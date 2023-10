百年の伝統 小港龍湖廟の「大士爺祭」

Autumn is here, and it's the perfect season for crab lovers. The crab roe of the mud crab (or mangrove crab) and the brown meat of the female swimming crab (Scylla serrata) are exceptionally rich and delicious. Additionally, you can savor various fresh seafood, including locally sourced squid, oysters, clams, and shrimp. These delectable offerings are sure to make your mouth water. Come and enjoy an ocean of flavors in Kaohsiung.

2023-10-29 09:58