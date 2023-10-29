快訊

撐5年！從iPhone 8 Plus升至iPhone 15 Pro更耐用 他列6優點「可再戰10年」

不滿違規記點新制 職業駕駛發動「繞行」交通部、赴法院按鈴告

梨泰院踩踏事故滿周年 南韓總統為何不出席追悼式？

Kezailiao Harbor: A Paradise for Seafood Connoisseurs

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Li Guei-sian
Photo by Li Guei-sian

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Li Guei-sian, Huang Jing-wun】

　Kezailiao（蚵仔寮）is in Kaohsiung's Zihguan District（梓官區）. Kezailiao (蚵仔寮) means “oyster shack,” derived from the locals who cultivated oysters along the coast during the Cing Dynasty. During World War II, the Japanese government requisitioned the area for military use, and due to coastal erosion, the oyster racks gradually disappeared. In the 1980s, the flathead grey mullet (Mugil cephalus) was a high-valued economic fisheries product. If the fishermen were lucky, they could earn millions in just one night. The grey mullet "Wujin" moniker is referred to as "gold" as it brings wealth to the local fishermen. Unfortunately, many local fishermen have recently been intercepted by other countries' fishing boats upstream, and this, combined with global climate change, has resulted in a significant decline in the capture of the coveted grey mullet.

Photo by Li Guei-sian
Photo by Li Guei-sian
　Kezailiao Harbor is about a half-hour drive from downtown, and the fish market holds auctions every day at noon. Cai Jheng-cai（蔡政財）, a council member of the Zihguan Fisheries Association（梓官區漁會）, says, "The fishermen in Kezailiao live at the mercy of the weather. We eat whatever the gods provide for us." The fishermen sometimes catch delicate and small fleshy fish like Japanese butterfish (Psenopsis anomala) and Taiwan mausia shrimp (Acetes intermedius). Other popular products include deep-sea largehead hairtail (Trichiurus lepturus) or neritic squid. Another distinguishing feature of the fish market is its convenient seafood one-stop shop. The products go from auction to retail and can even be prepared onsite, making it a seafood paradise for Kaohsiung's cuisine connoisseurs.

Photo by Huang Jing-wun
Photo by Huang Jing-wun
　Twenty years ago, the Zihguan Fisheries Association transformed the traditional fish market into the "Kezailiao Fish Market Direct Sales Center." It was the first in the country to receive a HACCP management certification. It is also the first seafood market where the catch does not touch the ground. All the fishermen, fishmongers, and auction officials wear hats and rain boots. Smoking and chewing betel nuts are prohibited, and the floors are cleaned with waterpipes to remove stains and waste from where the fish are gutted. The well-organized market has designated areas for weighing and processing, making it feel like a clean and cozy supermarket. This year, the Fisheries Association even introduced an exclusive "Mobile Cold Chain Vehicle" with freezing technology. Jhang Jyun-hua（張鈞華）, the Secretary-General of the Fisheries Association, says, "Access to fish in rural areas like Taoyuan（桃源）, Jiasian（甲仙）, and Meinong（美濃）is usually limited, but the mobile cold chain cars can now directly bring fish to sell in other places, so it's just like a mobile fish market."

Photo by Li Guei-sian
Photo by Li Guei-sian
　Over the past century, the fishermen of Kezailiao have embraced the challenges of a new market era with an open mind, aiming to make their harbor a trusted and renowned seafood market, while ensuring good quality fresh seafood for the public.

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

延伸閱讀

《Among Us》新地圖上線！船員受困「樂帶雨林」冒牌貨竟能打亂眾人顏色

哭啊！《勝利女神：妮姬》萬聖節疑藏貓咪「露露」彩蛋 逛個前哨基地也破防？

「魔術子彈」精準攻擊+旁觀者效應 乳癌病友戰力大增

台灣網友翻拍中秋版「原神啟動」迷因爆紅 蛤蜊玩家的痛風烤肉啟動！

相關新聞

Setting Sail with Self-made Sampans

　Siwan Wooden Boat（西灣海洋）, which promotes boat-building experiences, is based at the NSYSU Startup Quarter（中山大學貨櫃創業基地）, located on the campus of National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung. When explaining why he is motivated to promote self-built boats, founder Luo Guo-dong（羅國棟）begins by saying tha

Taiwan's Father of Sailing: Jhan Jheng-fong

　Jhan Jheng-fong（詹正峰）, the 83-year-old executive director of the Kaohsiung Sailing Committee（高雄市帆船委員會）, is wearing a sports sweatshirt and shorts, and has tanned skin all over his body. He has a solid and fit physique and a booming voice. It is hard to imagine that he accomplished the incredible feat of circumnavigating Taiwan counterclockwise in 60 days aboard RS Cat16 Catamaran（無引擎動力R16型雙船體帆船）just last August!

Kezailiao Harbor: A Paradise for Seafood Connoisseurs

　Kezailiao（蚵仔寮）is in Kaohsiung's Zihguan District（梓官區）. Kezailiao (蚵仔寮) means “oyster shack,” derived from the locals who cultivated oysters along the coast during the Cing Dynasty. During World War II, the Japanese government requisitioned the area for military use, and due to coastal erosion, the

Indulge in Delicious Seafood Delights in Kaohsiung

　Autumn is here, and it's the perfect season for crab lovers. The crab roe of the mud crab (or mangrove crab) and the brown meat of the female swimming crab (Scylla serrata) are exceptionally rich and delicious. Additionally, you can savor various fresh seafood, including locally sourced squid, oysters, clams, and shrimp. These delectable offerings are sure to make your mouth water. Come and enjoy an ocean of flavors in Kaohsiung.

The Da Shih Ye Ceremony: A Century-old Tradition at Siaogang Longhu Temple

　As times have changed, many customs associated with the Hungry Ghost Festival（Jhongyuan Pudu, 中元普渡）have gradually disappeared. However, Longhu Temple（龍湖廟）in Kaohsiung's Siaogang District still upholds one century-old tradition: the Guardian God of Ghosts Ceremony that honors a deity of Chinese orig

百年の伝統 小港龍湖廟の「大士爺祭」

　時代の移り変わりとともに、中元節の伝統行事は徐々に失われつつあるが、小港龍湖廟の「大士爺祭」は百年の伝統を保っている。毎年旧暦7月14日から16日の3日間にかけて行われるこの祭りは、高雄の中元節の特色ある祭文化の一つだ。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。