快訊

撐5年！從iPhone 8 Plus升至iPhone 15 Pro更耐用 他列6優點「可再戰10年」

不滿違規記點新制 職業駕駛發動「繞行」交通部、赴法院按鈴告

梨泰院踩踏事故滿周年 南韓總統為何不出席追悼式？

The Da Shih Ye Ceremony: A Century-old Tradition at Siaogang Longhu Temple

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

　As times have changed, many customs associated with the Hungry Ghost Festival（Jhongyuan Pudu, 中元普渡）have gradually disappeared. However, Longhu Temple（龍湖廟）in Kaohsiung's Siaogang District still upholds one century-old tradition: the Guardian God of Ghosts Ceremony that honors a deity of Chinese origin, Da Shih Ye（大士爺）. The ritual is held every year from the 14th day to the 16th day of the seventh lunar month. This three-day event is a distinctive part of Kaohsiung's Ghost Festival cultural celebrations.

　Longhu Temple in Siaogang is one of just a handful of temples in Taiwan dedicated to the worship of Da Shih Ye. Rather than honor a statue of the deity on the main altar, this place of worship contains a deity tablet placed inside a niche. It is said that Da Shih Ye found his own image terrifying, and thus instructed his believers not to sculpt an effigy. If that is the case, where did the giant paper statue of the deity used during the festival come from? According to Li Wun-jhou（李文洲）, the chairman of Longhu Temple, Da Shih Ye instructed the temple to hire a paper-mache master. The god appeared in the master's dream, and the master fashioned the paper statue based on this vision. As the guardian of all ghosts in the underworld, Da Shih Ye oversees and guides them during the Hungry Ghost Festival, when they return to the world of the living to enjoy offerings of incense and food. The Hungry Ghost Festival therefore reflects Taoist concerns for the spirits of the deceased.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　Longhu Temple commissioned skilled paper-mache artist Chen Jhih-liang（陳志良）, the fourth generation of the Chen family to be involved in paper crafts, to create the giant paper statue of Da Shih Ye. This statue, from its base to the top of an Avalokiteshvara (Guanyin) figurine on its head, stands an impressive 5.2m in height, making it the largest seated paper-mache statue of the deity in Taiwan.

　Preparation work for the Da Shi Ye ritual also includes chuanjin（串金）. To create this distinctive feature, believers work together to fold 224,000 sheets of gold paper into the shape of ingots, and then string them together using needle and thread. When it is time for the Hua Da Shih（化大士）ceremony — during which the giant paper-mache statue of Da Shih Ye is burned — these ingots are draped over the diety's shoulders for easy dispatch to heaven.

　On the 14th day of the seventh lunar month, the Ying Da Shih（迎大士）ceremony includes a procession which visits various locations in Siaogang. On the evening of the 15th day, followers join the Hua Da Shih rite. Through a blazing fire, they respectfully send Da Shih Ye to heaven. This act symbolizes his role in helping spirits, warding off disasters, and safeguarding people's health and safety. The next morning, a Taoist priest invites Da Shih Ye's niche and tablet back to the temple for ritual enshrinement（安座）, while representations of the two guardians (the mountain god and the earth god) are burnt together, marking the successful conclusion of the festival.

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

延伸閱讀

美國汽車經銷商倒大楣　一夜之間車輛鑰匙全被偷走！

療癒五感！ 台東「自然醒慢活祭」 享受後山淨心慢旅

吳慷仁拋下一切飛馬來西亞討生活 認了仍在焦慮

可用烘焙紙取代保鮮膜包覆要冷藏或冷凍的食物？教授稱更安全

相關新聞

Setting Sail with Self-made Sampans

　Siwan Wooden Boat（西灣海洋）, which promotes boat-building experiences, is based at the NSYSU Startup Quarter（中山大學貨櫃創業基地）, located on the campus of National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung. When explaining why he is motivated to promote self-built boats, founder Luo Guo-dong（羅國棟）begins by saying tha

Taiwan's Father of Sailing: Jhan Jheng-fong

　Jhan Jheng-fong（詹正峰）, the 83-year-old executive director of the Kaohsiung Sailing Committee（高雄市帆船委員會）, is wearing a sports sweatshirt and shorts, and has tanned skin all over his body. He has a solid and fit physique and a booming voice. It is hard to imagine that he accomplished the incredible feat of circumnavigating Taiwan counterclockwise in 60 days aboard RS Cat16 Catamaran（無引擎動力R16型雙船體帆船）just last August!

Kezailiao Harbor: A Paradise for Seafood Connoisseurs

　Kezailiao（蚵仔寮）is in Kaohsiung's Zihguan District（梓官區）. Kezailiao (蚵仔寮) means “oyster shack,” derived from the locals who cultivated oysters along the coast during the Cing Dynasty. During World War II, the Japanese government requisitioned the area for military use, and due to coastal erosion, the

Indulge in Delicious Seafood Delights in Kaohsiung

　Autumn is here, and it's the perfect season for crab lovers. The crab roe of the mud crab (or mangrove crab) and the brown meat of the female swimming crab (Scylla serrata) are exceptionally rich and delicious. Additionally, you can savor various fresh seafood, including locally sourced squid, oysters, clams, and shrimp. These delectable offerings are sure to make your mouth water. Come and enjoy an ocean of flavors in Kaohsiung.

The Da Shih Ye Ceremony: A Century-old Tradition at Siaogang Longhu Temple

　As times have changed, many customs associated with the Hungry Ghost Festival（Jhongyuan Pudu, 中元普渡）have gradually disappeared. However, Longhu Temple（龍湖廟）in Kaohsiung's Siaogang District still upholds one century-old tradition: the Guardian God of Ghosts Ceremony that honors a deity of Chinese orig

百年の伝統 小港龍湖廟の「大士爺祭」

　時代の移り変わりとともに、中元節の伝統行事は徐々に失われつつあるが、小港龍湖廟の「大士爺祭」は百年の伝統を保っている。毎年旧暦7月14日から16日の3日間にかけて行われるこの祭りは、高雄の中元節の特色ある祭文化の一つだ。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。