Love River Water Recreation Center and paddling towards Love River Bay. Along the way, you can see the Kaohsiung Museum of History（高雄市立歷史博物館）and the Kaohsiung Film Archive（高雄電影館）, eventually reaching the Kaohsiung Music Center（高雄流行音樂中心）, where you can experience both the bustling city and serene waters. The Love River Bay Water Park（愛河灣水樂園）also offers SUP, canoe, and water bike rental services, allowing you to explore the city from its meandering waterways.

　Alternatively, you can take a ferry across to Cijin and head to Cijin Beach（旗津海水浴場）. This broad beach has a children’s play area and a bathing area. After a tiring day of fun, relaxing with a cold drink at the beach bar while waiting for the sun to dip into the sea is the perfect way to end a leisurely vacation.

　To enhance water safety, the Tourism Bureau of Kaohsiung City Government（高雄市政府觀光局）has partnered with the Changbuching Association, Republic of China（中華民國常不輕協會）to operate a free life-jacket rental station next to the public restrooms at Cijin Beach. During the summer vacation, an additional rental station will be established at Fusing Temple（福興宮）.

Stay safe while enjoying the water!

The Lotus Pond Water Sports Center / Fun Outdoor Adventure School

蓮池潭水域運動中心 / 瘋戶外冒險學校

No. 101, Huantan Rd., Zuoying Dist., Kaohsiung City

Love River Bay Water Park

愛河灣水樂園

No. 109, Haibian Rd., Lingya Dist., Kaohsiung City

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

延伸閱讀

奧運游泳／400M自由式三后之爭 17歲天才少女美顏吸睛

《劍星》夏日更新：新泳裝辣翻還會有曬痕！另有限時日光浴床互動、營地音樂

連續17天買一送一！自選星冰樂爽喝 星巴克「盛夏數位體驗」登場 加碼「草莓可可奶霜星冰樂」開賣必衝

巴黎奧運喜來登不缺席！應援入住+1元「免費吃雙人自助Buffet」，再送1300元餐飲抵用券

相關新聞

Fitness and Well-being for All Ages

　Kaohsiung is currently promoting a sports-friendly environment for everyone, from young children to seniors. Eight sports centers have been opened, and six more are under construction. Efforts are also being made to optimize idle spaces by establishing senior fitness clubs and smart fitness centers. The goal is to encourage citizens to play sports and participate in more fitness activities.

Enjoy Exciting Water Sports in Summer

　Thanks to its seaside location, Lotus Pond, and Love River, Kaohsiung offers a diverse range of water activities! 　The Lotus Pond Water Sports Center（蓮池潭水域運動中心）, in collaboration with Fun Outdoor Adventure School（瘋戶外冒險學校）, offers various non-motorized water activities, including SUP, dragon boat

Weightlifter Hsieh Meng-en and Mixed Martial Artist Yu Kai-wen’s Secrets to Success: Confidence and Pragmatism

　Weightlifter Hsieh Meng-en（謝孟恩）, from Kaohsiung’s Taoyuan District, achieved personal bests this year at the 2024 IWF World Weightlifting Championships（IWF世界舉重錦標賽）in Phuket, Thailand, by lifting 155 kg in the snatch and 200 kg in the clean and jerk. Seen as one of Taiwan’s rising stars, he is currently competing in various events to earn points, aiming to advance to the 2026 Nagoya Asian Games（名古屋亞運）and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics（洛杉磯奧運）.

Chuang Chih-yuan and Kao Cheng-jui: A master and his apprentice compete in the Paris Olympics together!

　Taiwan's Table Tennis champion Chuang Chih-yuan（莊智淵）has made it into his sixth Olympics and is leading the Taiwanese table tennis team to compete against the world's best players. His apprentice, Kao Cheng-jui（高承睿）, will also be competing in the men's singles. For him, it is symbolic of passing the torch on to the next generation.

Tai Tzu-ying and Wu Chia-ying: Olympic Athletes from Kaohsiung

　National athletes Tai Tzu-ying（戴資穎）and Wu Chia-ying（吳佳穎）, hailing from Kaohsiung, will be competing in this year’s Paris 2024 Olympics（巴黎奧運）. In the previous Tokyo Olympics, Tai Tzu-ying won a silver medal in the women’s singles badminton, while Wu Jia-ying advanced to the finals in the women’s 25m pistol shooting event.

夏の高雄はウォータースポーツ真っ盛り

　蓮池潭、愛河、海岸など、水辺のエリアが豊富な高雄市では、さまざまなウォータースポーツが楽しめる！

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。