休日の「小さいけれど確かな幸せ」～駁二芸術特区を散策～

When you are stuck what to do on a free day, heading to the Pier-2 Art Center(駁二藝術特區)is usually a good idea. It is always a fun adventure with lots of intriguing places to discover. Located in the Dayi Warehouse Cluster(大義倉庫), moonmist atelier(泊‧月白moonmist)is a distinctive venue that provides exhibitions of vintage items, lifestyle art, and tea ceremony experiences.

2024-06-23 11:48