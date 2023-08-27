Reflecting on the Master Mason's Legacy - Commemorating the National Living Treasure, Su Cing-liang

◎Written by Wang Ting-yun

◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao

◎Photos by Yang Wei-ren

Su Cing-liang（蘇清良）was the first mason from Kaohsiung to have been esteemed by the Ministry of Culture for his restoration and cultural preservation of numerous traditional Han and foreign-style landmarks. He is also one of the few craftsmen in Taiwan skilled in both domains. Regretfully, he passed away this year on July 20th at 89.

Master Mason Su Cing-liang had devoted over 70 years to the field. He worked with meticulous techniques on all his projects and used only his self-made tools. In Kaohsiung, he restored numerous cultural heritage sites, such as the Ciaotou Sugar Refinery（橋頭糖廠）, Fongyi Academy（鳳儀書院）, Kaohsiung Museum of History（高雄市立歷史博物館）, Former Patriotic Women's Association Hall（原愛國婦人館）, Fongshan City Fong-Yi Gate（鳳山東便門）, and the Former Sanhe Bank（舊三和銀行）.

In June, during his last interview before his passing, Master Su Cing-liang discussed his restoration work at Fongyi Academy. Built in 1814, Fongyi Academy is the largest preserved academy in Taiwan. In 2013, after four years of restoration, it was officially reopened. He recounted meticulous details about the project, such as how he had restored the decorative swallowtail roofs.

"I have restored buildings from northern Taiwan to southern Taiwan, from Danshuei to Hengchun," he said. Taihoku Public Auditorium (Taipei Zhongshan Hall)（臺北公會堂）was his first historical landmark restoration project. He also refurbished numerous other historical landmarks around Taiwan, including Fort San Domingo (aka Hongmaocheng)（淡水紅毛城）, Taipei Guest House（臺北賓館）, The National Taiwan Museum's (NTM) Railway Department Park（國立臺灣博物館鐵道部園區）, Hsinchu Municipal Government Hall（新竹州廳）, Wufong Lin Family Mansion and Garden（霧峰林家花園）, Kaohsiung's Fongyi Academy and Kaohsiung's Museum of History, among others.

His work has brought historical landmarks back to their original splendor and glory.

Born in 1935 in Hunei District, Kaohsiung, Su Cing-liang began working in the mason industry before graduating from elementary school. At 16, he became an apprentice. He recalled that his teacher made him a stool to stand on while plastering walls due to his shorter stature. In 2018, he began teaching construction techniques to pass down his important knowledge.

The legend was the Su family's third generation to be involved in restoration. His legacy, lifelong dedication, and contributions to restoring Taiwan's traditional architecture and cultural heritage must be commemorated.