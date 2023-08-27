【◎Written by Wang Ting-yun ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter, Zeng Sin-yao ◎Photos courtesy of Dad Su's Toy Hospital, Kaohsiung Repair Café】

People sometimes find throwing away beloved toys and broken household appliances difficult because they are connected with priceless memories. Therefore, they can bring them to Dad Su's Toy Hospital（蘇爸玩具醫院）and Kaohsiung Repair Café（小家電診所）that restore small home appliances. When customers happily come to pick up their repaired treasures, the repairers are filled with an immense sense of satisfaction and accomplishment.

Dad Su's Toy Hospital

After "accidentally" mending one of his grandson's broken toys, a retired electronics company employee Su Sian-rong（蘇顯榮）, wanted to assist other kids in repairing their toys. As a result, he founded Dad Su's Toy Hospital. Since 2017, he has restored more than 1500 toys.

His most memorable repair encounters include a customer who brought in toys that his father had given to his grandchild, following the father’s passing. The customer’s wish was to uphold his father’s memory for his child by restoring these cherished toys. Dad Su also once worked overtime to repair a toy for a child with Kanner's syndrome. The child was ecstatic when they got their favorite toy repaired.

Dad Su says repairing toys has brought tremendous meaning to his retirement. Besides fixing sentimental toys and maintaining the memories connected to them, he believes it is also an environmental business. At the Fongshan Cleaning Squad office, Dad Su offers free repair services six to ten times a year.

Kaohsiung Repair Café

Kaohsiung Repair Café has nearly 60 volunteers that assist in repairing home appliances. The Café has been open for over three years and is a community-oriented repair shop. They only charge for the parts and provide free repairs for small home appliances. Even more impressive is that they involve customers in the repair process, so they can better understand their typical usage patterns and share tips on maintaining them.

It's refreshing to see a business that truly cares about its customers and goes above and beyond to provide a valuable service.

Volunteer organizer Huang Wu（黃武）says, "The more difficult it is to find a home appliance repair shop, the more valuable we become!"

Once, they successfully restored a 70-year-old antique metal fan, which had been a customer's housewarming present. They also repaired a custom-made Buddha table lamp that the customer's mother had ordered when she was young. After replacing a small switch, the lamp instantly lit up again.

Seeing customers joyfully carrying home their appliances brings satisfaction and joy to the volunteers. They are open at varying times and have service centers in Meinong, Cishan, and Fongshan districts.