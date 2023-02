蓮池潭を彩る春節ランタン 岡山×旗山×林園でも同時開催

Built in 1883, Kaohsiung Lighthouse is located atop the northern end of Cihou Mountain in Cijin District. It has guided ships safely for over a century and stood witness to the development of the Port of Kaohsiung. After more than three years of renovations, Kaohsiung Lighthouse has taken on a new look that integrates tourism and recreation, becoming the first lighthouse in Taiwan to open for nighttime visits.

2023-02-26 10:56