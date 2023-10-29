快訊

Indulge in Delicious Seafood Delights in Kaohsiung

Photo by Carter
【◎Written by rChen Ting-fang ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

　Autumn is here, and it's the perfect season for crab lovers. The crab roe of the mud crab (or mangrove crab) and the brown meat of the female swimming crab (Scylla serrata) are exceptionally rich and delicious. Additionally, you can savor various fresh seafood, including locally sourced squid, oysters, clams, and shrimp. These delectable offerings are sure to make your mouth water. Come and enjoy an ocean of flavors in Kaohsiung.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　Located just across from the Ganglong Temple（港龍宮）in Linyuan District, A Siang Crab and Seafood Congee（阿祥螃蟹海鮮粥）, a humble family-owned seafood eatery, may not boast the most extravagant décor, but it is still a gem in this fishing village. Its commitment to using the finest ingredients and preparing each dish to order is what sets it apart. Whether it's lobster, crab, oysters, abalone, giant cuttlefish, or scallops, their seafood congee is made with genuine, high-quality ingredients that have won the hearts of countless food enthusiasts. It's so popular that even before the usual dinner rush, it's already bustling with eager patrons, transforming the small fishing village into a hot spot for food enthusiasts and bloggers alike.

　What's particularly popular is their "Devil Seafood Congee." Instead of digging in right away, most customers are compelled to take out their phones for a quick snapshot. Especially noteworthy is their colossal, customized seafood congee that leaves diners in awe!

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　Less than a 5-minute drive from Cianjhen Fishing Port is "CalmClam"（淡定の蚌）, a Taiwanese-Italian fusion restaurant known for its tranquility and exquisite tastes of the ocean. With only ten seats in its mini space, it provides a delightful hidden gem in the bustling city. Although it has only been open for just over a year, it has already built up a stellar reputation and a loyal following. The owner Siaocyu（小區）, who has a background in design, cleverly created the restaurant’s name by combining two similar sounding words “calm" and "clam." When customers notice the clever wordplay in its name, it brings a knowing smile to their faces.

　The featured "clam" in CalmClam is the essence of its cuisine. The Taiwanese-Italian fusion restaurant always selects the freshest clams and daily seafood from the fishing port. It combines them with various ingredients to create mouthwatering dishes like iron pot spice-braised clams, stewed clams in tomato sauce, clam gnocchi, and barramundi stewed with clams in capers and dill. Siaocyu（小區）even incorporates Taiwanese elements such as dried radish and salt-cured mullet roe to offer a creative, authentic, fresh, and flavorful dining experience.

A Siang Crab and Seafood Congee (阿祥螃蟹海鮮粥)

No. 1, Gangpu 3rd Rd., Linyuan Dist., Kaohsiung City

Phone: 0970660088

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Closed on Mondays

CalmClam Restaurant (淡定の蚌)

No. 181, Fode St., Cianjhen Dist., Kaohsiung City

Phone: (07) 831-0151

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM, Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

