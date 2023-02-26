快訊

Fragrant Coffee and Bread Enjoyed in Kaohsiung's Rural Villages

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Cindy Lee】

　Start a pleasant half-day trip visiting a mountain village bakery and a local coffee farm. Take away delicious kiln-baked bread from Namasia or dine in for a mutton hot pot and coffee in Neimen.

※Bakery Deep in the Mountains

　The billowing smoke of the mountain bakery's firewood kiln begins at 5 a.m. Visitors travel to the mountain village to sample the tasty handmade bread baked fresh in a kiln.

　Bakery owner Apu'u Kaaviana described how Typhoon Morakot devastated her village, Namasia. "However," she said, "residents have decided to return to their homes instead of moving into government housing." Upon returning to their village, they began to live more sustainably and self-sufficiently. Later, well-known baker Wu Ke-ji came to help the village. He taught the women how to bake bread, which financially helped the people carry out reconstruction in their village.

　Apu'u Kaaviana believes the tribe's future lies in a healthy ecology and eco-friendly farming. Nowadays, she only uses locally grown plants for her products. She grows roses for sauces and uses them in her signature rose walnut loaves. She also uses other locally grown crops, such as turmeric, lemons, ailanthus prickly ash, and Gracilaria. The bakery is also known for its various types of bread made with other seasonal ingredients.

　The bakery owners also offer delicious meals, run an eco-friendly farm and offer cultural and eco-tours so tourists can learn more about Namasia. However, it is essential to make a reservation in advance.

※Laosan Coffee Farm

　Luo Yu-hou and his wife, former mutton hot pot owners, are now running Laosan Coffee Farm. They moved back to their hometown over ten years ago and began farming. With the guidance of a Neimen coffee production and sales team, they learned how to grow coffee and planted coffee under their longan trees. Since bees pollinate both crops, they flower around the same time, which gives the uniquely flavored roasted coffee beans a faint aroma of dried longan.

　The owner's wife sat in the front yard, sipping her strong, refreshing hand-brewed coffee, and looking out at the distant Wushan Mountain ridges. She reminisced about her childhood, sharing, "When I was young, I always admired the spectacular scenery of faraway mountains. However, as I have grown older, I have grown to love the mountains in my village."

　At first, the couple only sold or gave away longan coffee to friends, but visitors began seeking their coffee. Since they had traveled so far, Luo Yu-hou began entertaining their guests and serving them delicious stewed mutton hot pot. Since then, their mutton hot pots have become popular with local gourmets. It is now so popular that reservations for the Laosan Coffee Farm's mutton hot pots are essential.

Bakery Deep in the Mountains 深山裡的麵包店

No. 196, Siouling Ln., Dakanuwa Vil., Namasia Dist., Kaohsiung City

Phone: (07) 670-1161

Laosan Coffee Farm 老三咖啡農場

No. 12, Tuku, Neising Vil., Neimen Dist., Kaohsiung City

