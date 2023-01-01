快訊

被評「最醜跨年煙火」 台北101：虛心受教但不考慮停辦

去年長榮航勤4分之1員工失望出走 機師工會揭壓垮「最後一根稻草」

Chen Jia-hong ╳ Slow Life in the Waterfront Village

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos courtesy of MI NUNG Village ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao, Chen Jia-hong, Carter】

　Whether it is the Shihzihtou Irrigation System built during the 1895-1945 period of Japanese colonial rule, or the Meinong River that runs through the city's rural interior, canals have irrigated the land and helped sustain the people of Meinong for generations. These waterways have become part of people's lives. Chen Jia-hong, one of the organizers of the Meinong Canal Trip Arts Festival, and also editor-in-chief of Mi Nung Magazine, led the way for us to take in the scenic views of the road beside the canal.

　The Meinong Canal Trip Arts Festival took place during the Mid-Autumn Festival, and decorated paper lanterns along the canal illuminated the scenic countryside. The dazzlingly bright lanterns were reflected in the water, and a bright moon hung high, radiating romantic ambiance on the waterfront.

※These are Chen Jia-hong's recommended routes:

Meinong Canal

　You may see bridges linking the roads on both sides of the canal as you stroll alongside it. On hot summer days, locals spend their free time playing in the waters of the canal, which has become part of their daily lives.

Meinong Old Bridge

　Meinong Old Bridge, built in 1930, spans the Meinong River. At one end of the bridge is Meinong Market where vendors gather; at the other is Yongan Old Street, where there are many shops. The old bridge functions as an avenue for locals to purchase daily necessities. Even though a new bridge was built nearby, residents are still in the habit of crossing the old bridge. According to Chen Jia-hong, such a way of living is an unnoticed attachment that has developed into a regular routine.

Yongan Old Street

　Once Meinong's busiest street, Yongan Old Street gradually fell silent as the town's center of gravity shifted. Local youths have promoted its revitalization through arts and cuisines. Now, near the century-old Jinsing Hakkanese Blue Shirts Shop stand several other fascinating stores. These include Meinong Tankaotang, a bakery that uses a special local ingredient, a kind of vegetable known as the white-water snowflake, to bake pastries; and Farmer's Life, which sells white-water snowflake dumplings.

Flat Noodle Street

　Flat Noodle Street is where eateries serving flat noodles made of rice flour (bantiao) are located. Chen Jia-hong strongly recommends trying Meinong Flat Noodles, Ginger Stir-Fried Large Intestines, and Stewed Cabbage. These authentic and delectable cuisines are sure to excite your taste buds and make you want to come back again and again.

Mino Tobacco

　In 2022, the more than 80-year-old Meinong Tobacco Leaf Counseling Center was renovated for reopening as Mino Tobacco. It is a brand-new location where visitors can experience the traditions and cuisine of Meinong through cultural-creative stores that sell quality local products, and restaurants which serve local ingredients.

Flat Noodle Street 粄條街

Meising St., Meinong Dist., Kaohsiung City

Mino Tobacco 菸仕物所

No. 25, Sec. 1, Jhongshan Rd., Meinong Dist., Kaohsiung City

延伸閱讀

泰國清邁繁花盛開！各大航空開啟直飛航班

DA VILLAGE邀攻城獅籃球員化身男模！把上班路途變成時裝伸展台

倒數60天…「抓猴神器」冰棒Zenly 2023年2月掰了！4點教你留住美好記憶

高雄「運動城市」產業升級 產官學體跨界論壇今登場

相關新聞

自転車で巡る 高雄海岸線グルメロード

　自転車に乗って、真昼の青い海や黄金色のロマンティックな夕日を眺めながら、自由気ままな海岸線沿いの旅を楽しもう。茄萣区の興達港から出発し、永安湿地帯、弥陀の海岸光廊で足を休め、終点の蚵仔寮の観光魚市場で海鮮を味わうコースをご紹介する。

陳佳鴻×光と水のゆるり旅

　日本統治時代に作られた用水路「美濃獅子頭圳（セン）」は、美濃市街地を貫く「美濃渓」に流れ込む。その水流は今も昔も美濃の田畑をうるおし、人々の生活を支えてきた。このたび、「美濃水圳漫旅芸術祭」の主催者の一人であり、また『米濃誌』の編集長を務める陳佳鴻さんが、水辺の街・美濃の魅力を紹介してくれた。

高雄のプロ野球チーム 台鋼ホークス

　高雄の人々の熱い期待に応え、台湾鋼鉄グループを運営母体とする球団「台鋼ホークス」が2022年4月27日、ついに中華職業棒球大連盟（CPBL）の加盟審査を通過し、台湾で6番目のプロ野球チームとなった。地方野球振興基金に1億円を投じ、高雄澄清湖野球場をメインスタジアムとして「高雄に愛される球団」を目指す。

林家棟さんが描く 高雄山間の町々

　高雄市2023年のカレンダーは、高雄美濃出身のイラストレーター・林家棟さんによる描き下ろし作品だ。屋台料理を食べる男女の後ろに、賑やかな人通りと高雄らしいお店の看板が並ぶ図柄は見るだけでわくわくしてくる。

Take a Coastal Bike Ride and Enjoy the Local Cuisine

　Take a relaxing bicycle ride along the spectacular seaside and enjoy panoramic views of the ocean by day and sunset by night. It is recommended to start at Singda Harbor in Cieding District and cycle along the coastal cycling path to the scenic Yongan Wetlands, and then continue to Mituo's Seaside Light Corridor. The perfect way to end a day of cycling is at the Kezailiao Tourist Fish Market, where numerous stalls offer delicious, freshly cooked seafood delicacies.

Tianliao's Badlands: Liang Shu-ting Leads the Way

　“Tianliao features more than just Moon World,” says Liang Shu-ting. To promote her hometown and its local culture, she started the Moon World Farmer shop. It is not only a breakfast shop, but also serves as a hub for local tourism and regional revitalization. She leads visitors to explore Tianliao and enjoy farming experiences, DIY handicrafts activities, community tours, and other events which connect the human and ecological aspects of Tianliao.

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。