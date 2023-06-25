快訊

台北羽賽／「楊肉盧」先盛後衰 不敵大馬組合無緣本季首冠

東京JR山手線一男車內「亮刀揮舞」！乘客驚慌逃竄 至少3人受傷

Liouguei Mountain Tea Shines on the International Stage

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Hou Ya-ting ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos courtesy of Huaxing Taiwan Mountain Tea】

　Unlike the tea trees we are familiar with, Taiwan’s mountain tea trees are relatively tall and grow naturally in the uplands. They can reach a height of eight meters, creating a unique sight in which tea farmers have to climb to pluck fresh buds of mountain tea. Kaohsiung’s Liouguei District（六龜）boasts the largest area of wild mountain tea in Taiwan. The yield is limited, and the majority of the collection sites are inside state-owned forests. The tea can only be harvested in April and May, making it rare and precious. Often, it is sold out even before it reaches the market.

　Using distinctive native wild mountain tea grown in state-owned forests, Liu Shih-fu（劉士輔）, a tea master from Huaxing Taiwan Mountain Tea（華興製茶所）in Liouguei, won an award at the 2019 Teas of the World International Contest AVPA-Paris. Wild mountain tea from Liouguei has earned global recognition thanks to this achievement.

　Liu Shih-fu says that Liouguei’s shale soil contributes to the uniquely sweet and mellow aroma of local mountain tea. He mentions that the area’s wild mountain tea has a deep and multi-layered fragrance, with a smooth and mellow tea nature. The flavor is sweet and the taste is delicate, leaving a lasting aftertaste. During the leaf-processing stage, he selects pesticide-free and fertilizer-free tea leaves. Depending on the production area and altitude, he employs different processing methods and techniques to convey the local culture and distinctive flavors of mountain tea.

　Drinking wild mountain tea has become a trend. Tea farmers have taken seedlings from deep in the mountains and planted them in other mountainous areas. Many tea trees are also dwarfed to facilitate harvesting. Tea gardens that practice artificial wild cultivation often adopt environmentally-friendly management practices. Moreover, the tea-making techniques of local tea factories in Liouguei have continuously improved. Mountain tea is processed into various types of teas with different fermentation levels, such as lightly fermented white tea, mildly fermented oolong tea, and fully fermented black tea. Tea aficionados are welcome to visit Liouguei’s Sinfa community, where there are several tea businesses, to savor a cup of refreshing mountain tea.

Huaxing Taiwan Mountain Tea

華興山茶

No. 145-1, Heping Rd., Liouguei Dist., Kaohsiung City

Facebook: https://reurl.cc/Rzd7Gg

Liouguei Mountain Tea Story Shop

六龜山茶故事館

No. 223, Heping Rd., Liouguei Dist., Kaohsiung City

Facebook: https://reurl.cc/p6dWDx

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

延伸閱讀

彭佳慧驚曝身體出狀況！暴瘦剩43公斤 金曲獎前急增重

用Switch釣到女神！ Lisa唱到一半接受粉絲「瑪利歐賽車」挑戰　超專注神情歌都忘了唱

以馬德里制度取得美國商標保護不使用也可告侵權？ 2022年第九巡迴法院Lodestar Anstalt v. Bacardi 案

落單鬣狗遭大批野犬追逐「逼入絕境餵獅子」！生死關頭牠心機1招反轉結局

相關新聞

天然の冷房部屋で“森”呼吸！ 藤枝国立森林遊楽区

　高雄の避暑地として知られる「藤枝国立森林遊楽区」は、年間平均気温が摂氏18～21度と涼しく、高雄市街地から車でわずか2時間のところにある。日照り続きの地上を離れ、森のさわやかな空気を吸いに行こう！水分豊富な高山には、熱帯気候では珍しい広葉樹の森が広がり、さまざまな動植物が生息している。管理スタッフの頼明慶さんは、「樹海歩道で黒熊を見かけた同僚がいます。私も駐車場でヤギに出会いました」と語る。

世界に羽ばたく 六亀の台湾山茶

　私たちが普段見なれたお茶の樹とは違って、「台湾山茶」の樹は背が高く、山中で自然に生長した樹は8メートルにも及ぶ。茶農家が高い樹にのぼって茶葉を採取する光景は、他ではあまり見られないものだ。高雄六亀は、野生の台湾山茶の採取地として台湾最大の規模を誇る。採集地のほとんどが国有林の中にあり、4月から5月の間しか採取できない野生の山茶は、採取量がとても少ない。茶葉はとても貴重で、販売前から予約完売になるほどだ。

山間の里「六亀」で自然の恵みを味わう旅

　初夏の晴れた日、高雄山間の里「六亀」への日帰り旅行に出発した。地元産の胡椒を使った鶏肉料理やもぎたての蓮霧（レンブ）を味わい、農家の人々のやさしさや田園の風情を満喫する旅となった。

300年の時を越えて 左営「見城之道」文化回廊

　高雄左営の重要史跡「左営旧城」の修復を主眼とする「見城計画」の始動から7年、蓮池潭や亀山のふもとを起点とする空中遊歩道「見城之道」が今年3月に竣工し、一般公開された。全長約770メートルの遊歩道に沿って山や湖に溶け込む遺跡を巡りながら、左営旧城の華やかな歴史に思いを馳せてみよう。

Enjoy Cool Forest Baths in Tengjhih National Forest Recreation Area

　Thanks to its moderate summertime temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees Celsius, Tengjhih National Forest Recreation Area（藤枝國家森林遊樂區）is a well-known escape from the scorching heat of central Kaohsiung. It takes only two hours to drive from downtown Kaohsiung to this idyllic woodland, where you can breathe in cool, fresh forest air.

Ibu Kitchen: Delectable Cuisine with Mountain Flavors

　Located in Meinong Hakka village（美濃客家庄）, Ibu Kitchen （阿香的廚房）was featured in the 2023 Michelin Guide. It serves creative indigenous Taiwanese cuisine. The spacious interior is adorned with white tables and chairs, complemented by green plants hanging along the walls and a small outdoor garden. A Sia

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。

商品推薦