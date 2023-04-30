Start a Better Life with Style Selection

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

The quality of one's life is influenced by the items we use daily. Japanese sake, stylish plants, and mountain life aesthetics inject various inspirations and imaginations into our lives.

Wuwu Sake

Wuwu Sake (屋物清酒), a store hidden in an 85-year-old Japanese-style building, provides a modern drinking space while remaining subtle in this bustling city. Owner Wang Jyun-teng (王駿騰) says: “Japanese sake is particularly concerned with rice quality and also its cultivation. Details such as water quality, brewing methods, and temperature all affect the flavor. A 100-year-old sake is considered young, and sake over 400 years is considered old.”

The store has hundreds of kinds of sake, all refrigerated at a constant temperature of between 5 and minus 5 degrees Celsius. All of them have been carefully selected and imported from Japan, and are sold only after team members' tastings. For springtime sipping, Wang specifically recommends Narumi (鳴海), Reborn (飛鸞), and Sato Yuzu Lemon (佐藤檸檬柚子酒).

Neophytes should not worry if at first they feel utterly overwhelmed by the dazzling array of Japanese sakes. To help those who have no idea where to begin, each day the shop offers four or five different varieties of sake for tasting, and you may also place a single-cup drink order. The most popular part of the store is the area behind the bar, where you can enjoy subtle sake flavors that vary with temperature while admiring the plants in the atrium. It is a temporary, yet entirely wonderful, escape from the pressures of daily life.

In fact, within the atrium lies a store-within-a-store. Called Moii Plant (苜一植栽), it combines floral design and potted plants. Come here, and pick a plant to decorate a corner of your home.

CREALIVE DEPT. Select Shop

Outdoor activities have gained in popularity in recent years. Young people in Taiwan, keen to develop a sense of relaxation in their daily lives, have embraced camping and hiking in the mountains. CREALIVE — a brand name derived by combining the words “creative” and “live” — offers an intriguing selection of street fashion, home life, and outdoor products. The three-layer folding cabinets and folding storage boxes, for instance, can be utilized at home or while camping.

In addition to having its own brand products, CREALIVE also sells other items of clothing, accessories, camping supplies, and daily groceries that reflect its mission to incorporate a “chill” mentality into daily life.

Wuwu Sake 屋物清酒

https://pse.is/4wbvsb

Moii Plant (reservations required) 苜一植栽 (採預約制)

https://pse.is/4vs4e3

CREALIVE DEPT. Select Shop CREALIVE DEPT.選物店

https://www.crealivedept.com/