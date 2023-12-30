Hot Pots: A Highlight in Cold Winter

【◎Written by Chen Ting-fang ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter ◎Photos courtesy of Shantou Tian Tian Shacha Hot Pot, Chun Xi Hot Pot(Mingcheng Branch) 】

Winter is the season that hot pot enthusiasts eagerly anticipate. Whether you want to enjoy a personal pot or a communal gathering around a shared hot pot, in Kaohsiung you can take advantage of the circular Light Rail (LRT) network and embark on a culinary journey that warms the body and creates cozy moments on winter days.

Shantou Tian Tian Shacha Hot Pot

Shantou Tian Tian Shacha Hot Pot (汕頭天天沙茶火鍋)

This restaurant is renowned for its rich and fragrant shacha sauce, which is stir-fried using over 30 ingredients as well as thick broth brewed from black pork bones and flatfish crisps. These pair wonderfully with fresh handmade fried tofu skin, handmade fish dumplings, and pork dumplings — dishes that are must-tries for visitors.

Dong Xiang Kitchen

Dong Xiang Kitchen (冬鄉小廚)

Enjoying a fine reputation thanks to the way it combines Northern China cuisine with traditional military dependents' village dishes, the menu at this restaurant features a special Pickled Cabbage Hot Pot that must be reserved ahead of time. The broth made with naturally fermented Napa cabbage pairs perfectly with locally sourced seafood and the restaurant's homemade dumplings, making it a unique and delightful culinary experience.

Old Ma Pot (Heti Branch)

Old Ma Pot (Heti Branch) (老娘鍋 河堤店)

With nine meticulously selected and intricately made broths, paired with condiments like orange-flavored miso sauce and Shacha sauce, visitors can indulge in a delicious feast of flavors on chilly days.

Chun Xi Hot Pot (Mingcheng Branch) (春囍打邊爐 明誠店)

Specializing in Hong Kong and Macau-style hot pots, this restaurant captivates customers with its authentic flavors. Signature broths for the Fish with Pickled Vegetable Hot Pot include tomato, pumpkin soup, luosifen (rice vermicelli cooked in a stock made from river snails), and more. The cooking staff use the finest pickled mustard greens from Yunlin County's Dapi Township, together with other local ingredients, as the foundation of the ten different broths they serve. Hot pot aficionados come here expecting a wonderful experience as they enjoy tender meat and fresh vegetables.

Shantou Tian Tian Shacha Hot Pot（汕頭天天沙茶火鍋）

Address: No. 240, Cisian 3rd Rd., Yancheng Dist., Kaohsiung City

Directions: Take the LRT to Wunwu Temple Station (C16) and walk for about eight minutes.

Shantou Tian Tian Shacha Hot Pot

Dong Xiang Kitchen（冬鄉小廚）

Address: No. 177, Sizang St., Gushan Dist., Kaohsiung City

Directions: Take the LRT to Neiwei Arts Center Station (C21A) and walk for about five minutes.

Dong Xiang Kitchen

Old Ma Pot (Heti Branch)（老娘鍋 河堤店）

Address: No. 98, Dunhuang Rd., Sanmin Dist., Kaohsiung City

Directions: Take the LRT to Sinshang Elementary School Station (C25) and walk for about 10 minutes.

Old Ma Pot (Heti Branch)

Chun Xi Hot Pot (Mingcheng Branch)（春囍打邊爐 明誠店）

Address: No. 396, Mingcheng 2nd Rd., Zuoying Dist., Kaohsiung City

Directions: Take the LRT to Heart of Love River Station (C24) and walk for about 12 minutes.

Chun Xi Hot Pot (Mingcheng Branch)