Kaohsiung Lighthouse Keeper

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

【◎Written by Su Yu-ling ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Huang Jing-wun, Carter ◎Photo courtesy of Maritime and Port Bureau, MOTC】

　　Kaohsiung Lighthouse（高雄燈塔）, also known as Cihou Lighthouse（旗後燈塔）, is the representative landmark of the Port of Kaohsiung. Its pure white appearance exudes classical beauty, making it a well-known tourist attraction. As the only lighthouse in the country open to the public at night time, it has become a great spot where people can enjoy after-dark scenery.

　　The first version of Kaohsiung Lighthouse was built in 1883, when the Qing government commissioned British engineers to construct a beacon. That tower was square and originally named Cihou Mountain Lighthouse（旂後山燈房）. During the period of Japanese colonial rule, it was reconstructed as an electric lighthouse and completed in 1918. This rebuilding gave the lighthouse its present octagonal brick structure.

Photo by Huang Jing-wun
Photo by Huang Jing-wun
　　Just as Kaohsiung Lighthouse has been guarding the port for more than a century, there is a group of people who look after the lighthouse. Among these lighthouse keepers or lighthouse technicians, Chen Fu-jhih（陳福志）has served for nearly 30 years. During that time, he has been stationed at various lighthouses, such as Pingtung’s Eluanbi（鵝鑾鼻）, the Port of Taichung（臺中港）, and Pengjia Islet（彭佳嶼）north of Keelung.

　　 “Lighthouse work is around the clock,” says Chen. In addition to ensuring the main light is operating perfectly, the keeper of Kaohsiung Lighthouse is responsible for five light poles on the first and second port breakwaters, among them the green light on the north breakwater, the red light on the south breakwater, and the offshore green light.

　　At the sunrise and sunset times announced by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ Central Weather Administration（交通部中央氣象署）, lighthouse keepers manually turn the light on and off, coordinating with the weather and season. After turning off the lights at sunrise, they conduct routine tasks such as light patrol, tower maintenance, and sea patrol to check port lights. Once the light is turned on at sunset, the lighthouse keepers are divided into three shifts to ensure it continues to shine as usual.

Photo courtesy of Maritime and Port Bureau, MOTC
Photo courtesy of Maritime and Port Bureau, MOTC
　　Chen says that when assigned to lighthouses on outlying islands, he needs to prepare plenty of supplies, as if he were trying to survive in a wilderness, because ferry schedules are limited and may be disrupted. Once night falls, only the main light and the stars over the vast sea remain, accompanied by the sound of crashing waves. Such serene surroundings have become an unforgettable memory for him.

　　Regardless of sunrise or sunset, lighthouse keepers persist in their duty, ensuring the safety of ships as they enter and leave the harbor. They quietly watch over this century-old landmark, continuing to shine a guiding light over the deep blue sea.

