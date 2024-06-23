快訊

Enjoy a Light Tour at Pier-2 Art Center

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo courtesy of Pier-2 Art Center
Photo courtesy of Pier-2 Art Center

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Cindy Lee ◎Photos courtesy of Pier-2 Art Center, A Bit Humans Market】

　　When you are stuck what to do on a free day, heading to the Pier-2 Art Center（駁二藝術特區）is usually a good idea. It is always a fun adventure with lots of intriguing places to discover. Located in the Dayi Warehouse Cluster（大義倉庫）, moonmist atelier（泊‧月白moonmist）is a distinctive venue that provides exhibitions of vintage items, lifestyle art, and tea ceremony experiences.

Photo courtesy of A Bit Humans Market
Photo courtesy of A Bit Humans Market
　　The term “Yue Bai”（月白）describes the grayish-white color of the sky before the moon rises, while “Bo”（泊）represents a brief stay. Reflecting the store’s name, the space features moon white, grayscale, and blue tones as its main themes. It offers a frameless platform with themed exhibitions changing each month. Artisans from Taiwan and overseas are invited to showcase unique handmade items, demonstrating the aesthetics of traditional crafts in modern life.

　　The second floor is designed as a Japanese-style tatami tea room. In the afternoon, you can book a tea ceremony experience and savor professionally whisked matcha prepared by a tea master. The semi-transparent mineral dishes used to serve wagashi (a traditional Japanese confection) are part of the current exhibition by Japanese glass artist Yukie Satoh（佐藤幸惠）. Store manager Sih-jin（思瑾）says, “We hope to bring life and art closer together through the tea ceremony.”

Photo by Cindy Lee
Photo by Cindy Lee
　　After enjoying tea, there are intriguing and entertaining bazaars to explore at the Pier-2 Art Center. Organized by Little Guy Marketing Studio（小人物行銷工作室）, summer art parties with the themes of “Cool,” “Art,” and “Time” will be held on the fourth and final weekends of June at the Penglai Area’s（蓬萊區）outdoor plaza and Dayi redbrick promenade in the Pier-2 Art Center.

Photo by Cindy Lee
Photo by Cindy Lee
　　Visitors bustle around, and the variety of stalls selling handmade items dazzles the eyes. If you stop and examine these charming products, you can listen to artisans share their creative ideas, or participate in DIY activities and make your own unique souvenirs. As dusk approaches, aromas from the food stalls waft over, inviting sightseers to have dinner. As strings of lights cast little yellow dots of illumination, the sea breezes feel refreshing, and street performers’ songs fill the air. But there is no rush to leave, as this lively midsummer’s night festival is just about to begin!

　

