快訊

被評「最醜跨年煙火」 台北101：虛心受教但不考慮停辦

去年長榮航勤4分之1員工失望出走 機師工會揭壓垮「最後一根稻草」

Illustrator Lin Jia-dong Showcases Kaohsiung's Rural Towns

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao

◎Illustrations by Lin Jia-dong】

　Kaohsiung City Government's new 2023 calendar is one of illustrator Lin Jia-dong's most recent works. He was born and raised in Meinong. The calendar showcases Kaohsiung's picturesque attractions. Its central focus is a gentleman and lady sitting together enjoying a meal, with a backdrop of numerous billboards advertising regional gourmet restaurants and food specialties. Crowds also mingle in the background as they go about their daily lives. It is a captivating calendar.

　Jia-dong leads visitors around Kaohsiung's towns through his illustrations, which showcase Kaohsiung's picturesque attractions. Cishan, Meinong, Liouguei, and Cieding Wetland Park are four of his favorite places on his list. His work captures intriguing moments in people's mundane daily lives that often get missed. Lin Jia-dong highly recommends visitors from other cities to come and see Meinong. When he returns to Meinong, he enjoys chatting with friends at the previous police station that has been converted into a cultural center.

Changmei Ice Shop

　The long-established Changmei Ice Shop is highly recommended for Cishan's visitors. It is a truly iconic shop in the town, well-known for its desserts and relaxing ambiance.

Sinwei Forest Park

　Sinwei Forest Park is Lin Jia-dong's favorite summer retreat. It features mahogany tree-lined paths and panoramic views of neighboring Maolin.

Cieding Wetland Park

　Cieding Wetland Park is in the northern part of Kaohsiung. With its numerous waterbirds, Lin Jia-dong recommends visitors to walk along the seawall and stay to watch the sunset. Jia-dong said that he particularly likes its vast natural landscape.

Ruh Cafe No.1

　Ruh Cafe No.1 is where Lin Jia-dong gets his coffee to go. Interestingly, he has always admired the shop's distinctive design. He then discovered that one of his friends had been the designer. Therefore, he feels a tremendous connection with the store.

Meinong Shihsingding Hill

　Since he was a child, Jia-dong has always loved Meinong's Shihsingding Hill for its panoramic views of the surrounding Longdu plains. Wugu temple is also located on top of the hill. The temple serves as a worship center for the Meinong community. He always enjoys the lively ambiance of Hakka festivals and religious ceremonies.

Changmei Ice Shop 常美冰店

No. 99, Wunjhong Rd., Cishan Dist., Kaohsiung City

Sinwei Forest Park 新威森林公園

No. 171, Sinwei, Liouguei Dist., Kaohsiung City

Ruh Cafe No.1 路人咖啡一號店

No. 217, Sihwei 3rd Rd., Lingya Dist., Kaohsiung City

Meinong Shihsingding Chaotian Wugu Temple 美濃獅形頂朝天五穀宮

No. 18, Gueishan St., Shihshan Vil., Meinong Dist., Kaohsiung City

延伸閱讀

雪山入冬第二場雪 圈谷以上銀白世界

藝術家Makoto Lin與齊柏林的作品開展對話 現正展演中

齊柏林與林育良作品對話 新方式顛覆攝影展經驗

台灣汽車駕照太難考？烏克蘭美女「考3次沒過」崩潰痛哭

相關新聞

自転車で巡る 高雄海岸線グルメロード

　自転車に乗って、真昼の青い海や黄金色のロマンティックな夕日を眺めながら、自由気ままな海岸線沿いの旅を楽しもう。茄萣区の興達港から出発し、永安湿地帯、弥陀の海岸光廊で足を休め、終点の蚵仔寮の観光魚市場で海鮮を味わうコースをご紹介する。

陳佳鴻×光と水のゆるり旅

　日本統治時代に作られた用水路「美濃獅子頭圳（セン）」は、美濃市街地を貫く「美濃渓」に流れ込む。その水流は今も昔も美濃の田畑をうるおし、人々の生活を支えてきた。このたび、「美濃水圳漫旅芸術祭」の主催者の一人であり、また『米濃誌』の編集長を務める陳佳鴻さんが、水辺の街・美濃の魅力を紹介してくれた。

高雄のプロ野球チーム 台鋼ホークス

　高雄の人々の熱い期待に応え、台湾鋼鉄グループを運営母体とする球団「台鋼ホークス」が2022年4月27日、ついに中華職業棒球大連盟（CPBL）の加盟審査を通過し、台湾で6番目のプロ野球チームとなった。地方野球振興基金に1億円を投じ、高雄澄清湖野球場をメインスタジアムとして「高雄に愛される球団」を目指す。

林家棟さんが描く 高雄山間の町々

　高雄市2023年のカレンダーは、高雄美濃出身のイラストレーター・林家棟さんによる描き下ろし作品だ。屋台料理を食べる男女の後ろに、賑やかな人通りと高雄らしいお店の看板が並ぶ図柄は見るだけでわくわくしてくる。

Take a Coastal Bike Ride and Enjoy the Local Cuisine

　Take a relaxing bicycle ride along the spectacular seaside and enjoy panoramic views of the ocean by day and sunset by night. It is recommended to start at Singda Harbor in Cieding District and cycle along the coastal cycling path to the scenic Yongan Wetlands, and then continue to Mituo's Seaside Light Corridor. The perfect way to end a day of cycling is at the Kezailiao Tourist Fish Market, where numerous stalls offer delicious, freshly cooked seafood delicacies.

Tianliao's Badlands: Liang Shu-ting Leads the Way

　“Tianliao features more than just Moon World,” says Liang Shu-ting. To promote her hometown and its local culture, she started the Moon World Farmer shop. It is not only a breakfast shop, but also serves as a hub for local tourism and regional revitalization. She leads visitors to explore Tianliao and enjoy farming experiences, DIY handicrafts activities, community tours, and other events which connect the human and ecological aspects of Tianliao.

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。