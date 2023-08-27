快訊

日排核汙水引發囤鹽潮！賣場店員苦笑揭「這款鹽」缺貨 專家破解真相

挽救低迷股市 陸宣布明起證交稅減半徵收

進台大什麼事必做？ 法學院院長揭戀愛慘痛回憶：哭7天沒去上課

Resilience and Love from Two Fathers

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Naru ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photo by Naru ◎Photos courtesy of Dad Wei, Dad Miao】

　Same-sex couple Wei Wei and Miao Miao can now proudly say they are a family of three. The Kaohsiung couple is the first same-sex couple in Asia to have adopted a child that is not a blood relative.

　Wei Wei and Miao Miao have known each other since university and have been in a long-distance relationship for almost twenty years. They had always dreamed of having children and raising a family together.

　In 2016, Wei Wei and Miao Miao applied for adoption at the Child Welfare League Foundation（兒福聯盟）. In 2019, Taiwan became the first country in Asia to pass same-sex marriage. However, it did not allow same-sex couples to adopt at that time. Since Wei Wei and Miao Miao were in a spousal relationship, only one could legally register Rou Rou as their adopted daughter.

　In 2020, Miao Miao and Wei Wei sought assistance and advocacy from Taiwan Tongzhi (LGBTQ+) Hotline Association（台灣同志諮詢熱線協會）, Taiwan LGBT Family Rights Advocacy（台灣同志家庭權益促進會）, and Taiwan Equality Campaign（台灣彩虹平權大平台協會）to have the laws rectified. Finally, in early 2022, Taiwan Kaohsiung Juvenile and Family Court（臺灣高雄少年及家事法院）approved Miao Miao's adoption application, officially making him Rou Rou's legal father.

　Miao Miao said, "When I got parental rights, I distributed Han Pastries in the school where I taught. I had colleagues from different departments calling to congratulate me. The warmth and support I received from family and friends in Kaohsiung made us feel greater acceptance towards same-sex families."

　Miao Miao and Wei Wei enjoy participating in family activities with their daughter. They go to indoor parent-child play centers and enjoy swimming at sports centers. They also enjoy participating in events at the Love River Bay and strolling along Caogong Canal （曹公圳）. Sometimes they go to Cijin Island, where they enjoy the scenery and spend time on the beach.

　"I believe the nature of our family is the bond that ties us together. We always put our family first; our home is where we find companionship," says Wei Wei. Wei Wei and Miao Miao's family transcends blood relations with love. They have created a home and are now raising a family.

Information

FB: Dad Wei and Dad Miao's daily family life

FB: 圍爸喵爸的親子日常

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

延伸閱讀

這2人吻戲請拍100集！趙寅成x韓孝周「戲外更像真情侶」　CP畫報光牽手都能甜到蛀牙

BTC會議28日登場 聚焦三大議題

最強出攤名單匯聚10碗！Uber Eats & 500碗合辦市集　周末到華山吃小吃

NBA／高球名人賽摘冠創紀錄 柯瑞：輸給湖人讓我有時間練習

相關新聞

Reflecting on the Master Mason's Legacy - Commemorating the National Living Treasure, Su Cing-liang

　Su Cing-liang（蘇清良）was the first mason from Kaohsiung to have been esteemed by the Ministry of Culture for his restoration and cultural preservation of numerous traditional Han and foreign-style landmarks. He is also one of the few craftsmen in Taiwan skilled in both domains. Regretfully, he passed away this year on July 20th at 89.

Enjoy Cool Icy Treats in Blazing Summer Heat

　Young and old find it refreshing to seek cool treats in the scorching summer heat. Kaohsiung has three distinctive ice shops where visitors can savor delicious homemade icy treats to cool down.

Dad Su's Toy Hospital & Kaohsiung Repair Café

　People sometimes find throwing away beloved toys and broken household appliances difficult because they are connected with priceless memories. Therefore, they can bring them to Dad Su's Toy Hospital（蘇爸玩具醫院）and Kaohsiung Repair Café（小家電診所）that restore small home appliances. When customers happily come to pick up their repaired treasures, the repairers are filled with an immense sense of satisfaction and accomplishment.

Resilience and Love from Two Fathers

　Same-sex couple Wei Wei and Miao Miao can now proudly say they are a family of three. The Kaohsiung couple is the first same-sex couple in Asia to have adopted a child that is not a blood relative.

Explore the Mysterious Petroglyphs at National Wanshan Rock Carvings Archaeological Site

　Carvings on rock surfaces at the National Wanshan Rock Carvings Archaeological Site（國定萬山岩雕考古遺址）are primitive artistic relics left by Taiwan’s early indigenous inhabitants. The site, the only one of its kind to have been found in Taiwan, is located in pristine forest near Wanshan indigenous community in Kaohsiung’s Maolin District. Wanshan and the other settlements in Maolin are inhabited by members of the Drekay (Rukai) tribe.

偉大な師匠―「人間国宝」蘇清良さんの面影を偲んで

　台湾文化部により、高雄出身者として初めて重要文化資産保存技術「土水修造技術」の保存者に認定された蘇清良師匠が、今年（2023年）7月20日に逝去した（享年89歳）。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。

商品推薦