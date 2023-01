陳佳鴻×光と水のゆるり旅

Take a relaxing bicycle ride along the spectacular seaside and enjoy panoramic views of the ocean by day and sunset by night. It is recommended to start at Singda Harbor in Cieding District and cycle along the coastal cycling path to the scenic Yongan Wetlands, and then continue to Mituo's Seaside Light Corridor. The perfect way to end a day of cycling is at the Kezailiao Tourist Fish Market, where numerous stalls offer delicious, freshly cooked seafood delicacies.

2023-01-01 11:16