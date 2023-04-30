快訊

Themed Parks for People of All Ages

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Wang Ting-yuan ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

　Visit one of Kaohsiung's newly developed themed parks, where families can bring their children to play and burn off energy. Over the last few years, the city government has been designing parks with unique local themes. Over the next four years,150 themed parks will be completed in Kaohsiung. "Which Park should we visit this weekend?" will become a heartwarming conversation among parents and children.

　During the design process, the city government had residents design dream parks and playgrounds through paintings and other artworks. The most interesting and creative were integrated into the region's parks, each with a unique theme.

Cardboard Sledding in Central Park (中央公園)

　People can now take the MRT to Central Park to enjoy cardboard sledding. At Central Park Station, take Exit 1 at R9 MRT Station and experience the thrill of flying down a grassy slope on cardboard.

Aozihdi Forest Park (凹子底森林公園)

　The 10-hectare Aozihdi Forest Park now features the forest bird's nest playground, where children can climb on the bird-themed structures. People of all ages can enjoy the natural surroundings and walking paths.

Cishan Themed Playground (旗山特色遊戲場)

The Cishan Themed Playground is next to Butokuden (武德殿) in Cishan District. Kids can practice martial arts poses while they climb, run, jump, and play on the structures. Since bananas are one of Cishan's specialties, the themed park has integrated play structures that resemble bananas into the playground.

Gangshan 228 Memorial Park Nature Playground (岡山和平公園山訓自然遊戲場)

　Gangshan 228 Memorial Park Nature Playground was designed with the district's specialty, honey, as part of the design theme. Children can improve their agility and physical stamina by scaling the honeycomb-shaped play structures. Many themed parks also include fitness facilities for adults. While the children play in the themed playgrounds, the adults can also go to work out on the new fitness structures.

Travel Info:

Central Park Themed Playground

Exit 1, Central Park Station, Red Line, MRT.

Aozihdi Bird's Nest Playground

Close to Red Line 's Aozihdi MRT Station (approximately a 5-minute walk from Exit 4).

