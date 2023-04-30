快訊

Ba Jia Jiang: A Distinctive Religious Tradition in Taiwan Gushan Diyue Temple's Ji Sheng Tang

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photo by Lai Jian-yu ◎Photos courtesy of Gushan Diyue Temple, Information Bureau, Kaohsiung City Government】

　Gushan Diyue Temple (鼓山地嶽殿) in Kaohsiung serves as a belief center for many local people. Ji Sheng Tang Ba Jia Jiang (吉勝堂八家將), a jhentou (陣頭) group famous for preserving and popularizing the tradition known as Ba Jia Jiang, was officially recognized as an intangible cultural heritage of Kaohsiung in 2019. This February, the troupe participated in the prestigious 2023 Carnaval de Nice (2023年法國尼斯嘉年華) in France, where this unique Taiwanese culture shone on an international stage and stunned a global audience.

　Ba Jia Jiang serve as guards for the gods, clearing the way during religious processions by capturing evil spirits and banishing demons before the god arrives. Ji Sheng Tang Ba Jia Jiang was established in 1949. Their master, Lin Mu (林木), imparted key knowledge of steps, movements, and formations to the performers.

　The troupe currently consists of eleven members in their 20s including: Singjyuye (刑具爺); the generals surnamed Gan (甘), Liou (柳), Sie (謝), and Fan (范); General Spring (春神), General Summer (夏神), General Autumn (秋神), and General Winter (冬神); Wunchaiye (文差爺) and Wuchaiye (武差爺). The generals adhere to tradition, strictly observe discipline and taboos, and practice regularly on Saturdays. In the three days before each procession, they are expected to abstain from meat and sex. They also have to inform Judge Deity Lifu Dashen (李府大神) after getting their faces painted and before beginning the procession. After that, they are expected to remain silent. In addition, drinking and eating are prohibited, not to mention smoking or chewing betel nuts.

　To make this distinctive tradition more visible, the troupe has participated in several recent cultural activities. In 2021, the generals met the Mazu of Fong Yun Temple (鳳芸宮) during the pilgrimage. This February, they were invited to participate in the 2023 Carnaval de Nice in France, receiving applause and acclaim.

　When troupe members were asked how they felt about going to France to perform, Jiahao (家豪) said: “After we dress ourselves, we had the self-consciousness of generals. This momentum and pride did not come only after performing abroad. We are always proud of being generals.” Yiyuan (奕元) added: “Even if foreigners like us a lot, the most important thing is to raise people's awareness about local folk culture.” Troupe leader A-Ci (阿棋) said in a serious tone that, “I just want everyone to know that it's a privilege and an extreme honor to become a general.”

Gushan Diyue Temple

No. 20, Ln. 103, Hechuan St., Gushan Dist., Kaohsiung City (near the Circular Light Rail's Gushan District Office Station (C17))

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

