Kaohsiung’s Turkish and Croatian Restaurants

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

　As Kaohsiung becomes more multicultural, there have been an increasing number of eateries featuring international cuisines. This article highlights a visit to Kaohsiung’s Turkish restaurant and Taiwan’s only Croatian restaurant.

Taksim Turkish Cuisine

　Senay was the head chef of a restaurant in his native country Turkey. He opened Taksim Turkish Cuisine in Kaohsiung where he serves meals cooked to order and makes the dough by hand. Dishes are all made fresh daily and flavored with delicious Turkish spices. It is a great place to enjoy this unique cuisine and authentic cultural ambiance.

　Kebabs, doner kebabs, flavored roasted beef balls, and wraps are made with spices such as Fennel, mint, paprika, chili powder, cinnamon, pepper, etc., and served with green salad and Pide bread for dipping. They are common to Turkish cuisine and served with traditional drinks, such as Ayran yogurt drink.

　Other popular dishes include savory Pide dipped in tomato sauce and Iskender Chicken. These delicious meals combine tomato or thick cheese sauces and are flavored with Turkish spices. The restaurant also offers Cheese Beef Pide, seasoned with unique spices and comes with a salad and savory yogurt sauce. A good way to finish the meal is with a cup of sweet Turkish coffee.

Sasa Croatian Kitchen

　Chef Sasa Medved is from Slavonia, located inland in the northeastern part of Croatia. Sasa specializes in Croatian cuisine and other popular Eastern European meals, which feature a variety of grilled, stewed, and ground meat dishes.

　Sasa's hand-made signature sausages come from a generations-old family recipe. In Taiwan, he uses local black pork mixed with Croatian spices and squeezed into natural hog casings. The juicy roasted sausages have a mouthwatering aroma. His Slavonian stew is a traditional dish that is enjoyed at family gatherings. It is made with venison, beef, wild boar meat, lamb, and onions. The meats are mixed with paprika and then put on to simmer in a large pot. The tender, tasty meat is served in a slightly spicy soup. This rich and flavorful comfort food keeps people coming back for more.

Taksim Turkish Cuisine 塔克辛土耳其料理

Address: 1F, No. 53, Lincyuan St., Lingya Dist., Kaohsiung City

Phone: 0905-126075

FB：Taksim Turkish Cuisine

Sasa Croatian Kitchen 莎曉克羅埃西亞廚房

Address: No. 83, Guangming St., Lingya Dist., Kaohsiung City

Phone: 0900-140263

Website: https://www.croatian.com.tw/index.php/tw/

南横公路―雲海の故郷

　南横公路」（南部横貫公路）が13年に及ぶ修復を経て、今年5月に開通した。南横公路は台湾東西を横断する3大横貫公路の一つであり、台南玉井から高雄の甲仙、六亀、荖濃渓の渓谷両岸沿いの道を経て、台東県海端郷まで続く自動車道だ。私たちは今回一泊二日の旅で、高い山々に囲まれた南横公路の壮大な景色を訪れた。

高雄で楽しむ異国料理

　多様な文化を受け入れてきた高雄では、さまざまな異国料理が楽しめる。今回は本場の味を再現したトルコ料理と、台湾で唯一クロアチア料理を食べられるレストランを訪れ、食通を魅了する異国の味を堪能した。

港町高雄 文化の祭典「台湾設計設計台湾」

　今年の下半期は、高雄がクリエイティブな熱気に包まれる！8月に高雄で開催された「2022台湾文博（Creative Expo Taiwan）」の余韻が残る中、10月には台湾中のデザインアートが集まる「台湾設計展（Taiwan Design Expo）」が高雄で開催されるのだ。二大イベントの開催地となる高雄市は、これを機に文化の祭典「台湾設計設計台湾」を主催し、高雄市の都市としての魅力を開花させるべく、市全体を会場として、デザインや文化旅行をテーマとした一連のイベントを展開する。

Follow the Southern Cross-Island Highway into a Sea of Clouds

　The Southern Cross-Island Highway, also known as the Nanheng Highway, reopened to the public this May following 13 years of repairs. One of three east-west highways constructed across Taiwan's Central Mountain Range, it chisels its way from Tainan City's Yujing District, through Liouguei and Jiasian districts in Kaohsiung, before following the upper reaches of the Laonong River. It ends in Haiduan Township in Taitung County.

Kaohsiung’s Turkish and Croatian Restaurants

　As Kaohsiung becomes more multicultural, there have been an increasing number of eateries featuring international cuisines. This article highlights a visit to Kaohsiung’s Turkish restaurant and Taiwan’s only Croatian restaurant.

Takao Comedy Bay-Comedy Club in Kaohsiung!

　The Kaohsiung-based comedy club Takao Comedy Bay always brings nights of joy and laughter. They perform at BAR SSN-117, which is a renovated old house that has been transformed into an eloquent bistro. Their hilarious monologues and improvisational sketches bring comic relief to those who can use a brief escape from their busy careers.

