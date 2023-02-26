快訊

T1聯盟／中止3連勝！霍華德轟36分 不敵特攻謝亞軒10記三分彈

恭喜！Junior求婚成功 「驕女」CP林萱瑜曬鑽戒閃爆

6縣市低溫特報！北部2地「急凍」 入夜清晨恐跌破10度

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

Experiencing Kaohsiung's Joyful Lantern Festivals

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Huang Jing-wun　◎Photo courtesy of Gangshan District Office】

　The recently-concluded 2023 Kaohsiung Lantern Festival emphasized local characteristics. Lotus Pond in Zuoying served as the main venue, with three other lantern festivals being held in Gangshan, Cishan, and Linyuan. Tourists from both home and abroad relished the dazzling lanterns in Kaohsiung and experienced the traditional Lunar New Year and Lantern Festival holidays.

　Lotus Pond's distinctive pavilions and pagodas are well-known scenic attractions among both Taiwanese and international travelers. There are more than 20 temples and shrines around Lotus Pond, among which Dragon and Tiger Pagodas, Spring and Autumn Pavilions, Wuliting, and Confucius Temple are the best known.

　Dragon and Tiger Pagodas, Spring and Autumn Pavilions, and the statue of Syuanwu (a Taoist deity) played essential roles in the festival's principal display. The six-minute light and laser show that illuminated these landmarks was the highlight of the Lantern Festival's formal opening on January 26.

　After dark, complemented with temple lights and laser beams, Nine-Cornered Bridge and Dragon and Tiger Pagodas exuded a colorful and distinctively oriental ambiance, while Lotus Pond created a bustling festival atmosphere. “The Lantern Festival radiates a uniquely Taiwanese flair,” exclaimed many visitors.

　During the festival, visitors had ample opportunities to appreciate the architecture and ornate decoration of the antique temples that surround the lake. During the day, many strolled through the scenic area and offered prayers in the temples. At night, the sparkling lanterns created a different perspective and experience of local religious culture and history.

　To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, Lotus Pond was surrounded by eye-catching light installations and rabbit lanterns. The main display, a giant inflatable Machiko Rabbit floating on the water, became a popular photo spot for people of all ages.

In Gangshan District, the main lantern display was titled, “Reborn ‧ Dance Together.” Its design was inspired by a local specialty, honey. Craftsman Lin Chun assembled a honeycomb-shaped lantern woven using bamboo, and Yang Hai-cian crocheted it with colorful cotton threads, creating geometric figures that symbolized the blossoming of hope. This artistic feast blended seamlessly with the surrounding landscape, making the Gangshan Lantern Festival a refreshing experience for all.

　Rabbit-dyed fabric with lighting decorations on Cishan Old Street was the most creative feature of Cishan Lantern Festival. Craftsmen at an art workshop sketched and dyed the contours of rabbits using the colors of local agricultural products including bananas, lychees, and edamame. Kunjhou Temple and Cishan Tianhou Temple were surrounded by dazzling lanterns and LED light installations, while the stairs of Gushan Park were also adorned with cute rabbit lanterns that exuded a childlike and cheerful ambiance.

　In Linyuan District, which is located at the southernmost tip of Kaohsiung, visitors were greeted by a ten-meter-long lighting arch for the Year of the Rabbit. Linyuan's coastline is stunning, and travelers strolling through the fishing village are always sure to feel the genuine warmth of the locals.

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

延伸閱讀

晚上顏值比較高？夜光時計秀美豔絕色 天黑請關燈！

情人節當然要送鑽石！DE BEERS粉紅色蓮花圖騰絕美上市

以為自己是兔子！小貓咪有樣學樣「化身彈簧喵」網笑翻：哪裡有貓？

生活英文／兔年行大運！ 5個關於兔子的有趣片語

相關新聞

高雄灯台 夜間参観を開放

　旗津区・旗後山の山頂に位置する高雄灯台は、1883年の建造から百余年にわたって多くの船を導き、高雄港の発展を見守ってきた。この歴史ある灯台がこのたび3年間の修復を終え、台湾で初めて夜間の参観を開放するなど、観光・レジャー機能の充実した新たな灯台として再出発する。

新しくなった 寿山動物園へGO！

　動物たちの居住空間改造のため2021年5月より休園していた「高雄市寿山動物園」が2022年12月にリニューアルオープンし、久方ぶりの参観者を迎え入れた。

内惟アートセンターの「文物ドクター」

　柴山のうねる山並みをモチーフとした外観が目を引く「内惟アートセンター」は、高雄市で最も新しい文化スポットだ。高雄市立美術館の西側にある児童美術館とマカタオ路との間に位置するその建築群は、平屋が集まる街並みのようなデザインで、周囲の自然環境にも違和感なく溶け込んでいる。

蓮池潭を彩る春節ランタン 岡山×旗山×林園でも同時開催

　2023年の高雄ランタンフェスティバルは、地元の特色を強調したテーマのもと、メイン会場である左営蓮池潭に加え、岡山、旗山、林園のサブ会場でも同時に開催された。国内外から多くの参観者が訪れ、台湾の春節や元宵節の伝統色に満ちた華やかな雰囲気を楽しんだ。

Kaohsiung Lighthouse is Open for Night Tours

　Built in 1883, Kaohsiung Lighthouse is located atop the northern end of Cihou Mountain in Cijin District. It has guided ships safely for over a century and stood witness to the development of the Port of Kaohsiung. After more than three years of renovations, Kaohsiung Lighthouse has taken on a new look that integrates tourism and recreation, becoming the first lighthouse in Taiwan to open for nighttime visits.

Fragrant Coffee and Bread Enjoyed in Kaohsiung's Rural Villages

　Start a pleasant half-day trip visiting a mountain village bakery and a local coffee farm. Take away delicious kiln-baked bread from Namasia or dine in for a mutton hot pot and coffee in Neimen.

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。

商品推薦