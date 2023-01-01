快訊

被評「最醜跨年煙火」 台北101：虛心受教但不考慮停辦

去年長榮航勤4分之1員工失望出走 機師工會揭壓垮「最後一根稻草」

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

Tianliao's Badlands: Liang Shu-ting Leads the Way

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Yang Wei-ren, Zeng Sin-yao ◎Photos Courtesy of Moon World Farmer Shop】

　“Tianliao features more than just Moon World,” says Liang Shu-ting. To promote her hometown and its local culture, she started the Moon World Farmer shop. It is not only a breakfast shop, but also serves as a hub for local tourism and regional revitalization. She leads visitors to explore Tianliao and enjoy farming experiences, DIY handicrafts activities, community tours, and other events which connect the human and ecological aspects of Tianliao.

　The shop promotes various interactive local tours. In addition to introducing the special badland landscape of Moon World, visitors can also visit the area's vegetable and fruit production areas. The highly alkaline soil is rich in sodium and magnesium, and the fruits grown are particularly sweet. After visitors pick some along the way, the breakfast shop is suddenly transformed into a DIY kitchen space.

※These are Moon World Farmer's recommended routes:

Mudstone Badlands

　If you carefully observe the mudstone badlands, you will find that the muddy material has a slight blue-gray tint, so it is also known as blue-gray mudstone. When viewed from the side, the surface of the mudstone displays a layer of silvery-white crystal reflections that shine with salt. This is why people gave this special landform full of blue-gray mudstone a romantic name: Moon World.

Wushanding Mud Volcano

　Roughly 3.5m in height, Wushanding Mud Volcano is the highest cone-shaped mud volcano in Taiwan. Underground gas pushes mud to the surface along fissures created by the Cishan geological fault, creating this volcano-like mud-spewing feature. The mud from the cone flows out slowly, forming a river-like natural texture on the surface.

Erren River Agriculture Field (Seasonal)

　Each October, after the end of the typhoon season, until April of the following year, farmers cultivate the banks of the Erren River. The soil deposited by the meandering river is not only unusually fertile, but also infested by fewer pests. Farmers plant vegetables, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, tomatoes, corn, and other crops here. This annual cycle lasts until the following rainy season, when the riversides are once again flooded.

Moon World Farmer Shop 惡地農夫工作室

No. 91, Chongde Rd., Chongde Vil., Tianliao Dist., Kaohsiung City

Book a guided tour via the Moon World Farmer Facebook page.

Tianliao Moon World Landform Park 月世界地景公園

No. 36, Yueciou Rd., Chongde Vil., Tianliao Dist., Kaohsiung City

Sun Valley太陽谷

Pidi Ln., Fantian Rd., Jinshan Vil., Yanchao Dist., Kaohsiung City

Wushanding Mud Volcano Nature Reserve 烏山頂泥火山自然保留區

No. 183-8, Shenshuei Sect., Yanchao Dist., Kaohsiung City

延伸閱讀

莉露回歸！DLsite好評紳士《狼少女といっしょ》時隔6年推DLC 跟獸耳娘一叫爽到天亮

PLG／鋼鐵人推城市主題周 邀羽球金牌國手王齊麟開唱

周興哲登美加秀猛肌 介紹超大咖嘉賓…全場傻眼

誇張！「高雄」英文拼錯了 柯志恩：雙語教育要加強

相關新聞

自転車で巡る 高雄海岸線グルメロード

　自転車に乗って、真昼の青い海や黄金色のロマンティックな夕日を眺めながら、自由気ままな海岸線沿いの旅を楽しもう。茄萣区の興達港から出発し、永安湿地帯、弥陀の海岸光廊で足を休め、終点の蚵仔寮の観光魚市場で海鮮を味わうコースをご紹介する。

陳佳鴻×光と水のゆるり旅

　日本統治時代に作られた用水路「美濃獅子頭圳（セン）」は、美濃市街地を貫く「美濃渓」に流れ込む。その水流は今も昔も美濃の田畑をうるおし、人々の生活を支えてきた。このたび、「美濃水圳漫旅芸術祭」の主催者の一人であり、また『米濃誌』の編集長を務める陳佳鴻さんが、水辺の街・美濃の魅力を紹介してくれた。

高雄のプロ野球チーム 台鋼ホークス

　高雄の人々の熱い期待に応え、台湾鋼鉄グループを運営母体とする球団「台鋼ホークス」が2022年4月27日、ついに中華職業棒球大連盟（CPBL）の加盟審査を通過し、台湾で6番目のプロ野球チームとなった。地方野球振興基金に1億円を投じ、高雄澄清湖野球場をメインスタジアムとして「高雄に愛される球団」を目指す。

林家棟さんが描く 高雄山間の町々

　高雄市2023年のカレンダーは、高雄美濃出身のイラストレーター・林家棟さんによる描き下ろし作品だ。屋台料理を食べる男女の後ろに、賑やかな人通りと高雄らしいお店の看板が並ぶ図柄は見るだけでわくわくしてくる。

Take a Coastal Bike Ride and Enjoy the Local Cuisine

　Take a relaxing bicycle ride along the spectacular seaside and enjoy panoramic views of the ocean by day and sunset by night. It is recommended to start at Singda Harbor in Cieding District and cycle along the coastal cycling path to the scenic Yongan Wetlands, and then continue to Mituo's Seaside Light Corridor. The perfect way to end a day of cycling is at the Kezailiao Tourist Fish Market, where numerous stalls offer delicious, freshly cooked seafood delicacies.

Tianliao's Badlands: Liang Shu-ting Leads the Way

　“Tianliao features more than just Moon World,” says Liang Shu-ting. To promote her hometown and its local culture, she started the Moon World Farmer shop. It is not only a breakfast shop, but also serves as a hub for local tourism and regional revitalization. She leads visitors to explore Tianliao and enjoy farming experiences, DIY handicrafts activities, community tours, and other events which connect the human and ecological aspects of Tianliao.

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。