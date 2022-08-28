快訊

Shoushan Hiking Trails Night Tour

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Jhang Jin-ruei】

　As the scorching hot sun sets, and the curtain of night falls, Shoushan National Nature Park becomes a refreshing and pleasant option for adventurous explorers. Visitors can wear headlamps and enter forests full of monkeys, experiencing a side of Kaohsiung entirely different from the stunning scenery visible during the day.

※North Shoushan

　“The most fascinating aspect of nighttime observation is that, no matter how many times you go up the mountain, you'll encounter different creatures,” says Makadao Guide Association member Liao De-song, his words sparking sightseers' expectations.

　Soon after setting out from the Longcyuan Temple Trailhead to explore the nighttime ecological paradise that is North Shoushan, Mr. Liao points his flashlight at a large and intact spider's web. “This spider sleeps during the day and comes out at night to make webs. It's like a ghost, so it's called Neoscona punctigera [orb-weaver spider],” he says.

　We see two large African Land Snails mating while a black slug (Vaginulus alte) slowly moves forward. Walking stick insects cling to branches that sway gently in the wind. Because they are masters of camouflage, it is difficult to distinguish them from the branches. On the wooden-plank track, a specimen of Thelyphonida (also known as a whip scorpion or vinegaroon) passes by; it resembles a scorpion but is not venomous.

　Visiting North Shoushan is like watching a reality show on the Animal Planet TV channel. From the hiking trail, the observant can see an abundance of natural wonders and nocturnal ecological treasures. It is an eye-opening experience likely to inspire a return visit.

※South Shoushan

　The 228 Peace Memorial Park adjacent to Shoushan Zoo is where South Shoushan begins. Brightly-lit nearby buildings resemble glittering jewels on black velvet. Stepping onto the hiking trail via the stairs next to Jhongsing Pavilion, nature's orchestra soon becomes audible. Amid the frogs and toads, Mecopoda elongata (bush crickets) and katydids can be heard calling. Arriving at the viewing platform adjacent to Siangsih Pavilion, there are panoramic views of Siaoguei Mountain, Mount Banping, Chang-Gu World Trade Center, and E-Da World's Ferris Wheel.

　From Ciman Rest Area, the Dream Mall Ferris Wheel, Kaohsiung Music Center, and other landmarks are to be admired. The city is full of lights, a manmade Milky Way that spills across the metropolis. It is no wonder that people embrace this nighttime scenery, cooled by gentle breezes and soothed by the chirping sounds of insects.

North Shoushan (Longcyuan Temple Trailhead) 北壽山登山口(龍泉寺登山口)

Next to the Chinese Buddhist Temple Association

South Shoushan Trailhead 南壽山登山口

At the intersection of Wanshou Rd. and Jhangshou Rd.

Makadao Guide Association 馬卡道導覽解說協會

Tel：0932-742-037 (Guide Liao De-song)

Mail：liaothesong@gmail.com

夜の寿山歩道を楽しもう

　南国の熱い太陽が沈み、夜が訪れると、寿山国立自然公園はとても過ごしやすくなる。さあ、ヘッドライトを身に着けて、タイワンザルたちが眠りにつく森を探索してみよう。夜の高雄には、昼とは一味違う魅力がある。

高雄の夜食　アツアツの海鮮粥

　高雄っ子に人気の夜食といえば、港直送の新鮮なイカやエビ、身のぷっくりとした牡蠣やアサリが豊富に入ったアツアツの海鮮粥。美味しくて食べ応えもある高雄のソウルフードだ。

港町の夜のサイクリングブーム

　街に明かりが灯る頃、ナイトサイクリングの愛好者たちが市街地や岡山、澄清湖へと出発し、時速15キロのリズムを刻みながら、夜の港町を駆け巡る。

世界初のMRシアターが高雄に誕生！

　高雄にVRシアターが誕生して人々の目を驚かせたことは記憶に新しいが、今度は世界初のMRシアター「夢境現実（Moondream Reality）」が亜洲新湾区にオープンした。インタラクティブ・テクノロジーを駆使したこのシアターでは、作品キャラクターが生き生きと眼前に現れるだけでなく、シアター空間に投影された作品世界を自由に探索し、作品キャラクターと触れ合うなど、今までにない体験を楽しめる。

Seafood Congee - The Perfect Late-Night Snack

　Siangwei Seafood Congee and Porridge Boss are two of Kaohsiung's most recommended late-night snack shops. They feature fresh seafood; the squids, fresh white shrimps, tender oysters, and clams are always of the best quality. Locals queue in front of the shops every evening to order their favorite late-night dishes.

