快訊

中職／風暴來襲！鋼龍吞噬兄弟 味全龍續命戰線拚回洲際

疑瞬間車流大 中山高台南麻豆6車追撞4送醫

蕭閎仁出事了！載4人整車墜谷200米 車體嚴重變形

Follow the Southern Cross-Island Highway into a Sea of Clouds

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Chen Yan-zuo, Chen Shih-ming, Cindy Lee】

　The Southern Cross-Island Highway, also known as the Nanheng Highway, reopened to the public this May following 13 years of repairs. One of three east-west highways constructed across Taiwan's Central Mountain Range, it chisels its way from Tainan City's Yujing District, through Liouguei and Jiasian districts in Kaohsiung, before following the upper reaches of the Laonong River. It ends in Haiduan Township in Taitung County.

　The entire road can be driven in a single day, but it is better to arrange a two-day trip to fully experience the breathtaking mountain views along the highway.

Lavulang Community's Forest

　Woodlands overseen by the Bunun indigenous people of Lavulang Community are an excellent option for those eager to avoid crowded tourist destinations. The best way to explore Mount Tieben's primary forest is to arrange a tour with Yisihtanda․Anu, a Bunun tribesman who runs a bed-and-breakfast in Taoyuan District. Long ago, Lavulang Community was located in the forest, which is around 1,600m above sea level.

　The Isbukun people, a branch of the Bunun tribe, migrated southward from what is now Nantou County more than 200 years ago, settling in a number of locations, including Lavulang. To protect the forest's ecosystem, responsible management of the forest was returned to the community last year.

　Even in midsummer, the forest offers cool temperatures. At the traditional prayer site (known in the Bunun Austronesian language as the Patvisan), native trees and plants — some of them more than 200 years old — thrive. Among them are Taiwan apple trees, maple trees, ring-cupped oaks, beech trees, litsea cubeba (mountain peppercorn, a food flavoring known to Mandarin speakers as magao, and called maqaw in some indigenous languages), and Mucuna macrocarpa.

　Bird enthusiasts might glimpse the Swinhoe's pheasant or the Taiwan blue magpie. The Reeves's muntjac — a small deer-like creature — is also seen hereabouts.

　To make it easier for visitors to experience the Lavulang Community's forest culture, Anu's family repaired the ancient path their ancestors once used and created a park in the forest to allow tourists to experience arboreal culture. Visitors can enjoy Bunun-style meals while hearing clan lore at Lavulang Wooden House B&B.

　After exploring the forest, visitors with enough time may want to drive to Meishan, one of the Southern Cross-Island Highway's busiest villages. The Bunun Cultural Exhibition Center close to Meishan Visitor Center is certainly worth visiting, a highlight being the replica slate house. Inside the center, visitors can learn about the Bunun people's migrations, as well as the tribe's legends, festivals, and traditional weaving.

Jhongjhihguan Old Trail

　During the 1895-1945 period of Japanese colonial rule, the Japanese built the 171.06-kilometer-long Guanshanyueling Old Trail to better control the rebellious Bunun population around the Laonong River. The trail, which was completed in 1931, started from Liouguei in the west and ended in what is now Guanshan Township in Taitung County in the east. Today's Southern Cross-Island Highway follows a similar route to Guanshanyueling Old Trail. Among the few preserved segments of the colonial-era trail, the most intact is Jhongjhihguan Old Trail. This 3.6km-long route inside Yushan National Park is between 1,900 and 2,300 meters above sea level.

　Tourists eager to visit Jhongjhihguan Old Trail are advised to start from the parking lot below Changcing Shrine (which honors the 116 workers who died constructing the Southern Cross-Island Highway) and follow the stairs next to the shrine. From the shrine, there are superb views over the surrounding mountains. It is not difficult to picture how difficult the building of the road must have been.

　Walking along the boardwalk behind Changcing Shrine, it does not take long to reach a heart-shaped pond at an altitude of 2,280 meters. Taiwan red pines and spruces grow near the pond. Beyond the pond, the full coniferous forest comes into view. A forest fire some years ago has left behind a breathtaking yet forlorn forest landscape.

　A half-circle around the pond connects you to Jhongjhihguan Old Trail. Along the way, you can see huge towering red cypresses and lush patches of woodland. Along the trail, it is possible to see the remains of charcoal kilns that date from the colonial era. These kilns supplied the nearby police station.

　If visitors drive toward Taitung for approximately 5km, they will reach a section of road named Kuaigu (literally “Cypress Valley”). Here, towering cypress trees dwell within the forest fog belt. The afternoon clouds and mists make this a special spot for hikers, motorists, and all kinds of nature lovers.

Travel Info:

Meishan Visitor Center (Yushan National Park) 玉山國家公園-梅山遊客中心

Address: No. 44-5, Meishan Ln., Meishan Vil., Taoyuan Dist., Kaohsiung City

Phone: 07-686-6181

Nanheng Lavulang Wooden House B&B 南橫．拉芙蘭木屋民宿

Address: No. 90, Sec. 5, Nanheng Highway, Lafulan Vil., 3rd Neighborhood, Taoyuan District, Kaohsiung City

Phone: 0978-541795

FB: Nanheng Lavulang Wooden House B&B (Chinese only)

延伸閱讀

高速公路活春宮！男女疑烈日下公然性交 Google街景瘋傳 網民提另一可能

「我是你的眼！」導盲犬扛起照顧五歲失明孩子的責任：兄弟Follow Me

她外出慢跑「100隻羊自動列隊跟上來」！網笑：帶回家瞬間財富自由

高虹安「戰學歷」延燒 柯志恩：應回歸市長施政主軸

相關新聞

南横公路―雲海の故郷

　南横公路」（南部横貫公路）が13年に及ぶ修復を経て、今年5月に開通した。南横公路は台湾東西を横断する3大横貫公路の一つであり、台南玉井から高雄の甲仙、六亀、荖濃渓の渓谷両岸沿いの道を経て、台東県海端郷まで続く自動車道だ。私たちは今回一泊二日の旅で、高い山々に囲まれた南横公路の壮大な景色を訪れた。

高雄で楽しむ異国料理

　多様な文化を受け入れてきた高雄では、さまざまな異国料理が楽しめる。今回は本場の味を再現したトルコ料理と、台湾で唯一クロアチア料理を食べられるレストランを訪れ、食通を魅了する異国の味を堪能した。

港町高雄 文化の祭典「台湾設計設計台湾」

　今年の下半期は、高雄がクリエイティブな熱気に包まれる！8月に高雄で開催された「2022台湾文博（Creative Expo Taiwan）」の余韻が残る中、10月には台湾中のデザインアートが集まる「台湾設計展（Taiwan Design Expo）」が高雄で開催されるのだ。二大イベントの開催地となる高雄市は、これを機に文化の祭典「台湾設計設計台湾」を主催し、高雄市の都市としての魅力を開花させるべく、市全体を会場として、デザインや文化旅行をテーマとした一連のイベントを展開する。

Follow the Southern Cross-Island Highway into a Sea of Clouds

　The Southern Cross-Island Highway, also known as the Nanheng Highway, reopened to the public this May following 13 years of repairs. One of three east-west highways constructed across Taiwan's Central Mountain Range, it chisels its way from Tainan City's Yujing District, through Liouguei and Jiasian districts in Kaohsiung, before following the upper reaches of the Laonong River. It ends in Haiduan Township in Taitung County.

Kaohsiung’s Turkish and Croatian Restaurants

　As Kaohsiung becomes more multicultural, there have been an increasing number of eateries featuring international cuisines. This article highlights a visit to Kaohsiung’s Turkish restaurant and Taiwan’s only Croatian restaurant.

Takao Comedy Bay-Comedy Club in Kaohsiung!

　The Kaohsiung-based comedy club Takao Comedy Bay always brings nights of joy and laughter. They perform at BAR SSN-117, which is a renovated old house that has been transformed into an eloquent bistro. Their hilarious monologues and improvisational sketches bring comic relief to those who can use a brief escape from their busy careers.

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。