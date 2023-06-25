快訊

Enjoy Cool Forest Baths in Tengjhih National Forest Recreation Area

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Cindy Lee】

　Thanks to its moderate summertime temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees Celsius, Tengjhih National Forest Recreation Area（藤枝國家森林遊樂區）is a well-known escape from the scorching heat of central Kaohsiung. It takes only two hours to drive from downtown Kaohsiung to this idyllic woodland, where you can breathe in cool, fresh forest air.

　The area’s abundant moisture sustains a rare tropical broadleaf mist forest that is home to a variety of plant species and a habitat for numerous animals. Lai Ming-cing（賴明慶）, one of the recreation area’s staff members, shares his daily experience. “Some of my colleagues have seen black bears on the forest trail, and I’ve encountered Formosan serows in the parking lot,” he says, the latter being an endemic bovid species.

　Within the forest recreation area, there are four trails, and each has its own distinct character and unique features. Perhaps the most representative is the Begonia Trail（秋海棠步道）, where nearly half of Taiwan’s native begonia species can be found, including the Tengjhih Begonia（藤枝秋海棠）named for this location. The Begonia Trail gradually ascends to an observatory located 1,804 meters above sea level. On clear days, distant ridges are clearly visible, forming a layered and seemingly endless picturesque mountainscape.

　The Spruce Trail（雲杉步道）is shorter, and along it you can see the Plank Road Demonstration Area（木馬道示範區）, which shows how logs were moved in the mountains. The first section of the Rhododendron Trail（西施花步道）was formerly part of the Liouguei Police Patrol Road（六龜警備道）, built during the 1895-1945 period of Japanese rule by the colonial authorities to prevent indigenous communities from obstructing Japan’s exploitation of forest resources. Hikers can see tree shadows gracefully falling across the mottled stone riprap and remains of old police stations. At the end of the trail lies a towering Amygdalate-leaved Tanoak（苦扁桃葉石櫟）, the buttress root of which is an awesome height, nearly two meters.

　The Sea of Trees Trail（樹海步道) is the most accessible and suitable trail for people of all ages. Along the wide and flat gravel path, dense cypress trees form a natural green barrier. The melodious calls of the Taiwan yuhina（冠羽畫眉）and Formosan lesser scimitar babbler（小彎嘴畫眉）resonate, forming a birdsong symphony that blends seamlessly with nature.

　In 2009, Typhoon Morakot devastated the mountain areas of southern Taiwan, and the only access road to Tengjhih collapsed. After years of restoration, the forest recreation area is now open for visitors without any need to make prior reservations. However, due to damage to the access road, visitors are required to walk an additional one kilometer from the parking area to the entrance. If possible, visitors should allow enough time for both an ecological tour and to enjoy forest bathing. Understanding Tengjhih’s past helps us better appreciate this hard-earned forest sanctuary.

Tengjhih National Forest Recreation Area

藤枝國家森林遊樂區

No. 150, Baoshan Ln., Baoshan Vil., Taoyuan Dist., Kaohsiung City

Opening hours: 8:00~17:00 daily

Website: https://reurl.cc/b929xo

天然の冷房部屋で“森”呼吸！ 藤枝国立森林遊楽区

　高雄の避暑地として知られる「藤枝国立森林遊楽区」は、年間平均気温が摂氏18～21度と涼しく、高雄市街地から車でわずか2時間のところにある。日照り続きの地上を離れ、森のさわやかな空気を吸いに行こう！水分豊富な高山には、熱帯気候では珍しい広葉樹の森が広がり、さまざまな動植物が生息している。管理スタッフの頼明慶さんは、「樹海歩道で黒熊を見かけた同僚がいます。私も駐車場でヤギに出会いました」と語る。

世界に羽ばたく 六亀の台湾山茶

　私たちが普段見なれたお茶の樹とは違って、「台湾山茶」の樹は背が高く、山中で自然に生長した樹は8メートルにも及ぶ。茶農家が高い樹にのぼって茶葉を採取する光景は、他ではあまり見られないものだ。高雄六亀は、野生の台湾山茶の採取地として台湾最大の規模を誇る。採集地のほとんどが国有林の中にあり、4月から5月の間しか採取できない野生の山茶は、採取量がとても少ない。茶葉はとても貴重で、販売前から予約完売になるほどだ。

山間の里「六亀」で自然の恵みを味わう旅

　初夏の晴れた日、高雄山間の里「六亀」への日帰り旅行に出発した。地元産の胡椒を使った鶏肉料理やもぎたての蓮霧（レンブ）を味わい、農家の人々のやさしさや田園の風情を満喫する旅となった。

300年の時を越えて 左営「見城之道」文化回廊

　高雄左営の重要史跡「左営旧城」の修復を主眼とする「見城計画」の始動から7年、蓮池潭や亀山のふもとを起点とする空中遊歩道「見城之道」が今年3月に竣工し、一般公開された。全長約770メートルの遊歩道に沿って山や湖に溶け込む遺跡を巡りながら、左営旧城の華やかな歴史に思いを馳せてみよう。

