Chen Jia-hong ╳ Slow Life in the Waterfront Village

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos courtesy of MI NUNG Village ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao, Chen Jia-hong, Carter】

Whether it is the Shihzihtou Irrigation System built during the 1895-1945 period of Japanese colonial rule, or the Meinong River that runs through the city's rural interior, canals have irrigated the land and helped sustain the people of Meinong for generations. These waterways have become part of people's lives. Chen Jia-hong, one of the organizers of the Meinong Canal Trip Arts Festival, and also editor-in-chief of Mi Nung Magazine, led the way for us to take in the scenic views of the road beside the canal.

The Meinong Canal Trip Arts Festival took place during the Mid-Autumn Festival, and decorated paper lanterns along the canal illuminated the scenic countryside. The dazzlingly bright lanterns were reflected in the water, and a bright moon hung high, radiating romantic ambiance on the waterfront.

※These are Chen Jia-hong's recommended routes:

Meinong Canal

You may see bridges linking the roads on both sides of the canal as you stroll alongside it. On hot summer days, locals spend their free time playing in the waters of the canal, which has become part of their daily lives.

Meinong Old Bridge

Meinong Old Bridge, built in 1930, spans the Meinong River. At one end of the bridge is Meinong Market where vendors gather; at the other is Yongan Old Street, where there are many shops. The old bridge functions as an avenue for locals to purchase daily necessities. Even though a new bridge was built nearby, residents are still in the habit of crossing the old bridge. According to Chen Jia-hong, such a way of living is an unnoticed attachment that has developed into a regular routine.

Yongan Old Street

Once Meinong's busiest street, Yongan Old Street gradually fell silent as the town's center of gravity shifted. Local youths have promoted its revitalization through arts and cuisines. Now, near the century-old Jinsing Hakkanese Blue Shirts Shop stand several other fascinating stores. These include Meinong Tankaotang, a bakery that uses a special local ingredient, a kind of vegetable known as the white-water snowflake, to bake pastries; and Farmer's Life, which sells white-water snowflake dumplings.

Flat Noodle Street

Flat Noodle Street is where eateries serving flat noodles made of rice flour (bantiao) are located. Chen Jia-hong strongly recommends trying Meinong Flat Noodles, Ginger Stir-Fried Large Intestines, and Stewed Cabbage. These authentic and delectable cuisines are sure to excite your taste buds and make you want to come back again and again.

Mino Tobacco

In 2022, the more than 80-year-old Meinong Tobacco Leaf Counseling Center was renovated for reopening as Mino Tobacco. It is a brand-new location where visitors can experience the traditions and cuisine of Meinong through cultural-creative stores that sell quality local products, and restaurants which serve local ingredients.

