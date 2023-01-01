快訊

Take a Coastal Bike Ride and Enjoy the Local Cuisine

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Naru ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter, Zeng Sin-yao, Lin Jhong-sian, and Hung Jing-wun ◎Photo courtesy of Tourism Bureau, Kaohsiung City Government】

　Take a relaxing bicycle ride along the spectacular seaside and enjoy panoramic views of the ocean by day and sunset by night. It is recommended to start at Singda Harbor in Cieding District and cycle along the coastal cycling path to the scenic Yongan Wetlands, and then continue to Mituo's Seaside Light Corridor. The perfect way to end a day of cycling is at the Kezailiao Tourist Fish Market, where numerous stalls offer delicious, freshly cooked seafood delicacies.

Cieding Mullet Roe

　Singda Harbor in Cieding District produces the greatest amount of Taiwan's mullet roe. Every year, production begins around the winter solstice. The fishing port immediately comes to life when the fishing boats loaded with mullet dock. During the winter, the thick, mullet roe slices can be seen drying in the sun, and it is also the only season that they can be purchased locally.

　Along with the iconic dried mullet roe, visit Singda Harbor Tourist Fish Market, where there are various seafood dishes to enjoy. Continue south on the cycling path from Lover's Wharf and check out the various large-scale art installations along the way. The path will then lead to two conical white towers where visitors can enjoy the breathtaking ocean scenery.

Yongan Wetlands

　The tranquil fishing village features salt fields, fishponds, Avicennia marina, and white-flowered black mangroves (Lumnitzera racemosa). Check out the intertidal zone's ecology, where visitors can see waterfowl, crabs, mudskippers, and marine creatures.

　Yongan Wetlands are a well-known bird habitat where about 110 species of birds inhabit the area or migrate there during the winter. Migratory birds from October to April include Purple Herons from Siberia and Black-faced Spoonbills.

Mituo's Seaside Light Corridor

　Cycle along the coastline and enjoy the sunset at Mituo's Seaside Light Corridor. There is a long boardwalk that extends into the ocean. It's a great place to take in the spectacular scenery and watch the sun go down.

Kezailiao Tourist Fish Market

　Kezailiao, famous for its stalls of freshly cooked seafood delicacies, is at the end of the coastal cycling path. Some of its more popular specialties include oyster rolls and shrimp rolls. Locals often pick them up to share with friends. People can also purchase fresh fish and get the restaurant next door to cook it to order.

Singda Harbor Tourist Fish Market 興達港觀光漁市

No. 88, Dafa Rd., Cieding Dist., Kaohsiung City

Yongan Wetlands Ecological Education Center 永安濕地生態教育中心

No. 81, Yongda Rd., Yantian Vil., Yongan Dist., Kaohsiung City

Mituo's Seaside Light Corridor 彌陀漁港海岸光廊

No. 96, Nanliao Rd., Mituo Dist., Kaohsiung City

Kezailiao Fishing Port 蚵仔寮漁港

No. 32, Yugang 2nd Rd., Zihguan Dist., Kaohsiung City

自転車で巡る 高雄海岸線グルメロード

　自転車に乗って、真昼の青い海や黄金色のロマンティックな夕日を眺めながら、自由気ままな海岸線沿いの旅を楽しもう。茄萣区の興達港から出発し、永安湿地帯、弥陀の海岸光廊で足を休め、終点の蚵仔寮の観光魚市場で海鮮を味わうコースをご紹介する。

陳佳鴻×光と水のゆるり旅

　日本統治時代に作られた用水路「美濃獅子頭圳（セン）」は、美濃市街地を貫く「美濃渓」に流れ込む。その水流は今も昔も美濃の田畑をうるおし、人々の生活を支えてきた。このたび、「美濃水圳漫旅芸術祭」の主催者の一人であり、また『米濃誌』の編集長を務める陳佳鴻さんが、水辺の街・美濃の魅力を紹介してくれた。

高雄のプロ野球チーム 台鋼ホークス

　高雄の人々の熱い期待に応え、台湾鋼鉄グループを運営母体とする球団「台鋼ホークス」が2022年4月27日、ついに中華職業棒球大連盟（CPBL）の加盟審査を通過し、台湾で6番目のプロ野球チームとなった。地方野球振興基金に1億円を投じ、高雄澄清湖野球場をメインスタジアムとして「高雄に愛される球団」を目指す。

林家棟さんが描く 高雄山間の町々

　高雄市2023年のカレンダーは、高雄美濃出身のイラストレーター・林家棟さんによる描き下ろし作品だ。屋台料理を食べる男女の後ろに、賑やかな人通りと高雄らしいお店の看板が並ぶ図柄は見るだけでわくわくしてくる。

Tianliao's Badlands: Liang Shu-ting Leads the Way

　“Tianliao features more than just Moon World,” says Liang Shu-ting. To promote her hometown and its local culture, she started the Moon World Farmer shop. It is not only a breakfast shop, but also serves as a hub for local tourism and regional revitalization. She leads visitors to explore Tianliao and enjoy farming experiences, DIY handicrafts activities, community tours, and other events which connect the human and ecological aspects of Tianliao.

