Chen Jia-hong ╳ Slow Life in the Waterfront Village
【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos courtesy of MI NUNG Village ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao, Chen Jia-hong, Carter】
Whether it is the Shihzihtou Irrigation System built during the 1895-1945 period of Japanese colonial rule, or the Meinong River that runs through the city's rural interior, canals have irrigated the land and helped sustain the people of Meinong for generations. These waterways have become part of people's lives. Chen Jia-hong, one of the organizers of the Meinong Canal Trip Arts Festival, and also editor-in-chief of Mi Nung Magazine, led the way for us to take in the scenic views of the road beside the canal.
The Meinong Canal Trip Arts Festival took place during the Mid-Autumn Festival, and decorated paper lanterns along the canal illuminated the scenic countryside. The dazzlingly bright lanterns were reflected in the water, and a bright moon hung high, radiating romantic ambiance on the waterfront.
※These are Chen Jia-hong's recommended routes:
Meinong Canal
You may see bridges linking the roads on both sides of the canal as you stroll alongside it. On hot summer days, locals spend their free time playing in the waters of the canal, which has become part of their daily lives.
Meinong Old Bridge
Meinong Old Bridge, built in 1930, spans the Meinong River. At one end of the bridge is Meinong Market where vendors gather; at the other is Yongan Old Street, where there are many shops. The old bridge functions as an avenue for locals to purchase daily necessities. Even though a new bridge was built nearby, residents are still in the habit of crossing the old bridge. According to Chen Jia-hong, such a way of living is an unnoticed attachment that has developed into a regular routine.
Yongan Old Street
Once Meinong's busiest street, Yongan Old Street gradually fell silent as the town's center of gravity shifted. Local youths have promoted its revitalization through arts and cuisines. Now, near the century-old Jinsing Hakkanese Blue Shirts Shop stand several other fascinating stores. These include Meinong Tankaotang, a bakery that uses a special local ingredient, a kind of vegetable known as the white-water snowflake, to bake pastries; and Farmer's Life, which sells white-water snowflake dumplings.
Flat Noodle Street
Flat Noodle Street is where eateries serving flat noodles made of rice flour (bantiao) are located. Chen Jia-hong strongly recommends trying Meinong Flat Noodles, Ginger Stir-Fried Large Intestines, and Stewed Cabbage. These authentic and delectable cuisines are sure to excite your taste buds and make you want to come back again and again.
Mino Tobacco
In 2022, the more than 80-year-old Meinong Tobacco Leaf Counseling Center was renovated for reopening as Mino Tobacco. It is a brand-new location where visitors can experience the traditions and cuisine of Meinong through cultural-creative stores that sell quality local products, and restaurants which serve local ingredients.
Flat Noodle Street 粄條街
Meising St., Meinong Dist., Kaohsiung City
Mino Tobacco 菸仕物所
No. 25, Sec. 1, Jhongshan Rd., Meinong Dist., Kaohsiung City
延伸閱讀
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言