Chill Out at the Port of Kaohsiung's Warehouses

【◎Written by Wang Ting-yun ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao】

Visitors can reach Kaohsiung Port Depot 410 and Kaohsiung Port Warehouse No.2 (KW2) by crossing the Great Harbor Bridge. This spectacular white bridge is both a stunning sight in itself, and a point where sightseers can pause and take in superb views of Kaohsiung's harbor.

Shen Miao-zih, chairperson of Kaohsiung Port Land Development Co. Ltd., is in charge of converting the port's former warehouses into leisure complexes and recreational attractions. The project will include a wharf hotel area and large-scale commercial facilities. In addition to Kaohsiung Port Depot 410, which began operations this January, she intends to transform these time-honored buildings into the world's largest revitalized port warehouse complex.

Shen's renovation concept is centered on historical preservation, such as retaining the ancient warehouses' beam-and-column structures. Timeworn safety signs, such as “No Fireworks,” can still be seen around the site, as well as artifacts like sizable anchors used in port transshipment.

According to Shen, attracting and facilitating investment has not been easy. Initially, businesses were reluctant to invest in facilities within the former warehouses due to the ongoing pandemic. She then took the initiative to invite them to appreciate the Port of Kaohsiung's spectacular scenery in person. Drawn by the charming waterfront view, businesses started to consider the site as a possible base, and Shen's goals were eventually achieved.

Shen has added texture to the revitalization of the port warehouses by drawing on the aesthetic experience she gained by expanding shopping malls in recent years. She points out that the most special thing about the former warehouses is that they are publicly owned and accessible to anyone. In recent years, the Port of Kaohsiung has undergone a metamorphosis, and emerged as a tourist attraction that draws visitors to the metropolis.

※Touring Kaohsiung Port Depot 410

Kaohsiung Port Depot 410 comprises four repurposed warehouses, each with its own style. Warehouse 7 is for ladies' fashion; Warehouse 8 is for gatherings and dining; Warehouse 9 focuses on sports and fashion; while Warehouse 10 houses a special exhibition of photographs of Kaohsiung's harbor. Visitors can experience the historical textures of the port through these vintage images. Public art in the form of a bronze bell, set up in the square behind the warehouse, has become a popular spot for taking photos.

Kaohsiung Port Depot 410 is both a depiction of the lifestyle of the metropolitan city, and a place where visitors can experience a leisurely and laid-back atmosphere while immersed in breathtaking and expansive waterfront scenery. Everyone is welcome to tour the Port of Kaohsiung's former warehouses and learn more about the city's story.