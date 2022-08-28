快訊

Night Riding in Kaohsiung is All the Rage

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Naru ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

　It has become increasingly popular to cycle the city after sunset. Popular cycling paths include the downtown area, Gangshan, and Cheng Ching Lake. Currently, several small groups gather to enjoy these night rides.

　Yang Jhong-yuan, director of the Kaohsiung International Bike Tourism Promotion Association, also agrees that cycling at night is quite a different experience from riding during the day. He mentions that popular routes suitable for beginners include the Asia's New Bay Area, Martyrs' Shrine, Museum of Fine Arts, Lotus Pond, Cheng Ching Lake, and Jhengyi Railway Station. He advises them to choose flatter routes surrounded by greenery; beginner routes include Fongshan, Fongshan River, the Old Fongshan City Wall, and Lotus Pond. The scenery along the way is breathtaking, and the bicycle paths are well-planned, making them ideal for family rides. He also recommends West Side Harbor Line Bike Path. The lights along the coast are like sparkling stars. If time allows, you can continue your journey and visit Sizihwan and Shoushan to appreciate the scenic nightspots. Cyclists can also get to interesting places such as Gangshan Skywalk. Although the mountain road is much more challenging, cyclists can enjoy the panoramic views of the city at night.

　When the weather is good, Ruby (an office worker), regularly meets her friends for evening bike rides. Since it is usually hot and sunny in Kaohsiung, evenings are far more suitable for cycling. Whether it's along the romantic Love River, serenaded by music, or riding up the suburban hills that overlook the city, night cycling has certainly become a popular activity for avid cyclists.

　Weili's Cycling World blog has a Tuesday night cyclist group. They often ride around Dagangshan, Cheng Ching Lake, the "Fo Guang 50" route from Dashu to Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum, and Shoushan, a more advanced cycling route.

　Even though Kaohsiung has a convenient transportation network, it also provides numerous bike routes that are popular with night cyclists. So, jump on your bike and take an evening tour of Kaohsiung's suburbs and port areas. Enjoy the sea breeze as you cycle beside the ocean and enjoy Kaohsiung's scenic night views.

夜の寿山歩道を楽しもう

　南国の熱い太陽が沈み、夜が訪れると、寿山国立自然公園はとても過ごしやすくなる。さあ、ヘッドライトを身に着けて、タイワンザルたちが眠りにつく森を探索してみよう。夜の高雄には、昼とは一味違う魅力がある。

高雄の夜食　アツアツの海鮮粥

　高雄っ子に人気の夜食といえば、港直送の新鮮なイカやエビ、身のぷっくりとした牡蠣やアサリが豊富に入ったアツアツの海鮮粥。美味しくて食べ応えもある高雄のソウルフードだ。

港町の夜のサイクリングブーム

　街に明かりが灯る頃、ナイトサイクリングの愛好者たちが市街地や岡山、澄清湖へと出発し、時速15キロのリズムを刻みながら、夜の港町を駆け巡る。

世界初のMRシアターが高雄に誕生！

　高雄にVRシアターが誕生して人々の目を驚かせたことは記憶に新しいが、今度は世界初のMRシアター「夢境現実（Moondream Reality）」が亜洲新湾区にオープンした。インタラクティブ・テクノロジーを駆使したこのシアターでは、作品キャラクターが生き生きと眼前に現れるだけでなく、シアター空間に投影された作品世界を自由に探索し、作品キャラクターと触れ合うなど、今までにない体験を楽しめる。

Shoushan Hiking Trails Night Tour

　As the scorching hot sun sets, and the curtain of night falls, Shoushan National Nature Park becomes a refreshing and pleasant option for adventurous explorers. Visitors can wear headlamps and enter forests full of monkeys, experiencing a side of Kaohsiung entirely different from the stunning scenery visible during the day.

Seafood Congee - The Perfect Late-Night Snack

　Siangwei Seafood Congee and Porridge Boss are two of Kaohsiung's most recommended late-night snack shops. They feature fresh seafood; the squids, fresh white shrimps, tender oysters, and clams are always of the best quality. Locals queue in front of the shops every evening to order their favorite late-night dishes.

