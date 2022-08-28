Seafood Congee - The Perfect Late-Night Snack

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Cindy Lee】

Siangwei Seafood Congee and Porridge Boss are two of Kaohsiung's most recommended late-night snack shops. They feature fresh seafood; the squids, fresh white shrimps, tender oysters, and clams are always of the best quality. Locals queue in front of the shops every evening to order their favorite late-night dishes.

※Siangwei Seafood Congee

Signature Classic Seafood Congee is popular with the locals and made from fresh white prawns, scallops, squids, crab legs, and plump oysters delivered daily from Budai Port. The broth is made with chicken and pork bones that simmer for four hours. Then shredded ginger, bamboo shoots, and seafood are added. Rice soaks up the broth, and then celery and crispy fried shallot garnishes are added at the end. It creates a mouthwatering aroma. Steamed Seafood Medley is another popular dish. It has an abundance of seafood served in a steaming porridge with pepper and salt. Hungry guests enjoy delicious fresh seafood and an aromatic atmosphere.

※Porridge Boss Courtyard Restaurant

Porridge Boss Courtyard Restaurant is another popular late-night congee shop. It is run by a second-generation chef Syu Shun-san, who makes popular dishes with carefully selected fresh fish and shrimps in a boiled soup.

The broth is made from white radishes, onions, scallions, gingers, and pork bones that simmer for eight hours. The nutritious broth is delicious and is popular with the Syu family's eighty-year-old grandma, who often visits the store. Syu Shun-san's father, Syu Yi-cyun, has always emphasized using the finest quality ingredients. He is responsible for going to the fishing port every day to purchase fresh catch.

If you aren't in the mood for congee, Porridge Boss also offers Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Salt and Pepper Matsusaka Pork, and delicious barbeque items. They even have some pasta dishes on the menu. So, for late-night snack gourmets, Porridge Boss has a variety of fresh and tasty dishes. Give it a try and join the locals that line up every night. It might become one of your favorite late-night dishes.

Siangwei Seafood Congee 香味海產粥

Address：No. 7, Cisian 1st Road, Sinsing District, Kaohsiung City

Phone：(07)225-5302

Business hours：16:00-00:00

Porridge Boss Courtyard Restaurant 粥老大庭園古厝餐廳

Address：No. 22, Yide Road, Cianjhen District, Kaohsiung City

Phone：(07)338-3966

Business hours: 11:00-14:00、16:00-22:00 (Closed on Tuesdays)