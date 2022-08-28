Seafood Congee - The Perfect Late-Night Snack
【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Cindy Lee】
Siangwei Seafood Congee and Porridge Boss are two of Kaohsiung's most recommended late-night snack shops. They feature fresh seafood; the squids, fresh white shrimps, tender oysters, and clams are always of the best quality. Locals queue in front of the shops every evening to order their favorite late-night dishes.
※Siangwei Seafood Congee
Signature Classic Seafood Congee is popular with the locals and made from fresh white prawns, scallops, squids, crab legs, and plump oysters delivered daily from Budai Port. The broth is made with chicken and pork bones that simmer for four hours. Then shredded ginger, bamboo shoots, and seafood are added. Rice soaks up the broth, and then celery and crispy fried shallot garnishes are added at the end. It creates a mouthwatering aroma. Steamed Seafood Medley is another popular dish. It has an abundance of seafood served in a steaming porridge with pepper and salt. Hungry guests enjoy delicious fresh seafood and an aromatic atmosphere.
※Porridge Boss Courtyard Restaurant
Porridge Boss Courtyard Restaurant is another popular late-night congee shop. It is run by a second-generation chef Syu Shun-san, who makes popular dishes with carefully selected fresh fish and shrimps in a boiled soup.
The broth is made from white radishes, onions, scallions, gingers, and pork bones that simmer for eight hours. The nutritious broth is delicious and is popular with the Syu family's eighty-year-old grandma, who often visits the store. Syu Shun-san's father, Syu Yi-cyun, has always emphasized using the finest quality ingredients. He is responsible for going to the fishing port every day to purchase fresh catch.
If you aren't in the mood for congee, Porridge Boss also offers Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Salt and Pepper Matsusaka Pork, and delicious barbeque items. They even have some pasta dishes on the menu. So, for late-night snack gourmets, Porridge Boss has a variety of fresh and tasty dishes. Give it a try and join the locals that line up every night. It might become one of your favorite late-night dishes.
Siangwei Seafood Congee 香味海產粥
Address：No. 7, Cisian 1st Road, Sinsing District, Kaohsiung City
Phone：(07)225-5302
Business hours：16:00-00:00
Porridge Boss Courtyard Restaurant 粥老大庭園古厝餐廳
Address：No. 22, Yide Road, Cianjhen District, Kaohsiung City
Phone：(07)338-3966
Business hours: 11:00-14:00、16:00-22:00 (Closed on Tuesdays)
延伸閱讀
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言