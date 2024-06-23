Visit Meinong's Hidden Wood-Fired Tofu Skin Factory

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Cindy Lee】

Located in Kaohsiung’s Meinong District, Song Sin-fu Tofu Skin Factory（宋新富豆皮工廠）has faithfully adhered to traditional methods of making tofu skin for over 60 years. The golden appearance of their tofu skin (also known as tofu sheets), cooked over a wood fire and dried under the sun, perfectly captures a unique flavor profile.

Photo by Cindy Lee The Song family starts their busy day at three o’clock in the morning. A large boiler emits a fierce blaze as plump soybeans are boiled over a wood fire to make soymilk, releasing a rich aroma. Cooked, thick soymilk flows through pipes into preheated steel trays, forming separate pools of soymilk.

The soymilk must be kept at a temperature of 85 degrees Celsius in order for a thin film to form on the surface. Employees move through the steam-filled space, holding bamboo strips, cutting the edges of the soymilk film, and gently lifting a corner of tofu skin to thread it onto a thin bamboo pole, creating delicate tofu skin sheets. The action of retrieving the tofu skin must be quick and gentle. Over the years, the hands of owner Song Sin-fu have become impervious to high temperatures.

The freshly-lifted soft tofu skin needs to be hung up to drain and dry before being moved to the courtyard for a sunbath. In addition to adjusting the spacing between each sheet, proper ventilation is essential. During three consecutive days of sun drying, the sheets gradually change color from pale yellow to a rich golden yellow, marking the completion of the Song family's signature handmade tofu skin.

Photo by Cindy Lee Song Sin-fu, a second generation tofu skin artisan, recalls that the most challenging period for him and his wife was when they traveled to markets in Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung to sell their products. They faced numerous obstacles due to the short shelf life and uneven color of their tofu skin.

As people have become more concerned about food safety, the reputation of the Song family's handmade tofu skin has gradually spread. The tofu skin, rich in soybean aroma and chewy in texture, was once known only to a few neighbors. Now the factory receives a continuous stream of orders. Fortunately, Song Sin-fu’s commitment to tradition and quality ensures that this precious craft and its delicious products will continue to be passed down.