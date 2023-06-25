快訊

台北羽賽／「楊肉盧」先盛後衰 不敵大馬組合無緣本季首冠

東京JR山手線一男車內「亮刀揮舞」！乘客驚慌逃竄 至少3人受傷

Old Fongshan City Wall Historic Route: A Time-honored Cultural Corridor

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Hou Ya-ting, Naru ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Huang Jing-wun, Chang Chien Cheng-en ◎Photos courtesy of Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government】

　Following a seven-year renovation effort, the approximately 770-meter-long Old Fongshan City Wall Historic Route（見城之道）, near Lotus Pond（蓮池潭）in Kaohsiung's Zuoying District, was opened to the public in March this year.

　While strolling along the route, which is at the foot of Gueishan（龜山, Turtle Mountain）, visitors can take in picturesque scenes where the ancient town connects the mountains and the lake, forming a stunning landscape. The Old Fongshan City Wall Historic Route brings the historical charm of the old city of Zuoying to life, reviving long-forgotten memories of these characterful neighborhoods.

　In 1722, the governor of Fongshan County (which administered much of modern-day Kaohsiung and Pingtung) built the first city wall made of mud. Constructed near Sheshan（蛇山, Snake Mountain）and Gueishan, the fortress quickly emerged as a political and economic center. However, the battlements were destroyed during an uprising. From 1825 to 1826, they were rebuilt using stone.

　The Old Fongshan City Wall Historic Route bridges the divide that resulted from the construction of Shengli Road（勝利路）, when a hole was punched through the wall and adjacent Gueishan. Starting from the old center of Fongshan, the route extends northward, crossing woodlands and parking lots along the old city wall, then connecting to existing trails on both Big Gueishan and Small Gueishan. From the observation deck on the Small Guishan trail, there are postcard-quality views over Lotus Pond.

　From the Old Fongshan City Wall Historic Route, one can overlook the ancient city walls. Some sections of the route feature glass curtain walls with site descriptions printed on the glass that make up some of the route's protective walls. While exploring the route, it is worth visiting the North Gate wall, the East Gate moat, and the West Gate Ruins Park（西門遺址公園）. The East Gate has a 500-meter-long moat just outside the city wall. It was replenished with water from Lotus Pond in 2020, finally restoring it as a water-filled landscape feature.

　The sturdy stone walls and moat of the East Gate have nurtured a unique cultural settlement within the old city. In the West Gate Ruins Park, remnants of the original gate and wall are preserved alongside more recent air-raid shelters and former military dependents' housing. Because space was lacking, some military dependents' houses were built up against and incorporate parts of the ancient city walls.

　The integration of the ancient town into modern people's lives has brought into being a unique cultural scenery. The positive attitude of Kaohsiung's population toward historical sites has made this place shine brightly.

The Center of Old Fongshan City History

見城館

No. 157-2, Gueishan Ln., Zuoying Dist., Kaohsiung City

Website: https://reurl.cc/3xNMMV

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

延伸閱讀

MLB／大物投手艾伯特創逾百年紀錄 紅人狂奪6連勝

NBA／諷金塊聲量被湖人吸走 教頭模仿詹皇：那我也要退休了

NBA／約克維奇奪創紀錄23冠 提「曼巴精神」致敬Kobe

美國眾院「壓倒性票數」通過債務上限法案！將送交參院表決

相關新聞

天然の冷房部屋で“森”呼吸！ 藤枝国立森林遊楽区

　高雄の避暑地として知られる「藤枝国立森林遊楽区」は、年間平均気温が摂氏18～21度と涼しく、高雄市街地から車でわずか2時間のところにある。日照り続きの地上を離れ、森のさわやかな空気を吸いに行こう！水分豊富な高山には、熱帯気候では珍しい広葉樹の森が広がり、さまざまな動植物が生息している。管理スタッフの頼明慶さんは、「樹海歩道で黒熊を見かけた同僚がいます。私も駐車場でヤギに出会いました」と語る。

世界に羽ばたく 六亀の台湾山茶

　私たちが普段見なれたお茶の樹とは違って、「台湾山茶」の樹は背が高く、山中で自然に生長した樹は8メートルにも及ぶ。茶農家が高い樹にのぼって茶葉を採取する光景は、他ではあまり見られないものだ。高雄六亀は、野生の台湾山茶の採取地として台湾最大の規模を誇る。採集地のほとんどが国有林の中にあり、4月から5月の間しか採取できない野生の山茶は、採取量がとても少ない。茶葉はとても貴重で、販売前から予約完売になるほどだ。

山間の里「六亀」で自然の恵みを味わう旅

　初夏の晴れた日、高雄山間の里「六亀」への日帰り旅行に出発した。地元産の胡椒を使った鶏肉料理やもぎたての蓮霧（レンブ）を味わい、農家の人々のやさしさや田園の風情を満喫する旅となった。

300年の時を越えて 左営「見城之道」文化回廊

　高雄左営の重要史跡「左営旧城」の修復を主眼とする「見城計画」の始動から7年、蓮池潭や亀山のふもとを起点とする空中遊歩道「見城之道」が今年3月に竣工し、一般公開された。全長約770メートルの遊歩道に沿って山や湖に溶け込む遺跡を巡りながら、左営旧城の華やかな歴史に思いを馳せてみよう。

Enjoy Cool Forest Baths in Tengjhih National Forest Recreation Area

　Thanks to its moderate summertime temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees Celsius, Tengjhih National Forest Recreation Area（藤枝國家森林遊樂區）is a well-known escape from the scorching heat of central Kaohsiung. It takes only two hours to drive from downtown Kaohsiung to this idyllic woodland, where you can breathe in cool, fresh forest air.

Ibu Kitchen: Delectable Cuisine with Mountain Flavors

　Located in Meinong Hakka village（美濃客家庄）, Ibu Kitchen （阿香的廚房）was featured in the 2023 Michelin Guide. It serves creative indigenous Taiwanese cuisine. The spacious interior is adorned with white tables and chairs, complemented by green plants hanging along the walls and a small outdoor garden. A Sia

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。

商品推薦