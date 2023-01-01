Take a Coastal Bike Ride and Enjoy the Local Cuisine

【◎Written by Naru ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter, Zeng Sin-yao, Lin Jhong-sian, and Hung Jing-wun ◎Photo courtesy of Tourism Bureau, Kaohsiung City Government】

Take a relaxing bicycle ride along the spectacular seaside and enjoy panoramic views of the ocean by day and sunset by night. It is recommended to start at Singda Harbor in Cieding District and cycle along the coastal cycling path to the scenic Yongan Wetlands, and then continue to Mituo's Seaside Light Corridor. The perfect way to end a day of cycling is at the Kezailiao Tourist Fish Market, where numerous stalls offer delicious, freshly cooked seafood delicacies.

Cieding Mullet Roe

Singda Harbor in Cieding District produces the greatest amount of Taiwan's mullet roe. Every year, production begins around the winter solstice. The fishing port immediately comes to life when the fishing boats loaded with mullet dock. During the winter, the thick, mullet roe slices can be seen drying in the sun, and it is also the only season that they can be purchased locally.

Along with the iconic dried mullet roe, visit Singda Harbor Tourist Fish Market, where there are various seafood dishes to enjoy. Continue south on the cycling path from Lover's Wharf and check out the various large-scale art installations along the way. The path will then lead to two conical white towers where visitors can enjoy the breathtaking ocean scenery.

Yongan Wetlands

The tranquil fishing village features salt fields, fishponds, Avicennia marina, and white-flowered black mangroves (Lumnitzera racemosa). Check out the intertidal zone's ecology, where visitors can see waterfowl, crabs, mudskippers, and marine creatures.

Yongan Wetlands are a well-known bird habitat where about 110 species of birds inhabit the area or migrate there during the winter. Migratory birds from October to April include Purple Herons from Siberia and Black-faced Spoonbills.

Mituo's Seaside Light Corridor

Cycle along the coastline and enjoy the sunset at Mituo's Seaside Light Corridor. There is a long boardwalk that extends into the ocean. It's a great place to take in the spectacular scenery and watch the sun go down.

Kezailiao Tourist Fish Market

Kezailiao, famous for its stalls of freshly cooked seafood delicacies, is at the end of the coastal cycling path. Some of its more popular specialties include oyster rolls and shrimp rolls. Locals often pick them up to share with friends. People can also purchase fresh fish and get the restaurant next door to cook it to order.

Singda Harbor Tourist Fish Market 興達港觀光漁市

No. 88, Dafa Rd., Cieding Dist., Kaohsiung City

Yongan Wetlands Ecological Education Center 永安濕地生態教育中心

No. 81, Yongda Rd., Yantian Vil., Yongan Dist., Kaohsiung City

Mituo's Seaside Light Corridor 彌陀漁港海岸光廊

No. 96, Nanliao Rd., Mituo Dist., Kaohsiung City

Kezailiao Fishing Port 蚵仔寮漁港

No. 32, Yugang 2nd Rd., Zihguan Dist., Kaohsiung City