快訊

台北羽賽／「楊肉盧」先盛後衰 不敵大馬組合無緣本季首冠

東京JR山手線一男車內「亮刀揮舞」！乘客驚慌逃竄 至少3人受傷

Ibu Kitchen: Delectable Cuisine with Mountain Flavors

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Naru ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Naru】

　Located in Meinong Hakka village（美濃客家庄）, Ibu Kitchen （阿香的廚房）was featured in the 2023 Michelin Guide. It serves creative indigenous Taiwanese cuisine. The spacious interior is adorned with white tables and chairs, complemented by green plants hanging along the walls and a small outdoor garden. A Siang（阿香）, a chef from the Bunun tribe, previously ran a restaurant and guesthouse in Tengjhih（藤枝）. Due to the devastating Typhoon Morakot, she relocated with her family to Meinong, where she started afresh. A Siang skillfully serves up refreshing and innovative indigenous cuisine.

　Growing up in an indigenous tribe, A Siang jokingly mentioned that she had previously only known how to grill meats and make soup. When she became concerned about her family's health, they returned to the tribe to cultivate organic vegetables. It was then that she began to explore healthier cooking methods. She began by attending culinary classes, gained insight into cooking, and even won the national championship in a culinary competition. She then went to China to learn about the Eight Great Cuisines and skillfully incorporated the techniques into indigenous dishes.

　One of the must-try signature dishes at Ibu Kitchen is the popular Plum-Apple Chicken. It features tender free-range chicken stir-fried with Baolai's（寶來）perilla plums to create gelatinous collagen. Each piece of chicken is coated with a delightful blend of sweet and sour plum flavors. Just before serving, pineapple and apple are added to the wok and then stir-fried, creating a rich, sweet, sour, and crispy culinary experience. Another notable dish is the Plum Sauce Tofu, which utilizes three-year-old perilla plums. The plums are minced and simmered with plum juice for an hour before adding green plum essence, creating the perfect egg and tofu combination.

　A Siang says, "To make the dishes even more delicious and to highlight the mountain flavors, she incorporates ingredients such as ailanthus prickly ash, Mountain Litsea, and sweet potatoes." Pork is grilled and pickled using Mountain Litsea, cumin, and pepper, and traditional small rice dumplings are transformed into sushi-sized portions. They are served with sergestid shrimp sauce to enhance the fragrant aroma of the rice. The fried river prawn dish is fresh, sweet, and crispy, making it an irresistible delectable treat.

　Ibu Kitchen incorporates wild vegetables, herbs, and mountain tea grown on the mountainside, transforming them into delectable dishes. The kitchen embraces the natural and rustic ambiance while featuring aboriginal cultural cuisines.

Ibu Kitchen

阿香的廚房

No. 635, Sec. 2, Jhongshan Rd., Meinong Dist., Kaohsiung City

Fb：阿香的廚房 ibu Kitchen

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

延伸閱讀

奧克蘭中餐館濺血 24歲中國男子被捕涉蓄意傷人

700款精釀啤酒、70款特色料理！「ABV餐酒館」插旗台中

《吸血鬼倖存者》配樂震撼登場！布達佩斯管弦樂隊獻上磅礡之作

Kohler可變色電子紙馬桶亮相 瞄準頂級智慧馬桶市場

相關新聞

天然の冷房部屋で“森”呼吸！ 藤枝国立森林遊楽区

　高雄の避暑地として知られる「藤枝国立森林遊楽区」は、年間平均気温が摂氏18～21度と涼しく、高雄市街地から車でわずか2時間のところにある。日照り続きの地上を離れ、森のさわやかな空気を吸いに行こう！水分豊富な高山には、熱帯気候では珍しい広葉樹の森が広がり、さまざまな動植物が生息している。管理スタッフの頼明慶さんは、「樹海歩道で黒熊を見かけた同僚がいます。私も駐車場でヤギに出会いました」と語る。

世界に羽ばたく 六亀の台湾山茶

　私たちが普段見なれたお茶の樹とは違って、「台湾山茶」の樹は背が高く、山中で自然に生長した樹は8メートルにも及ぶ。茶農家が高い樹にのぼって茶葉を採取する光景は、他ではあまり見られないものだ。高雄六亀は、野生の台湾山茶の採取地として台湾最大の規模を誇る。採集地のほとんどが国有林の中にあり、4月から5月の間しか採取できない野生の山茶は、採取量がとても少ない。茶葉はとても貴重で、販売前から予約完売になるほどだ。

山間の里「六亀」で自然の恵みを味わう旅

　初夏の晴れた日、高雄山間の里「六亀」への日帰り旅行に出発した。地元産の胡椒を使った鶏肉料理やもぎたての蓮霧（レンブ）を味わい、農家の人々のやさしさや田園の風情を満喫する旅となった。

300年の時を越えて 左営「見城之道」文化回廊

　高雄左営の重要史跡「左営旧城」の修復を主眼とする「見城計画」の始動から7年、蓮池潭や亀山のふもとを起点とする空中遊歩道「見城之道」が今年3月に竣工し、一般公開された。全長約770メートルの遊歩道に沿って山や湖に溶け込む遺跡を巡りながら、左営旧城の華やかな歴史に思いを馳せてみよう。

Enjoy Cool Forest Baths in Tengjhih National Forest Recreation Area

　Thanks to its moderate summertime temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees Celsius, Tengjhih National Forest Recreation Area（藤枝國家森林遊樂區）is a well-known escape from the scorching heat of central Kaohsiung. It takes only two hours to drive from downtown Kaohsiung to this idyllic woodland, where you can breathe in cool, fresh forest air.

Ibu Kitchen: Delectable Cuisine with Mountain Flavors

　Located in Meinong Hakka village（美濃客家庄）, Ibu Kitchen （阿香的廚房）was featured in the 2023 Michelin Guide. It serves creative indigenous Taiwanese cuisine. The spacious interior is adorned with white tables and chairs, complemented by green plants hanging along the walls and a small outdoor garden. A Sia

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。

商品推薦