Have Fun at Kaohsiung's Themed Parks!

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Wang Ting-yuan ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

　When they arrive in a metropolis, first-time visitors are often struck by the city’s street-level scenery. In this respect, Kaohsiung’s themed parks have recently become highlights. The city government’s efforts to integrate playing space and structures in some parks, while turning others into wetland parks, are being well received by residents and outsiders alike.

　Siaogang Pingfong Park (小港坪鳳公園) boasts Kaohsiung’s longest slide. Sliding from the top to the bottom of this 22m-long feature definitely gets your adrenaline flowing!

　Located in Sanmin District, Baoyeli Flood Detention Pond Park (寶業里滯洪池公園) has a 190m-long balance bike track. To help children better balance their hands and feet, various surfaces, such as curves and continuous slopes, have been constructed in accordance with the terrain.

　When visitors arrive at Lianchitan Children’s Park (蓮池潭兒童公園), they may feel as though they have entered Alice in Wonderland, as the park gives children an opportunity to explore a fairy-tale world with great enthusiasm.

　The 77th Phase Urban Land Readjustment Area No. 12 Park (77期市地重劃區公12公園) in Fongshan District has a robot-themed playground. Children bustle among the spiral slides, robot telescopes, and climbing nets. Even after playing all day, they still shout out that they do not want to go home.

　To pay tribute to the local time-honored folk activity Gangshan Lanzhuo Fair (籃籗會), bamboo-themed play structures have been set up in Gangshan Riverbank Park. These allow kids to play while learning about the local bamboo culture.

　Kaohsiung’s wetlands exhibit diverse natural landscapes. Among them, Jhongdu Wetland (中都濕地) has a rich mangrove ecosystem, while Linyuan Ocean Wetland (林園海洋濕地) is famous for its population of “upside-down” jellyfish. Zuoying Jhouzai Wetland (左營洲仔濕地) attracts pheasant-tailed jacana birds and Yuanjhong Harbor Wetland (援中港濕地) is inhabited by brown land crabs (Cardisoma carnifex).

　Themed parks known for their breathtaking landscapes include Dadong Wetland Park (大東濕地公園), Weiwuying Metropolitan Park (衛武營都會公園), Youchang Forest Park (右昌森林公園), She Zih Lin Basin Wetland Park (檨仔林埤濕地公園), and Agongdian Forest Park (阿公店森林公園). Jogging, walking, or cycling in one of these parks is sure to leave you feeling refreshed and invigorated.

Travel Info:

Jhongdu Wetland 中都濕地

Get off at Light Rail Makadao Station(C19) and walk for about 10 minutes.

Dadong Wetland Park 大東濕地公園

Exit 1, Dadong Station, Orange Line, MRT

Weiwuying Metropolitan Park 衛武營都會公園

Exit 6, Weiwuying Station, Orange Line, MRT

Have Fun at Kaohsiung's Themed Parks!

　When they arrive in a metropolis, first-time visitors are often struck by the city’s street-level scenery. In this respect, Kaohsiung’s themed parks have recently become highlights. The city government’s efforts to integrate playing space and structures in some parks, while turning others into wetland parks, are being well received by residents and outsiders alike.

