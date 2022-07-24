快訊

Chill Out at the Port of Kaohsiung's Warehouses

【◎Written by Wang Ting-yun ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao】

　Visitors can reach Kaohsiung Port Depot 410 and Kaohsiung Port Warehouse No.2 (KW2) by crossing the Great Harbor Bridge. This spectacular white bridge is both a stunning sight in itself, and a point where sightseers can pause and take in superb views of Kaohsiung's harbor.

　Shen Miao-zih, chairperson of Kaohsiung Port Land Development Co. Ltd., is in charge of converting the port's former warehouses into leisure complexes and recreational attractions. The project will include a wharf hotel area and large-scale commercial facilities. In addition to Kaohsiung Port Depot 410, which began operations this January, she intends to transform these time-honored buildings into the world's largest revitalized port warehouse complex.

　Shen's renovation concept is centered on historical preservation, such as retaining the ancient warehouses' beam-and-column structures. Timeworn safety signs, such as “No Fireworks,” can still be seen around the site, as well as artifacts like sizable anchors used in port transshipment.

　According to Shen, attracting and facilitating investment has not been easy. Initially, businesses were reluctant to invest in facilities within the former warehouses due to the ongoing pandemic. She then took the initiative to invite them to appreciate the Port of Kaohsiung's spectacular scenery in person. Drawn by the charming waterfront view, businesses started to consider the site as a possible base, and Shen's goals were eventually achieved.

　Shen has added texture to the revitalization of the port warehouses by drawing on the aesthetic experience she gained by expanding shopping malls in recent years. She points out that the most special thing about the former warehouses is that they are publicly owned and accessible to anyone. In recent years, the Port of Kaohsiung has undergone a metamorphosis, and emerged as a tourist attraction that draws visitors to the metropolis.

※Touring Kaohsiung Port Depot 410

　Kaohsiung Port Depot 410 comprises four repurposed warehouses, each with its own style. Warehouse 7 is for ladies' fashion; Warehouse 8 is for gatherings and dining; Warehouse 9 focuses on sports and fashion; while Warehouse 10 houses a special exhibition of photographs of Kaohsiung's harbor. Visitors can experience the historical textures of the port through these vintage images. Public art in the form of a bronze bell, set up in the square behind the warehouse, has become a popular spot for taking photos.

　Kaohsiung Port Depot 410 is both a depiction of the lifestyle of the metropolitan city, and a place where visitors can experience a leisurely and laid-back atmosphere while immersed in breathtaking and expansive waterfront scenery. Everyone is welcome to tour the Port of Kaohsiung's former warehouses and learn more about the city's story.

メタバースへと進む高雄

　専用のゴーグルを装着すると、目の前の景色が一変する。エジプトのピラミッドに瞬間移動したかと思うと、次は火星旅行へ……。これは、今話題のVR（バーチャル・リアリティ）が見せる情景だ。VRはメタバースへの入口となる重要な技術の一つであることから、「5G AIoTスマートシティ」を目指す高雄市も早くからこれに力を入れ、学術・技術・芸術分野の連携を図りながら全面的な開発を進めている。

高雄の街角でボレロと出会う

　衛武営国家芸術文化センター初の常任アーティスト周書毅さんが、35名のダンサーとともに高雄各地の文化施設や景勝地、廟前の広場などを巡り、軽やかなステップを披露する。舞踊作品「ボレロin高雄（原題：波麗露在高雄)」は、高雄各地の14の行政区18か所で、計28回の公演を予定している。

海辺の町 梓官への旅

　「蚵寮漁村ロックフェス」の盛り上がりをきっかけに、梓官区の小さな漁村が注目を集めている。魚市場で賑やかなセリを見学し、海の幸を片手に夕日を眺め、港町の古民家を訪ねる……。高雄の海岸線を巡る旅に、今すぐ出発しよう！

Encounter Bolero in Kaohsiung

　Jhou Shu-yi is currently touring his dance performance "Bolero in Kaohsiung." The 35 dancers in the show will do 28 performances in 14 administrative districts and at 18 landmarks around Kaohsiung. Jhou Shu-yi selected the various locations, including cultural spots, landmarks, scenic areas, small towns, temples, etc., to serve as various backdrops for the performance.

Experience Coastal Zihguan

　“Small Oyster Rock" concerts have recently brought people to Zihguan District. While enjoying the concerts, go to a seaside tavern for a barbecue dinner. It is also a great place to watch the sunset. If visitors arrive early enough in the morning, they can watch the fishermen's fresh catch auctioned off and explore the century-old historical residence. Auctions are held at the Fisheries Association at Kezailiao fishing port, where fishing boats return at around 11:30 am.

