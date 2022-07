メタバースへと進む高雄

“Small Oyster Rock" concerts have recently brought people to Zihguan District. While enjoying the concerts, go to a seaside tavern for a barbecue dinner. It is also a great place to watch the sunset. If visitors arrive early enough in the morning, they can watch the fishermen's fresh catch auctioned off and explore the century-old historical residence. Auctions are held at the Fisheries Association at Kezailiao fishing port, where fishing boats return at around 11:30 am.

2022-07-24 08:33