Ibu Kitchen: Delectable Cuisine with Mountain Flavors

Located in Meinong Hakka village（美濃客家庄）, Ibu Kitchen （阿香的廚房）was featured in the 2023 Michelin Guide. It serves creative indigenous Taiwanese cuisine. The spacious interior is adorned with white tables and chairs, complemented by green plants hanging along the walls and a small outdoor garden. A Siang（阿香）, a chef from the Bunun tribe, previously ran a restaurant and guesthouse in Tengjhih（藤枝）. Due to the devastating Typhoon Morakot, she relocated with her family to Meinong, where she started afresh. A Siang skillfully serves up refreshing and innovative indigenous cuisine.

Growing up in an indigenous tribe, A Siang jokingly mentioned that she had previously only known how to grill meats and make soup. When she became concerned about her family's health, they returned to the tribe to cultivate organic vegetables. It was then that she began to explore healthier cooking methods. She began by attending culinary classes, gained insight into cooking, and even won the national championship in a culinary competition. She then went to China to learn about the Eight Great Cuisines and skillfully incorporated the techniques into indigenous dishes.

One of the must-try signature dishes at Ibu Kitchen is the popular Plum-Apple Chicken. It features tender free-range chicken stir-fried with Baolai's（寶來）perilla plums to create gelatinous collagen. Each piece of chicken is coated with a delightful blend of sweet and sour plum flavors. Just before serving, pineapple and apple are added to the wok and then stir-fried, creating a rich, sweet, sour, and crispy culinary experience. Another notable dish is the Plum Sauce Tofu, which utilizes three-year-old perilla plums. The plums are minced and simmered with plum juice for an hour before adding green plum essence, creating the perfect egg and tofu combination.

A Siang says, "To make the dishes even more delicious and to highlight the mountain flavors, she incorporates ingredients such as ailanthus prickly ash, Mountain Litsea, and sweet potatoes." Pork is grilled and pickled using Mountain Litsea, cumin, and pepper, and traditional small rice dumplings are transformed into sushi-sized portions. They are served with sergestid shrimp sauce to enhance the fragrant aroma of the rice. The fried river prawn dish is fresh, sweet, and crispy, making it an irresistible delectable treat.

Ibu Kitchen incorporates wild vegetables, herbs, and mountain tea grown on the mountainside, transforming them into delectable dishes. The kitchen embraces the natural and rustic ambiance while featuring aboriginal cultural cuisines.

Ibu Kitchen

阿香的廚房

No. 635, Sec. 2, Jhongshan Rd., Meinong Dist., Kaohsiung City

Fb：阿香的廚房 ibu Kitchen