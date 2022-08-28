快訊

中職／桃園球場雨停卻太潮濕 獅猿戰罕見火烤本壘區

陸無人機頻擾外島 國防部有回應了：即起適切反應

新北五股開發公司發現疑爆裂物「瓶裝鐵釘有引線」 警封鎖現場採證

Seafood Congee - The Perfect Late-Night Snack

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Cindy Lee】

　Siangwei Seafood Congee and Porridge Boss are two of Kaohsiung's most recommended late-night snack shops. They feature fresh seafood; the squids, fresh white shrimps, tender oysters, and clams are always of the best quality. Locals queue in front of the shops every evening to order their favorite late-night dishes.

※Siangwei Seafood Congee

　Signature Classic Seafood Congee is popular with the locals and made from fresh white prawns, scallops, squids, crab legs, and plump oysters delivered daily from Budai Port. The broth is made with chicken and pork bones that simmer for four hours. Then shredded ginger, bamboo shoots, and seafood are added. Rice soaks up the broth, and then celery and crispy fried shallot garnishes are added at the end. It creates a mouthwatering aroma. Steamed Seafood Medley is another popular dish. It has an abundance of seafood served in a steaming porridge with pepper and salt. Hungry guests enjoy delicious fresh seafood and an aromatic atmosphere.

※Porridge Boss Courtyard Restaurant

　Porridge Boss Courtyard Restaurant is another popular late-night congee shop. It is run by a second-generation chef Syu Shun-san, who makes popular dishes with carefully selected fresh fish and shrimps in a boiled soup.

　The broth is made from white radishes, onions, scallions, gingers, and pork bones that simmer for eight hours. The nutritious broth is delicious and is popular with the Syu family's eighty-year-old grandma, who often visits the store. Syu Shun-san's father, Syu Yi-cyun, has always emphasized using the finest quality ingredients. He is responsible for going to the fishing port every day to purchase fresh catch.

　If you aren't in the mood for congee, Porridge Boss also offers Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Salt and Pepper Matsusaka Pork, and delicious barbeque items. They even have some pasta dishes on the menu. So, for late-night snack gourmets, Porridge Boss has a variety of fresh and tasty dishes. Give it a try and join the locals that line up every night. It might become one of your favorite late-night dishes.

Siangwei Seafood Congee 香味海產粥

Address：No. 7, Cisian 1st Road, Sinsing District, Kaohsiung City

Phone：(07)225-5302

Business hours：16:00-00:00

Porridge Boss Courtyard Restaurant 粥老大庭園古厝餐廳

Address：No. 22, Yide Road, Cianjhen District, Kaohsiung City

Phone：(07)338-3966

Business hours: 11:00-14:00、16:00-22:00 (Closed on Tuesdays)

延伸閱讀

史上第一！Speedrun狂人花50小在《暗黑破壞神2：獄火重生》地獄難度下和平通關

魂系暗黑冒險《Project Relic》最新4k實機俯瞰壯闊世界 主角流暢火刃連砍巨型Boss

國產街機風動作《UFO99》Android免費玩 連Wi-Fi就能4人共闖像素世界

路易威登V世代亮相向Virgil致敬 李敏鎬、黑珍珠當BOSS

相關新聞

夜の寿山歩道を楽しもう

　南国の熱い太陽が沈み、夜が訪れると、寿山国立自然公園はとても過ごしやすくなる。さあ、ヘッドライトを身に着けて、タイワンザルたちが眠りにつく森を探索してみよう。夜の高雄には、昼とは一味違う魅力がある。

高雄の夜食　アツアツの海鮮粥

　高雄っ子に人気の夜食といえば、港直送の新鮮なイカやエビ、身のぷっくりとした牡蠣やアサリが豊富に入ったアツアツの海鮮粥。美味しくて食べ応えもある高雄のソウルフードだ。

港町の夜のサイクリングブーム

　街に明かりが灯る頃、ナイトサイクリングの愛好者たちが市街地や岡山、澄清湖へと出発し、時速15キロのリズムを刻みながら、夜の港町を駆け巡る。

世界初のMRシアターが高雄に誕生！

　高雄にVRシアターが誕生して人々の目を驚かせたことは記憶に新しいが、今度は世界初のMRシアター「夢境現実（Moondream Reality）」が亜洲新湾区にオープンした。インタラクティブ・テクノロジーを駆使したこのシアターでは、作品キャラクターが生き生きと眼前に現れるだけでなく、シアター空間に投影された作品世界を自由に探索し、作品キャラクターと触れ合うなど、今までにない体験を楽しめる。

Shoushan Hiking Trails Night Tour

　As the scorching hot sun sets, and the curtain of night falls, Shoushan National Nature Park becomes a refreshing and pleasant option for adventurous explorers. Visitors can wear headlamps and enter forests full of monkeys, experiencing a side of Kaohsiung entirely different from the stunning scenery visible during the day.

Seafood Congee - The Perfect Late-Night Snack

　Siangwei Seafood Congee and Porridge Boss are two of Kaohsiung's most recommended late-night snack shops. They feature fresh seafood; the squids, fresh white shrimps, tender oysters, and clams are always of the best quality. Locals queue in front of the shops every evening to order their favorite late-night dishes.

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。