2022 Creative Expo Taiwan×Taiwan Design Expo in Kaohsiung

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Ding-yuan ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photo by Huang Jing-wun ◎Photo courtesy of Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government】

　Kaohsiung's cultural and creative energy has been booming due to the success of the 2022 Creative Expo Taiwan, showcased in August, and Taiwan Design Expo'22, which is held from July to October. These creative exhibitions aim to promote designers and creative artists from all over Taiwan.

　The grand event, Taiwan Design Expo'22 in Kaohsiung twdesign.tw, promotes various exhibitions and features Kaohsiung's cultural attractions and artistic talents. One of the programs, “Design Tours,” includes thirty themed tours and one hundred in-depth tours.

　Also, the cute LINE stickers designed by 6 Kaohsiung creators are transformed into giant inflatable installations and float on the Love River. It has become Kaohsiung's newest tourist attraction and highlights the city's creative and cultural spirit.

　The tour features Kaohsiung's fantastic historical architecture and focuses on Kaohsiung Port Exhibition, held more than 90 years ago at the recently renovated, century-old historic Former Patriotic Women's Association Hall. People can also appreciate the architectural grandeur at Kaohsiung Harbor Museum, Hamasen Trader Building, Syongjhen North Gate, North Tower (Takao Railway Museum), and Red Brick House in Shinhama District 1-chome.

　Kaohsiung's Deputy Mayor Shih Che felt the historical 1931 Kaohsiung Port Exhibition and the 1935 Taiwan Expo were great events that brought to light Kaohsiung's wide range of industries and featured its architecture, arts, and local products. These events also highlight Kaohsiung's development and Taiwanese innovation.

　Kaohsiung City Government's Cultural Affairs Bureau felt “the exhibition demonstrates the city's brilliant historical architecture and diverse culture. It also demonstrates the city's thriving creative splendor and highlights its many transformations in transportation, food, music, movies, and digital technology.”

The event allows visitors to get a deeper understanding of the city's century-old historical buildings and the various exhibitions showcasing Kaohsiung's creativity and design talent. It also provides an international spotlight on the city's individuality and novel maritime culture.

2022 Creative Expo Taiwan × Taiwan Design Expo in Kaohsiung

2022臺灣文博會x台灣設計展 在高雄

Website: https://twdesign.tw/

南横公路―雲海の故郷

　南横公路」（南部横貫公路）が13年に及ぶ修復を経て、今年5月に開通した。南横公路は台湾東西を横断する3大横貫公路の一つであり、台南玉井から高雄の甲仙、六亀、荖濃渓の渓谷両岸沿いの道を経て、台東県海端郷まで続く自動車道だ。私たちは今回一泊二日の旅で、高い山々に囲まれた南横公路の壮大な景色を訪れた。

高雄で楽しむ異国料理

　多様な文化を受け入れてきた高雄では、さまざまな異国料理が楽しめる。今回は本場の味を再現したトルコ料理と、台湾で唯一クロアチア料理を食べられるレストランを訪れ、食通を魅了する異国の味を堪能した。

港町高雄 文化の祭典「台湾設計設計台湾」

　今年の下半期は、高雄がクリエイティブな熱気に包まれる！8月に高雄で開催された「2022台湾文博（Creative Expo Taiwan）」の余韻が残る中、10月には台湾中のデザインアートが集まる「台湾設計展（Taiwan Design Expo）」が高雄で開催されるのだ。二大イベントの開催地となる高雄市は、これを機に文化の祭典「台湾設計設計台湾」を主催し、高雄市の都市としての魅力を開花させるべく、市全体を会場として、デザインや文化旅行をテーマとした一連のイベントを展開する。

Follow the Southern Cross-Island Highway into a Sea of Clouds

　The Southern Cross-Island Highway, also known as the Nanheng Highway, reopened to the public this May following 13 years of repairs. One of three east-west highways constructed across Taiwan's Central Mountain Range, it chisels its way from Tainan City's Yujing District, through Liouguei and Jiasian districts in Kaohsiung, before following the upper reaches of the Laonong River. It ends in Haiduan Township in Taitung County.

Kaohsiung’s Turkish and Croatian Restaurants

　As Kaohsiung becomes more multicultural, there have been an increasing number of eateries featuring international cuisines. This article highlights a visit to Kaohsiung’s Turkish restaurant and Taiwan’s only Croatian restaurant.

Takao Comedy Bay-Comedy Club in Kaohsiung!

　The Kaohsiung-based comedy club Takao Comedy Bay always brings nights of joy and laughter. They perform at BAR SSN-117, which is a renovated old house that has been transformed into an eloquent bistro. Their hilarious monologues and improvisational sketches bring comic relief to those who can use a brief escape from their busy careers.

