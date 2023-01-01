Kaohsiung: TSG Hawks’ Home City

快訊

【◎Written by Li Ding-yuan ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos courtesy of the TSG Hawks】

　Kaohsiung residents’ longing for a local professional baseball team has finally come to an end! The TSG Hawks, a Kaohsiung-based team owned by Taiwan Steel Group (TSG), officially entered Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) as the league’s sixth team on April 27, 2022.

　TSG has committed NT$100 million to the local baseball revitalization fund. With Chengcing Lake Stadium as its home field, the team strives to strengthen its roots in Kaohsiung, and aims to build “a team loved by Kaohsiung citizens.”

　The TSG Hawks hired Lin Chen-hsien as team coordinator to organize the team from scratch. They are scheduled to compete in CPBL’s Minor League in 2023 to accumulate practical experience, and then make their Major League debut in 2024.

　Hoping to usher in a golden age for southern fans who have been crying out to see determined players at their best, the TSG Hawks have been actively building up their strength. The first player signed by the team is the no. 1 pick in the 2022 CPBL draft: shortstop Zeng Zih-you, a graduate of Taoyuan Municipal Pingjen Senior High School. Recruiting local players is an important facet of the team’s commitment to its home city. Accordingly, this year, of the 30 young players selected by the TSG Hawks, 10 live or study in Kaohsiung.

　The TSG Hawks began training this September, and it has hired Hirokazu Ibata, an Olympic gold medalist and recipient of seven Nippon Professional Baseball Golden Gloves, to serve as a special instructor (infield defense coach) to impart various theories and concepts to the players. By moves such as these, the TSG Hawks are injecting new vigor and vitality into Taiwan’s professional baseball scene.

　In preparation for the opening of the 2023 season, the TSG Hawks are interacting and exchanging ideas with schools and teams in Kaohsiung as part of the local baseball revitalization plan. This October, Hirokazu Ibata led players including Huang Bing-yang, Ciou Bang, and Sun Yi-shen to visit Kao-Yuan Vocational High School of Technology & Commerce. The TSG Hawks offered guidance and instruction to the school’s baseball team. Lin Chen-hsien was also present to exchange ideas with coaches and players.

　Next year, fans of the TSG Hawks will be able to see the team in action at Chengcing Lake Stadium. From 2028, the Yellow Line of the Kaohsiung Metro will serve the Chengcing Lake area, making it even more convenient for fans to come and watch games. Southern Taiwan’s baseball paradise is sure to get fans’ adrenaline flowing!

自転車で巡る 高雄海岸線グルメロード

　自転車に乗って、真昼の青い海や黄金色のロマンティックな夕日を眺めながら、自由気ままな海岸線沿いの旅を楽しもう。茄萣区の興達港から出発し、永安湿地帯、弥陀の海岸光廊で足を休め、終点の蚵仔寮の観光魚市場で海鮮を味わうコースをご紹介する。

陳佳鴻×光と水のゆるり旅

　日本統治時代に作られた用水路「美濃獅子頭圳（セン）」は、美濃市街地を貫く「美濃渓」に流れ込む。その水流は今も昔も美濃の田畑をうるおし、人々の生活を支えてきた。このたび、「美濃水圳漫旅芸術祭」の主催者の一人であり、また『米濃誌』の編集長を務める陳佳鴻さんが、水辺の街・美濃の魅力を紹介してくれた。

高雄のプロ野球チーム 台鋼ホークス

　高雄の人々の熱い期待に応え、台湾鋼鉄グループを運営母体とする球団「台鋼ホークス」が2022年4月27日、ついに中華職業棒球大連盟（CPBL）の加盟審査を通過し、台湾で6番目のプロ野球チームとなった。地方野球振興基金に1億円を投じ、高雄澄清湖野球場をメインスタジアムとして「高雄に愛される球団」を目指す。

林家棟さんが描く 高雄山間の町々

　高雄市2023年のカレンダーは、高雄美濃出身のイラストレーター・林家棟さんによる描き下ろし作品だ。屋台料理を食べる男女の後ろに、賑やかな人通りと高雄らしいお店の看板が並ぶ図柄は見るだけでわくわくしてくる。

Take a Coastal Bike Ride and Enjoy the Local Cuisine

　Take a relaxing bicycle ride along the spectacular seaside and enjoy panoramic views of the ocean by day and sunset by night. It is recommended to start at Singda Harbor in Cieding District and cycle along the coastal cycling path to the scenic Yongan Wetlands, and then continue to Mituo's Seaside Light Corridor. The perfect way to end a day of cycling is at the Kezailiao Tourist Fish Market, where numerous stalls offer delicious, freshly cooked seafood delicacies.

Tianliao's Badlands: Liang Shu-ting Leads the Way

　“Tianliao features more than just Moon World,” says Liang Shu-ting. To promote her hometown and its local culture, she started the Moon World Farmer shop. It is not only a breakfast shop, but also serves as a hub for local tourism and regional revitalization. She leads visitors to explore Tianliao and enjoy farming experiences, DIY handicrafts activities, community tours, and other events which connect the human and ecological aspects of Tianliao.

