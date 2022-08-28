Night Riding in Kaohsiung is All the Rage

【◎Written by Naru ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

It has become increasingly popular to cycle the city after sunset. Popular cycling paths include the downtown area, Gangshan, and Cheng Ching Lake. Currently, several small groups gather to enjoy these night rides.

Yang Jhong-yuan, director of the Kaohsiung International Bike Tourism Promotion Association, also agrees that cycling at night is quite a different experience from riding during the day. He mentions that popular routes suitable for beginners include the Asia's New Bay Area, Martyrs' Shrine, Museum of Fine Arts, Lotus Pond, Cheng Ching Lake, and Jhengyi Railway Station. He advises them to choose flatter routes surrounded by greenery; beginner routes include Fongshan, Fongshan River, the Old Fongshan City Wall, and Lotus Pond. The scenery along the way is breathtaking, and the bicycle paths are well-planned, making them ideal for family rides. He also recommends West Side Harbor Line Bike Path. The lights along the coast are like sparkling stars. If time allows, you can continue your journey and visit Sizihwan and Shoushan to appreciate the scenic nightspots. Cyclists can also get to interesting places such as Gangshan Skywalk. Although the mountain road is much more challenging, cyclists can enjoy the panoramic views of the city at night.

When the weather is good, Ruby (an office worker), regularly meets her friends for evening bike rides. Since it is usually hot and sunny in Kaohsiung, evenings are far more suitable for cycling. Whether it's along the romantic Love River, serenaded by music, or riding up the suburban hills that overlook the city, night cycling has certainly become a popular activity for avid cyclists.

Weili's Cycling World blog has a Tuesday night cyclist group. They often ride around Dagangshan, Cheng Ching Lake, the "Fo Guang 50" route from Dashu to Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum, and Shoushan, a more advanced cycling route.

Even though Kaohsiung has a convenient transportation network, it also provides numerous bike routes that are popular with night cyclists. So, jump on your bike and take an evening tour of Kaohsiung's suburbs and port areas. Enjoy the sea breeze as you cycle beside the ocean and enjoy Kaohsiung's scenic night views.