快訊

中職／風暴來襲！鋼龍吞噬兄弟 味全龍續命戰線拚回洲際

疑瞬間車流大 中山高台南麻豆6車追撞4送醫

蕭閎仁出事了！載4人整車墜谷200米 車體嚴重變形

Takao Comedy Bay-Comedy Club in Kaohsiung!

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Wang Ting-yun ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter ◎Photos courtesy of Takao Comedy Bay】

　The Kaohsiung-based comedy club Takao Comedy Bay always brings nights of joy and laughter. They perform at BAR SSN-117, which is a renovated old house that has been transformed into an eloquent bistro. Their hilarious monologues and improvisational sketches bring comic relief to those who can use a brief escape from their busy careers.

　Although not formally trained as a comedian, founder A Hai is an enthusiastic and extremely funny performer. He feels comedy can be a way to forget your problems and find a balanced life. “People who just need a little uplifting should come and see our show!” he says.

　A Hai explains that his experience at open mic nights (where performers come to try out new material) inspired him to establish Takao Comedy Bay. He felt that Kaohsiung's relaxed and open culture would embrace his comedy club concepts and decided to launch a brand that would be unique to Kaohsiung.

　However, trying to be intentionally funny is not an easy task. Audiences set high standards for performance quality, especially when they are required to purchase tickets. However, after more than two years of arduous work and great word-of-mouth, Takao Comedy Bay has finally become known and well-established. He doesn't claim to be the only or the first comedy club in Kaohsiung but feels they have an original and novel concept. “We hope that when people think of comedy, they think of Takao Comedy Bay," says A Hai.

　In addition to inviting well-known actors to perform, they have an Open Mic on Friday nights, which provides amateurs with the opportunity to come on stage to practice. It gives them the chance to understand the audiences better and to scout local comedic talent. They also provide training and stand-up comedy competitions, which also help cultivate outstanding performers.

　A Hai feels that perhaps comedy could not directly change people's lives, but it can give them different and lighter perspectives. Therefore, A Hai feels improvisation brings positive energy to performances. Although they usually start with funny talk shows or monologues, Takao Comedy Bay does not always limit itself to one performance style. Recently, improvised sketches have been added to test the actors' on-the-spot reactions and have become extremely popular.

　A Hai admits a lot of pressure that comes with planning the club's direction and mentoring actors. However, the positive feedback received after the performance motivates him to keep working toward his goals of expanding the club and getting a larger platform. He hopes that in the future, Takao Comedy Bay will become part of Kaohsiung's mainstream art and culture.

Takao Comedy Bay 喜劇開港

Address: 2F., No. 117, Wufu 4th Rd., Yancheng Dist., Kaohsiung City

Facebook：喜劇開港 Takaocomedybay

延伸閱讀

兩光包商裝潢「把貓封死在牆壁」 貓奴3天後聽求救聲崩潰破牆救主子

影／空拍機拍下全程！「虎鯨獵食大白鯊」稀有畫面曝

Takao Rock 打狗祭卡司曝光 金曲歌后首度參加！

500盤2022／傳承30年的「蒜香炒飯」！Ukai獲7盤佳績

相關新聞

南横公路―雲海の故郷

　南横公路」（南部横貫公路）が13年に及ぶ修復を経て、今年5月に開通した。南横公路は台湾東西を横断する3大横貫公路の一つであり、台南玉井から高雄の甲仙、六亀、荖濃渓の渓谷両岸沿いの道を経て、台東県海端郷まで続く自動車道だ。私たちは今回一泊二日の旅で、高い山々に囲まれた南横公路の壮大な景色を訪れた。

高雄で楽しむ異国料理

　多様な文化を受け入れてきた高雄では、さまざまな異国料理が楽しめる。今回は本場の味を再現したトルコ料理と、台湾で唯一クロアチア料理を食べられるレストランを訪れ、食通を魅了する異国の味を堪能した。

港町高雄 文化の祭典「台湾設計設計台湾」

　今年の下半期は、高雄がクリエイティブな熱気に包まれる！8月に高雄で開催された「2022台湾文博（Creative Expo Taiwan）」の余韻が残る中、10月には台湾中のデザインアートが集まる「台湾設計展（Taiwan Design Expo）」が高雄で開催されるのだ。二大イベントの開催地となる高雄市は、これを機に文化の祭典「台湾設計設計台湾」を主催し、高雄市の都市としての魅力を開花させるべく、市全体を会場として、デザインや文化旅行をテーマとした一連のイベントを展開する。

Follow the Southern Cross-Island Highway into a Sea of Clouds

　The Southern Cross-Island Highway, also known as the Nanheng Highway, reopened to the public this May following 13 years of repairs. One of three east-west highways constructed across Taiwan's Central Mountain Range, it chisels its way from Tainan City's Yujing District, through Liouguei and Jiasian districts in Kaohsiung, before following the upper reaches of the Laonong River. It ends in Haiduan Township in Taitung County.

Kaohsiung’s Turkish and Croatian Restaurants

　As Kaohsiung becomes more multicultural, there have been an increasing number of eateries featuring international cuisines. This article highlights a visit to Kaohsiung’s Turkish restaurant and Taiwan’s only Croatian restaurant.

Takao Comedy Bay-Comedy Club in Kaohsiung!

　The Kaohsiung-based comedy club Takao Comedy Bay always brings nights of joy and laughter. They perform at BAR SSN-117, which is a renovated old house that has been transformed into an eloquent bistro. Their hilarious monologues and improvisational sketches bring comic relief to those who can use a brief escape from their busy careers.

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。