Kaohsiung Lighthouse is Open for Night Tours

【◎Written by Naru ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photo by Huang Jing-wun ◎Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Port Land Development Co. Ltd.】

Built in 1883, Kaohsiung Lighthouse is located atop the northern end of Cihou Mountain in Cijin District. It has guided ships safely for over a century and stood witness to the development of the Port of Kaohsiung. After more than three years of renovations, Kaohsiung Lighthouse has taken on a new look that integrates tourism and recreation, becoming the first lighthouse in Taiwan to open for nighttime visits.

Kaohsiung Lighthouse stands on the commanding heights that guard the old entrance to the port, and the surrounding scenery is therefore unobstructed. While enjoying a leisurely cup of coffee on the viewing platform, one can take in a sweeping view of the port. As the sun sets and the lights come on, the port and the sea shimmer with a sparkling redness. The lighthouse takes on a distinct appearance when the illuminations are turned on; dazzling lights and shadows highlight the port's contours, and the lights also make it possible to clearly see Cijin Old Street and Pier-2, showcasing the area's breathtaking port scenery.

Behind the main structure of the white lighthouse stands an octagonal brick tower topped by a black dome. The weather vane at the crest of the dome is the only one in the country to mark directions with Chinese characters: dong (east), si (west), nan (south), and bei (north).

The lighthouse's interior now serves as a cultural exhibition venue, and the first exhibition held there is titled, “Lighthouse Keepers: The Guardians of the Marine Navigational Lights.” Through such exhibitions, visitors will gain an understanding of the lighthouse and the daily routines of those who keep lighthouses functioning, through various items and snippets of history.

The height of the lighthouse enables visitors to appreciate the beauty of rosy clouds, enjoy breathtaking sea scenery, and have a panoramic view of the port after dark. A visit to the lighthouse can be followed by an excursion to the nearby Cijin Star Tunnel. In the tunnel, look up and you will see glow-in-the-dark paintings of the 12 constellations. On the right-hand side of the tunnel exit lies the Maxwell Memorial Bike Path. This shortish bike trail is said by some to be one of the most charming bikeways in Cijin District. Tourists who visit Kaohsiung Lighthouse should not miss the spectacular combination of mountain and sea.

Kaohsiung Lighthouse 高雄燈塔

No. 34, Cisia Ln., Cijin Dist., Kaohsiung City

FB：Kaohsiung Lighthouse 高雄燈塔