快訊

日排核汙水引發囤鹽潮！賣場店員苦笑揭「這款鹽」缺貨 專家破解真相

挽救低迷股市 陸宣布明起證交稅減半徵收

進台大什麼事必做？ 法學院院長揭戀愛慘痛回憶：哭7天沒去上課

Reflecting on the Master Mason's Legacy - Commemorating the National Living Treasure, Su Cing-liang

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

◎Written by Wang Ting-yun

◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao

◎Photos by Yang Wei-ren

　Su Cing-liang（蘇清良）was the first mason from Kaohsiung to have been esteemed by the Ministry of Culture for his restoration and cultural preservation of numerous traditional Han and foreign-style landmarks. He is also one of the few craftsmen in Taiwan skilled in both domains. Regretfully, he passed away this year on July 20th at 89.

　Master Mason Su Cing-liang had devoted over 70 years to the field. He worked with meticulous techniques on all his projects and used only his self-made tools. In Kaohsiung, he restored numerous cultural heritage sites, such as the Ciaotou Sugar Refinery（橋頭糖廠）, Fongyi Academy（鳳儀書院）, Kaohsiung Museum of History（高雄市立歷史博物館）, Former Patriotic Women's Association Hall（原愛國婦人館）, Fongshan City Fong-Yi Gate（鳳山東便門）, and the Former Sanhe Bank（舊三和銀行）.

　In June, during his last interview before his passing, Master Su Cing-liang discussed his restoration work at Fongyi Academy. Built in 1814, Fongyi Academy is the largest preserved academy in Taiwan. In 2013, after four years of restoration, it was officially reopened. He recounted meticulous details about the project, such as how he had restored the decorative swallowtail roofs.

　"I have restored buildings from northern Taiwan to southern Taiwan, from Danshuei to Hengchun," he said. Taihoku Public Auditorium (Taipei Zhongshan Hall)（臺北公會堂）was his first historical landmark restoration project. He also refurbished numerous other historical landmarks around Taiwan, including Fort San Domingo (aka Hongmaocheng)（淡水紅毛城）, Taipei Guest House（臺北賓館）, The National Taiwan Museum's (NTM) Railway Department Park（國立臺灣博物館鐵道部園區）, Hsinchu Municipal Government Hall（新竹州廳）, Wufong Lin Family Mansion and Garden（霧峰林家花園）, Kaohsiung's Fongyi Academy and Kaohsiung's Museum of History, among others.

　His work has brought historical landmarks back to their original splendor and glory.

　Born in 1935 in Hunei District, Kaohsiung, Su Cing-liang began working in the mason industry before graduating from elementary school. At 16, he became an apprentice. He recalled that his teacher made him a stool to stand on while plastering walls due to his shorter stature. In 2018, he began teaching construction techniques to pass down his important knowledge.

　The legend was the Su family's third generation to be involved in restoration. His legacy, lifelong dedication, and contributions to restoring Taiwan's traditional architecture and cultural heritage must be commemorated.

延伸閱讀

嘻哈迷中秋見偶像啦！韓國3人氣歌手930來台開唱

BTS也超愛！韓大勢樂團 SE SO NEON 11月來台開唱

同理新歌獻過世阿公 療癒場景撫慰人心

庸俗救星來頭不小！全靠「大仁哥」資助圓夢

相關新聞

Reflecting on the Master Mason's Legacy - Commemorating the National Living Treasure, Su Cing-liang

　Su Cing-liang（蘇清良）was the first mason from Kaohsiung to have been esteemed by the Ministry of Culture for his restoration and cultural preservation of numerous traditional Han and foreign-style landmarks. He is also one of the few craftsmen in Taiwan skilled in both domains. Regretfully, he passed away this year on July 20th at 89.

Enjoy Cool Icy Treats in Blazing Summer Heat

　Young and old find it refreshing to seek cool treats in the scorching summer heat. Kaohsiung has three distinctive ice shops where visitors can savor delicious homemade icy treats to cool down.

Dad Su's Toy Hospital & Kaohsiung Repair Café

　People sometimes find throwing away beloved toys and broken household appliances difficult because they are connected with priceless memories. Therefore, they can bring them to Dad Su's Toy Hospital（蘇爸玩具醫院）and Kaohsiung Repair Café（小家電診所）that restore small home appliances. When customers happily come to pick up their repaired treasures, the repairers are filled with an immense sense of satisfaction and accomplishment.

Resilience and Love from Two Fathers

　Same-sex couple Wei Wei and Miao Miao can now proudly say they are a family of three. The Kaohsiung couple is the first same-sex couple in Asia to have adopted a child that is not a blood relative.

Explore the Mysterious Petroglyphs at National Wanshan Rock Carvings Archaeological Site

　Carvings on rock surfaces at the National Wanshan Rock Carvings Archaeological Site（國定萬山岩雕考古遺址）are primitive artistic relics left by Taiwan’s early indigenous inhabitants. The site, the only one of its kind to have been found in Taiwan, is located in pristine forest near Wanshan indigenous community in Kaohsiung’s Maolin District. Wanshan and the other settlements in Maolin are inhabited by members of the Drekay (Rukai) tribe.

偉大な師匠―「人間国宝」蘇清良さんの面影を偲んで

　台湾文化部により、高雄出身者として初めて重要文化資産保存技術「土水修造技術」の保存者に認定された蘇清良師匠が、今年（2023年）7月20日に逝去した（享年89歳）。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。

商品推薦